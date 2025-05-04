Futsal Champions League final report: History-makers Palma retain title again

Illes Balears Palma made it three triumphs from three UEFA Futsal Champions League finals appearances and became the first team to win three straight titles as they beat Kairat Almaty 9-4 in Le Mans.

Match in brief: Palma send records tumbling

Delight for Champions League winners Palma UEFA via Getty Images

The first 18 minutes of the final gave little hint of the pattern lying in wait, Kairat drawing level within three minutes of a rifled Jesús Gordillo opener – his second in two games – through a deflection off Caio Ruiz at close quarters.

Palma had taken control of the contest by the break through strikes inside a minute by Lucas Machado and Mario Rivillos, the latter scoring in a third final after previously notching twice for Inter in the 2017 showpiece and once for Palma in 2023.

Two goals down at the interval, Kairat had cause for hope of a comeback thanks to registering twice during the closing four minutes of their semi-final. However, early in the second half, Fabinho – who missed the 2024 final through injury – scooped the ball into an empty net from inside his own half after Neguinho had dispossessed goalkeeper Dennis Cavalcanti.

Fabinho notches one of his four goals for Palma UEFA via Getty Images

It was the first of four goals inside nine minutes for the tournament's joint-top scorer, all set up by Player of the Tournament Neguinho. For two of those goals, Fabinho demonstrated ruthlessness from clever moves before turning not far from his own penalty area and, with Kairat using a flying goalkeeper, thumping a sublime strike from outlandish distance into the net.

It seemed fitting for Neguinho to add one of his own by slotting into an unguarded net as the joy rose to a crescendo among the fans in green inside the arena. Even so, Kairat replied with two strikes of their own, Dauren Tursagulov stretching to pounce on Caio Ruiz's cross and Zhakhangir Rashit showing silky technique to turn and find the roof of the net from a tight angle.

Palma's eighth goal had beaten the record posted by a team in a single-match final, and one more arrived when Mateus Maia responded to Neguinho's latest defence-splitting pass by coolly finding the far corner.

Kairat's Kevin Arrieta capped an evening of exquisite finishes with a first-time volley from an acute angle seconds from time, but Palma's celebrations had long since started in earnest. They had completed their hat-trick in sensational style.

The celebrations begin for Palma in Le Mans UEFA via Getty Images

The final: As it happened

Reaction

Palma coach Antonio Vadillo with the trophy UEFA via Getty Images

Antonio Vadillo, Palma coach: "I want to start by praising Kairat and Marlon Velasco, because of what they did in these finals. Having said that, when we play like we did tonight, it becomes very difficult for any opponent to beat us. I take my hat off to my players, because what they have been doing this season is simply amazing. In the space of one week, we faced Barcelona [in the Spanish league], Sporting and Kairat, and we won those three matches."

Neguinho, Palma player and Player of the Tournament: "What can I say? Not even in my wildest dreams could I imagine that we would win this trophy for a third time in a row. It's an amazing feeling and everybody at the club deserves to live this moment. We played really well and we deserved to win the way we did. This is the result of all the work we have been doing, and now we are the champions once again."

Marlon Velasco, Kairat coach: "We knew it would be very difficult and it becomes even harder when your opponent scores first. My team responded well to Palma's first goal and we managed to equalise. We played well in the first 18 minutes of the match, but the [subsequent two goals] did a lot of damage. In a final, you have to know how to suffer and you need to be competitive right until the end. We were not capable of doing that and my team gave up after conceding a fourth goal."

Júlio Zanotto, Kairat player: "We were aware just how strong a team Palma are and we did very well in the first half, at least until the last two minutes. It would have been really important to reach the break level, but they scored two goals and everything became a lot more difficult."

Key stats

Mario Rivillos enjoys his fourth final triumph UEFA via Getty Images

Palma are the first club to win three titles in a row and have done so in their first three seasons in the competition.

Fabinho's was the first hat-trick in a one-off final, with the last final hat-trick having been scored by Schumacher for Inter FS against FC Dynamo in the showpiece first leg in 2006.

A four-goal haul is the most by any player in a final, with this also being the highest-scoring final as a single game.

Palma have not lost any of their 24 Champions League matches since their debut. The previous longest unbeaten run overall in the competition was 21 games.

Palma coach Antonio Vadillo has equalled Jesús Velasco's record of winning the competition three times as a coach, but became the first to win it three times with the same club, as well as three times in a row. Velasco won with Inter in 2017 and 2018 and with Barça in 2022.

Luan Muller, Carlos Barrón and Rivillos have featured in all three of Palma's final triumphs.

Rivillos has equalled the record of playing in four final wins shared by Gabriel (Inter FS 2006, 2009; Barça 2012, 2014), Sergio Lozano (Barça 2012, 2014, 2020, 2022) and Ortiz (Inter FS 2009, 2017, 2018; Barça 2022). He was in the Inter side that won the showpiece in 2017 and was in Barça's squad in the early rounds of their 2019/20 triumph but left before the delayed finals.

Neguinho, Jesús Gordillo, Bruno Gomes and Marcelo were in also in Palma's side for last year’s final, when they beat Barça 5-1. Fabinho was in Palma's line-up in the 2023 final defeat of Sporting CP on penalties.

A Spanish club have won the title for the 14th time in the 24 editions.

Kairat were in a record 21st competition campaign and their tally of 111 matches is also unmatched. Sporting are the only other team to have played more than 100.

Third-place play-off highlights: Cartagena 2-2 Sporting CP (3-1 pens)

Debutants Cartagena won for the first time at the finals, prevailing 3-1 on penalties after a gripping third-place match against Sporting CP, who finished fourth for a second successive year.

Tomás Paçó fired in an eye-catching opener for the Portuguese side and Gabriel Motta then scored and missed a penalty in quick succession, before Anton Sokolov converted from the spot to restore Sporting's lead at half-time.

Waltinho – who had earlier struck the woodwork – levelled with a low shot in the 34th minute, taking the game straight to penalties after 40 minutes, with the Spanish side proving perfect in the shoot-out.