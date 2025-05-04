2024/25 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Palma make history

History-makers Illes Balears Palma have won the UEFA Futsal Champions League for a third consecutive season after beating Kairat Almaty 9-4 in the final in Le Mans, continuing their record of triumphing every year since their debut as hosts in 2022/23.

Finals results

Sunday 4 May



Final

Illes Balears Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty

Third-place play-off

Cartagena Costa Cálida 2-2 Sporting CP (Cartagena win 3-1 on pens)

Friday 2 May



Semi-finals

Kairat Almaty 3-2 Cartagena Costa Cálida

Sporting CP 0-3 Illes Balears Palma

Player of the Tournament: Neguinho (Palma) UEFA via Getty Images Neguinho was named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

4 Fabinho (Palma)

2 Alisson (Kairat)

2 Jesús Gordillo (Palma)

2 Gabriel Motta (Cartagena)

2 Mario Rivillos (Palma)



13 Fabinho (Palma)

13 Michele Podda (Catania)

12 Soufiane El Mesrar (Etoile Lavalloise)

10 Dedezinho (Semey)

9 Taulant Ismaili (FORCA)

Palma are the first club to win three titles in a row, and have done so in their first three seasons in the competition.

Palma have not lost any of their 24 Champions League matches since their debut in 2022/23. The previous longest unbeaten run overall in the competition was 21 games.

Palma coach Antonio Vadillo has equalled Jesús Velasco's record of winning the competition three times as a coach, and has become the first coach to win it three times with the same club, as well as three times in a row.

Luan Muller, Carlos Barrón and Mario Rivillos featured in all three of Palma's final triumphs.

Rivillos has equalled the record of playing in four final wins shared by Gabriel (Inter FS 2006, 2009; Barça 2012, 2014), Sergio Lozano (Barça 2012, 2014, 2020, 2022) and Ortiz (Inter FS 2009, 2017, 2018; Barça 2022). He was in the Inter side that won the showpiece in 2017 and was in Barça's squad in the early rounds of their 2019/20 triumph but left before the delayed finals.

Kairat were in a record 21st competition campaign and their tallies of 111 games is also unmatched. Sporting are the only other team to have played more than 100.

Sporting were competing in the post-2006 finals for a record 11th time, and 12 including the one-off eight-team 2002 final tournament.

Sporting this season increased their record number of wins to 75 and goals to 466.

Sporting coach Nuno Dias oversaw his 19th finals game in his ninth final tournament, both outright records.

Sporting captain João Matos played his 23rd finals game. His overall appearance record is now 91.

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League



Four-team finals:

2025 (Le Mans): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 9-4 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)﻿

2024 (Yerevan): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 5-1 Barça (ESP)

2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)

2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)

Eight-team finals:

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup



Four-team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Most titles



5 Inter FS

4 Barça

3 Palma

2 Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP

Most finals



8 Inter FS

7 Barça, Sporting CP

6 FC Dynamo

4 Kairat

3 Action 21 Charleroi, Palma

Most finals appearances (since 2007)



11 Sporting CP

10 Barça, Kairat

8 Inter FS

7 Benfica