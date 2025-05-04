UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

2024/25 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Palma make history

Sunday, May 4, 2025

The key points from the season after Illes Balears Palma became the first team to win three straight titles.

Three-time winners Palma celebrate their victory in Le Mans
Three-time winners Palma celebrate their victory in Le Mans UEFA via Getty Images

History-makers Illes Balears Palma have won the UEFA Futsal Champions League for a third consecutive season after beating Kairat Almaty 9-4 in the final in Le Mans, continuing their record of triumphing every year since their debut as hosts in 2022/23.

Finals results

Sunday 4 May

Final
Illes Balears Palma 9-4 Kairat Almaty

Third-place play-off
Cartagena Costa Cálida 2-2 Sporting CP (Cartagena win 3-1 on pens)

Friday 2 May

Semi-finals
Kairat Almaty 3-2 Cartagena Costa Cálida 
Sporting CP 0-3 Illes Balears Palma

Player of the Tournament: Neguinho (Palma)

UEFA via Getty Images

Neguinho was named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

Top scorers (finals)

4 Fabinho (Palma)

2 Alisson (Kairat)
2 Jesús Gordillo (Palma)
2 Gabriel Motta (Cartagena)
2 Mario Rivillos (Palma)

Top scorers (season)

13 Fabinho (Palma)
13 Michele Podda (Catania)

12 Soufiane El Mesrar (Etoile Lavalloise)

10 Dedezinho (Semey)

9 Taulant Ismaili (FORCA)

Records

  • Palma are the first club to win three titles in a row, and have done so in their first three seasons in the competition.
  • Palma have not lost any of their 24 Champions League matches since their debut in 2022/23. The previous longest unbeaten run overall in the competition was 21 games.
  • Palma coach Antonio Vadillo has equalled Jesús Velasco's record of winning the competition three times as a coach, and has become the first coach to win it three times with the same club, as well as three times in a row.
  • Luan Muller, Carlos Barrón and Mario Rivillos featured in all three of Palma's final triumphs.
  • Rivillos has equalled the record of playing in four final wins shared by Gabriel (Inter FS 2006, 2009; Barça 2012, 2014), Sergio Lozano (Barça 2012, 2014, 2020, 2022) and Ortiz (Inter FS 2009, 2017, 2018; Barça 2022). He was in the Inter side that won the showpiece in 2017 and was in Barça's squad in the early rounds of their 2019/20 triumph but left before the delayed finals.
  • Kairat were in a record 21st competition campaign and their tallies of 111 games is also unmatched. Sporting are the only other team to have played more than 100.
  • Sporting were competing in the post-2006 finals for a record 11th time, and 12 including the one-off eight-team 2002 final tournament.
  • Sporting this season increased their record number of wins to 75 and goals to 466.
  • Sporting coach Nuno Dias oversaw his 19th finals game in his ninth final tournament, both outright records.
  • Sporting captain João Matos played his 23rd finals game. His overall appearance record is now 91.

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League

Four-team finals:
2025 (Le Mans): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 9-4 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)﻿
2024 (Yerevan): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 5-1 Barça (ESP)
2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)
2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)
Eight-team finals:
2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)
Four-team finals:
2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)
2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup

Four-team finals:
2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)
2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)
2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)
2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)
2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)
2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)
2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)
2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)
2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)
2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)
2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)
2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)
Two-legged finals:
2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)
2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)
2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)
2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)
Eight-team finals:
2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Most titles

5 Inter FS
4 Barça
3 Palma
2 Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón, Sporting CP

Most finals

8 Inter FS
7 Barça, Sporting CP
6 FC Dynamo
4 Kairat
3 Action 21 Charleroi, Palma 

Most finals appearances (since 2007)

11 Sporting CP
10 Barça, Kairat
8 Inter FS
7 Benfica

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, May 4, 2025

Selected for you

Highlights, report: Palma make history with title hat-trick
Live 04/05/2025

Highlights, report: Palma make history with title hat-trick

Palma became the first team to win three successive titles by beating Kairat 9-4 in Le Mans.
Semi-finals: Kairat and Palma progress
Live 02/05/2025

Semi-finals: Kairat and Palma progress

Two-time winners Kairat will take on holders Palma in Sunday's final after both sides passed tough tests.
Player of the Tournament: Neguinho
Live 04/05/2025

Player of the Tournament: Neguinho

Neguinho has collected the Player of the Tournament award at the finals in Le Mans.
New Futsal Champions League format
Live 02/04/2025

New Futsal Champions League format

Two-legged knockout ties in round of 16 and quarter-final stages will be introduced in the new format beginning in 2025/26.