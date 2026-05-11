2026 UEFA Futsal Champions League finals Team of the Tournament

Sporting CP's victory over Illes Balears Palma in a packed Pesaro Futsal Arena returned Nuno Dias' side to the summit of European men's futsal on Sunday night.

The 2-0 victory put the Portuguese side level with Palma on three titles and denied the Spanish team a fourth consecutive crown.

Sporting CP's superiority was recognised by the UEFA Technical Observers, who named pivot Zicky as Player of the Tournament for his "dominance in all phases of the game" and selected three more Sporting CP players in the Team of the Finals.

Goalkeeper Bernardo Paçó and his twin brother Tomás Paçó earned their places alongside winger Felipe Valério, who impressed with his creativity and game sense in and out of possession. The only non-Sporting CP player to make the cut was Palma winger David Peña.

Here is a summary of the views of the Technical Observers.

Bernardo Paçó (Sporting CP)

Incredible shot-stopper whose presence transmits confidence to his team but who also has the vital added value for a goalkeeper in futsal: he is extremely comfortable with the ball at his feet, regularly joining the attack to breach the opposition press. Powerful shooting, intelligent distribution and great composure.

Tomás Paçó (Sporting CP)

The complete back man. He was excellent in all phases and influential throughout both games. He played lots of minutes up against strong pivots and always defended with intelligence rather than just physicality. His goal in the semi-final came at a key moment in the game.

David Peña (Palma)

A left-footed player on the right who offered Palma an outlet at all times. The only player able to make some difference in attacking situations for the titleholders. Dynamic, energetic and full of creativity in 1v1 situations.

Felipe Valério (Sporting CP)

A player who balances two phases. He can defend well, covering and helping team-mates at all times. But he can also go 1v1, find a pass, especially to the pivot, and support attacks. If he had scored in the final, he would have perhaps earned the Player of the Tournament prize.

Zicky (Sporting CP)

Dominant in all phases of both games, and a forward player who is much more than goals. One minute he was heading the ball clear in his own box, the next he was a threat in the opposition area. Up against the most aggressive defenders, he was always a big factor in the matches. He was the best at getting his team up the court, taking the ball under huge pressure and allowing team-mates to support or turning and shooting on his own. His game awareness with recovery runs also stood out. The complete pivot.

The analysis and insights of the UEFA Technical Observers form the basis of the Technical Report from the tournament, which will be available soon on uefatechnicalreports.com.