2025/26 Futsal Champions League at a glance: Sporting end Palma ascendancy

Sporting CP claimed their third UEFA Futsal Champions League title after beating holders llles Balears Palma 2-0 in the first final played in Italy, at a sold-out Pesaro Futsal Arena.

Palma won the title on all their three previous entries but the run ended despite reaching an unprecedented fourth final in a row. Instead Sporting, in a record-equalling eighth final, followed their victories of 2019 and 2021 to become the first non-Spanish team to lift the trophy three times. Cartagena Costa Cálida claimed bronze for the second year running, denying France's Étoile Lavalloise on penalties.

The competition featured a new format this season as the old elite round, played as one-venue mini-tournaments, was replaced by the round of 16 and quarter-finals, both played as two-legged knockouts.

Futsal Champions League final highlights: Sporting CP 2-0 Palma

Finals results

Sunday 10 May:

Final

Sporting CP 2-0 llles Balears Palma

Third-place play-off

Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-3 Étoile Lavalloise (Cartagena win 5-4 on penalties)

Friday 8 May:

Semi-finals

Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-3 Sporting CP (aet, Sporting win 6-5 on penalties)

llles Balears Palma 6-6 Etoile Lavalloise (aet, Palma win 5-4 on penalties)

Player of the Tournament: Zicky (Sporting CP) UEFA via Getty Images Sporting's Zicky was named UEFA Futsal Champions League Player of the Tournament by the UEFA Technical Observer Group.

3 Fabinho (llles Balears Palma)

3 Ouassini Guirio (Étoile Lavalloise)

2 Bilal Bakkali (Étoile Lavalloise)

2 Gon Castejón (Cartagena Costa Cálida)

﻿2 Souheil Mouhoudine (Étoile Lavalloise)

11 Soufiane Charraoui (Tigers Roermond)

11 Bruno Pinto (Sporting CP)

10 Bilal Bakkali (Étoile Lavalloise)

10 Amer Džindić (Weilimdorf)

10 Felipinho (AEK Futsal Club)

9 Souheil Mouhoudine (Étoile Lavalloise)

9 Jakob Rems (Vrhnika)

Futsal Champions League third-place match highlights: Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-3 Étoile Lavalloise (5-4 pens)

Sporting equalled Inter's record of reaching eight finals. They were also in the final tournament for a record 13th time (12 in the post-2006/07 format plus the eight-team showpiece that ended the inaugural 2001/02 campaign).

Palma were the first team to reach four consecutive finals, already having claimed an unprecedented three straight titles since their 2022/23 debut.

Sporting captain João Matos was in a record-increasing eighth final, became the first player to 25 finals games and ends the season with a record 98 competition appearances, stretching back to 2006.

Sporting coach Nuno Dias equalled the record of three titles held by Palma's Antonio Vadillo as well as Jesús Velasco, who tasted success with Inter in 2017 and 2018 and Barça in 2022.

Sporting and Palma meet in a second final, equalling the records of Action 21 Charleroi vs Playas de Castellón (2002, 2003), Benfica vs Inter (2004, 2010), FC Dynamo vs Inter (2006, 2007), Barça vs FC Dynamo (2012, 2014), Inter vs Sporting CP (2016, 2017) and Barça vs Sporting CP (2021, 2022).

Palma's loss to Riga Futsal Club in the second leg of the quarter-final was their first-ever defeat in this competition after a record 30-match unbeaten run (one off the UEFA club record of 31 set by OL Lyonnes in the UEFA Women's Champions League).

At 17 years and 67 days, the Cartagena goalkeeper Fernando Alcalá (called up for the third-place game) is the youngest player to ever be part of a UEFA futsal club finals match, beating by 73 days the record of Bálint Győrfi for Győr in their 2018 semi-final against Sporting CP.

The UEFA futsal club competition attendance record for a game outside the finals was broken in the main round as 10,357 fans watched Sporting Anderlecht Futsal take on Piast Gliwice at PreZero Arena Gliwice, Poland.

Kairat were in a record 22nd competition campaign and their tally of 118 games is also unmatched. Sporting (115) are the only other team to have played more than 100.

Sporting this season increased their record number of wins to 82 and goals to 530. They are the first team to pass 500 goals.

Futsal Champions League semi-final highlights: Cartagena Costa Cálida 3-3 Sporting CP (aet, 5-6 pens)

Roll of honour

UEFA Futsal Champions League

Four-team finals:

2026 (Pesaro): Sporting CP (POR) 2-0 Illes Balears Palma (ESP)

2025 (Le Mans): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 9-4 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)﻿

2024 (Yerevan): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 5-1 Barça (ESP)

2023 (Palma de Mallorca): Illes Balears Palma (ESP) 1-1aet, 5-3pens Sporting CP (POR)

2022 (Riga): Barça (ESP) 4-0 Sporting CP (POR)

Eight-team finals:

2021 (Zadar): Sporting CP (POR) 4-3 Barça (ESP)

Four-team finals:

2020 (Barcelona): Barça (ESP) 2-1 Murcia FS (ESP)

2019 (Almaty): Sporting CP (POR) 2-1 Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

UEFA Futsal Cup

Four-team finals:

2018 (Zaragoza): Inter FS (ESP) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2017 (Almaty): Inter FS (ESP) 7-0 Sporting CP (POR)

2016 (Guadalajara): Ugra Yugorsk (RUS) 4-3 Inter FS (ESP)

2015 (Lisbon): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 3-2 Barça (ESP)

2014 (Baku): Barça (ESP) 5-2aet FC Dynamo (RUS)

2013 (Tbilisi): Kairat Almaty (KAZ) 4-3 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2012 (Lleida): Barça (ESP) 3-1 FC Dynamo (RUS)

2011 (Almaty): Montesilvano (ITA) 5-2 Sporting CP (POR)

2010 (Lisbon): Benfica (POR) 3-2aet Inter FS (ESP)

2009 (Ekaterinburg): Inter FS (ESP) 5-1 Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS)

2008 (Moscow): Sinara Ekaterinburg (RUS) 4-4aet, 3-2pens Murcia FS (ESP)

2007 (Murcia): FC Dynamo (RUS) 2-1 Inter FS (ESP)

Two-legged finals:

2006: Inter FS (ESP) 6-3/3-4: 9-7agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2005: Action 21 Charleroi (BEL) 4-3, 6-6aet: 10-9agg FC Dynamo (RUS)

2004: Inter FS (ESP) 4-1/3-4: 7-5agg Benfica (POR)

2003: Playas de Castellón (ESP) 1-1/6-4: 7-5agg Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Eight-team finals:

2002 (Lisbon): Playas de Castellón (ESP) 5-1 Action 21 Charleroi (BEL)

Futsal Champions League semi-final highlights: Palma 6-6 Étoile Lavalloise (aet, 5-4 pens)

Most titles

5 Inter FS

4 Barça

3 Palma, Sporting CP

2 Kairat Almaty, Playas de Castellón

Most finals

8 Inter FS, Sporting CP

7 Barça

6 FC Dynamo

4 Kairat, Palma

3 Action 21 Charleroi

Most finals appearances (since 2007)

13 Sporting CP

10 Barça, Kairat

8 Inter FS

7 Benfica