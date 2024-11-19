Nations League quarter-finals: Croatia and Denmark complete League A qualifiers

Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal and Spain have all secured places in the new UEFA Nations League quarter-finals after topping their League A groups in the 2024/25 edition.

Final standings: What's next? Through to the quarter-finals: Croatia, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Spain

League A/B play-offs: Belgium, Hungary, Scotland, Serbia

Relegated to League B:﻿ Bosnia and Herzegovina, Israel, Poland, Switzerland

Group A1

Croatia joined group winners Portugal in progressing from Group A1, while Scotland narrowly missed out on a quarter-final place despite earning a late win in Warsaw. Joško Gvardiol's second-half header cancelled out João Félix’s opener to earn Croatia a 1-1 draw with Portugal in Split and confirmed their status as runners-up. Scotland just missed out on the last eight, but Andy Robertson's added-time winner saved them from automatic relegation – a fate that befell their Matchday 6 opponents Poland.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Portugal 2-1 Croatia

05/09 Scotland 2-3 Poland

08/09 Croatia 1-0 Poland

08/09 Portugal 2-1 Scotland

12/10 Croatia 2-1 Scotland

12/10 Poland 1-3 Portugal

15/10 Poland 3-3 Croatia

15/10 Scotland 0-0 Portugal

15/11 Portugal 5-1 Poland

15/11 Scotland 1-0 Croatia

18/11 Croatia 1-1 Portugal

18/11 Poland 1-2 Scotland

Highlights: Croatia 1-1 Portugal

Group A2

Two Adrien Rabiot goals made the difference as France avenged their 3-1 home loss to Italy on Matchday 1 with a victory by the same scoreline in Milan, a result that earned Les Bleus top spot in the section. Israel claimed a first win in the group against Belgium on the same night but could not avoid finishing bottom.

Fixtures and results

06/09 Belgium 3-1 Israel

06/09 France 1-3 Italy

09/09 France 2-0 Belgium

09/09 Israel 1-2 Italy

10/10 Italy 2-2 Belgium

10/10 Israel 1-4 France

14/10 Belgium 1-2 France

14/10 Italy 4-1 Israel

14/11 Belgium 0-1 Italy

14/11 France 0-0 Israel

17/11 Israel 1-0 Belgium

17/11 Italy 1-3 France

Highlights: Italy 1-3 France

Group A3

Netherlands progressed to the last eight with a commanding 4-0 win against Hungary on Matchday 5 while Germany, who were already sure of a place in the quarter-finals, won the section with a 7-0 victory against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Hungary will face a play-off tie while Bosnia have been relegated.

Fixtures and results

07/09 Germany 5-0 Hungary

07/09 Netherlands 5-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

10/09 Hungary 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

10/09 Netherlands 2-2 Germany

11/10 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Germany

11/10 Hungary 1-1 Netherlands

14/10 Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Hungary

14/10 Germany 1-0 Netherlands

16/11 Germany 7-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

16/11 Netherlands 4-0 Hungary

19/11 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Netherlands

19/11 Hungary 1-1 Germany

Highlights: Hungary 1-1 Germany

Group A4

A goalless draw in Leskovac left Denmark delighted and Serbia frustrated as the visitors joined group winners Spain in the quarter-finals. Crucial Kasper Schmeichel saves kept the hosts at bay and their search for a breakthrough was hindered further when Strahinja Pavlović was sent off in the 90th minute. Meanwhile in Tenerife, Spain beat Switzerland 3-2 in a thrilling contest decided by Bryan Zaragoza's late penalty, though the home side had already assured their quarter-final spot on Matchday 5 while automatic relegation was guaranteed for the visitors before kick-off.

Fixtures and results

05/09 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland

05/09 Serbia 0-0 Spain

08/09 Denmark 2-0 Serbia

08/09 Switzerland 1-4 Spain

12/10 Serbia 2-0 Switzerland

12/10 Spain 1-0 Denmark

15/10 Spain 3-0 Serbia

15/10 Switzerland 2-2 Denmark

15/11 Denmark 1-2 Spain

15/11 Switzerland 1-1 Serbia

18/11 Serbia 0-0 Denmark

18/11 Spain 3-2 Switzerland

Highlights: Denmark 1-2 Spain

How League A of the 2024/25 Nations League worked

League A contained 16 teams, drawn into four groups of four. Teams played all their group opponents home and away in September, October and November 2024. Where they finished determined what happened next:

1st and 2nd: Qualify for the two-legged quarter-final stage in March 2025, with the four winners progressing to the finals in June.

3rd: Face runners-up from League B in home-and-away promotion/relegation play-offs. The aggregate winners will be in League A for 2026/27, with the losers in League B.

4th: Relegated to League B

Further dates Knockout round play-off draw: 22 November 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 20–23 March 2025

League A quarter-finals: 20–23 March 2025

Final tournament: 4–8 June 2025

Download the official app