UEFA Nations League Matchday 1 Thursday round-up: Wins for Portugal, Denmark, Poland

Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski were among the scorers as Portugal, Denmark and Poland all made winning starts to League A, but arguably the most eye-catching result of the night came in San Marino.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

Diogo Dalot scored at both ends as Cristiano Ronaldo's first goal in six international appearances proved decisive in Lisbon. Dalot gave Portugal a perfect start when he latched onto Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes' pass and applied a cool finish. Ronaldo soon got in on the act, meeting an exquisite Nuno Mendes cross with a convincing strike.

Croatia were offered hope when Borna Sosa's cut-back was deflected in by Dalot before half-time, ultimately setting up a tense finish as the visitors pushed for an equaliser. Substitute Igor Matanovic provided a presence in the box but was unable to beat Diogo Costa, while Andrej Kramarić sent his late effort into the side-netting.

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Croatia

Nicola Zalewski's penalty six minutes into added time gave Poland victory in a thriller at Hampden Park. The hosts had much of the play in the first half but a long-range Sebastian Szymański effort then Robert Lewandowski's strike from the spot after Anthony Ralston's foul on Zalewski had Poland 2-0 up at the break.

Scotland's response was swift, Billy Gilmour pulling one back 22 seconds into the second half before Scott McTominay levelled. Poland had the final say, however, after Grant Hanley brought down Zalewski. The forward converted to seal a 3-2 win for the visitors.

Patrick Dorgu scored within 45 seconds of coming on for his international debut as Denmark downed nine-man Switzerland. The Danes were on top even with ten men, and it took Gregor Kobel's strong left hand to deny Kasper Dolberg after the forward was sent through one-on-one.

A tough night for Switzerland got harder at the beginning of the second half when Nico Elvedi was sent off for bringing down Dolberg on the edge of the box, and Lecce's Dorgu eventually made them pay. A second booking spelled an early end for Granit Xhaka in the closing stages, and Pierre-Emile Højbjerg marked his first game as Denmark's new captain with a goal to seal victory.

Highlights: Denmark 2-0 Switzerland

European champions Spain began their Nations League trophy defence with a draw in Belgrade. La Roja enjoyed plenty of possession in the first half but found it difficult to break down a resolute Serbian defence. Indeed, it was the hosts who carved out the best chance before the break, the unmarked Luka Jović firing wide.

The second period followed a similar pattern, Lamine Yamal coming closest to breaking the deadlock as the home side gained a hard-earned point.

Highlights: Serbia 0-0 Spain

Elsewhere on Thursday night

San Marino beat Liechtenstein to claim their first win in 20 years, the nation's first competitive victory.

Alexander Isak struck the first two goals of the UEFA Nations League as Sweden won 3-1 in Azerbaijan in the early kick-off.

Northern Ireland struck twice in the opening 16 minutes at home to Luxembourg as they claimed only their second win in 17 Nations League matches.

Highlights: Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

All Thursday's results



A1 Portugal 2-1 Croatia, Scotland 2-3 Poland

A4 Denmark 2-0 Switzerland, Serbia 0-0 Spain

C1 Azerbaijan 1-3 Sweden, Estonia 0-1 Slovakia

C3 Belarus 0-0 Bulgaria, Northern Ireland 2-0 Luxembourg

D1 San Marino 1-0 Liechtenstein

Friday's fixtures

A2 Belgium vs Israel, France vs Italy

B3 Kazakhstan vs Norway (16:00), Slovenia vs Austria

B4 Iceland vs Montenegro, Wales vs Türkiye

C2 Kosovo vs Romania, Lithuania vs Cyprus (18:00)

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated