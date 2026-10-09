Oldest Nations League scorers: Luka Modrić leads Cristiano Ronaldo, Edin Džeko and Robert Lewandowski

Cristiano Ronaldo broke new ground in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League when he became the first 40-year-old to score in competition history, but Luka Modrić usurped his former Real Madrid team-mate in the league phase of the current edition.

We detail the oldest scorers in Nations League history.

Who are the oldest scorers in Nations League history?

41 years 17 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Czechia, 26/09/2026

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

39 years 246 days: Roy Chipolina (Gibraltar) vs Bulgaria, 23/09/2022

38 years 208 days: Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina) vs Germany, 11/10/2024

38 years 42 days: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) vs Romania, 02/10/2026

37 years 297 days: Konstantin Vassiljev (Estonia) vs Malta, 09/06/2022

37 years 247 days: Márcio Vieira (Andorra) vs Moldova, 14/06/2022

37 years 246 days: Ivan Perišić (Croatia) vs Spain, 06/10/2026

37 years 143 days: Michael Mifsud (Malta) vs Faroe Islands, 07/09/2018

37 years 76 days: Goran Pandev (North Macedonia) vs Estonia, 11/10/2020



Robert Lewandowski celebrates one of his three Poland goals against Romania Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo took control of this record in the 2024/25 season, claiming top spot in the league phase before extending his record in the quarter-finals, semi-finals and final, but Croatia maestro Luka Modrić moved ahead in the 2026/27 edition.

Modrić, who struck in his side's opening victory against Czechia, is one of three players on the list to have scored in the current campaign. The others are Croatia team-mate Ivan Perišić and Poland great Robert Lewandowski, who notched a hat-trick against Romania.

Who are the oldest scorers in the Nations League Finals?

40 years 123 days: Cristiano Ronaldo* (Portugal) vs Spain, 08/06/2025

37 years 278 days: Luka Modrić (Croatia) vs Netherlands, 14/06/2023

33 years 295 days: Karim Benzema* (France) vs Spain, 10/10/2021

33 years 115 days: Ciro Immobile (Italy) vs Spain, 15/06/2023

33 years 80 days: Joselu (Spain) vs Italy, 15/06/2023

32 years 219 days: Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands) vs Italy, 18/06/2023

31 years 360 days: Andrej Kramarić (Croatia) vs Netherlands, 14/06/2023

28 years 348 days: Mikel Merino (Spain) vs France, 05/06/2025

28 years 271 days: Bruno Petković (Croatia) vs Netherlands, 14/06/2023

28 years 147 days: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) vs France, 07/10/2021

*Denotes scoring in a Nations League final

A record-extending Cristiano Ronaldo goal helped Portugal win their second title SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett

Four different goalscorers were required as Croatia defeated the Netherlands 4-2 in the 2023 Nations League semi-finals and, remarkably, all four of those players placed themselves among the ten oldest players to score at the finals stage at that time; three remain after Mikel Merino broke into the list in 2025.

Cristiano Ronaldo took top spot during Portugal's 2025 semi-final success against Germany and updated his record in the final against Spain.