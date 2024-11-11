Youngest Nations League players: Patrik Kristal, Lamine Yamal, Gavi, Jadon Sancho
Monday, November 11, 2024
Estonia's Patrik Kristal is the youngest player to feature in the UEFA Nations League, beating Spanish stars Lamine Yamal and Gavi to the top spot.
The UEFA Nations League has allowed plenty of rising stars to make their mark on the international stage, but who are the youngest to have taken the field?
From Barcelona aces to Estonian up-and-comers, UEFA.com details the youngest players to have featured in the competition.
Who are the youngest players in Nations League history?
16 years 301 days: Patrik Kristal (Estonia) vs Sweden, 08/09/24
17 years 49 days: Loizos Loizou (Cyprus) vs Montenegro, 05/09/2020
17 years 54 days: Lamine Yamal (Spain) vs Serbia, 05/09/2024
17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
17 years 89 days: Christophe Andrade Brites (Luxembourg) vs Northern Ireland, 05/09/2024
17 years 107 days: Sofiane Ikene (Luxembourg) vs Faroe Islands, 14/06/2022
17 years 129 days: Andrija Maksimović (Serbia) vs Switzerland, 12/10/2024
17 years 137 days: Nicholas Pozo (Gibraltar) vs North Macedonia, 05/06/2022
17 years 175 days: James Scanlon (Gibraltar) vs Lithuania, 21/03/2024
17 years 223 days: Zalán Vancsa (Hungary) vs Italy, 07/06/2022
Estonian midfielder Kristal capped off a record-breaking September in the Nations League, becoming the youngest player to feature in the competition, three days after Yamal had become its youngest starter. The 16-year-old, who plays for Paide Linnameeskond at club level, was introduced in the 72nd minute of Estonia's 3-0 defeat to Sweden.
Who are the youngest players to feature in the semi-final and third-place match?
17 years 62 days: Gavi (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
18 years 351 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs Italy, 06/10/2021
19 years 16 days: Noah Okafor (Switzerland) vs England, 09/06/2019
19 years 73 days: Jadon Sancho (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019
19 years 207 days: João Félix (Portugal) vs Switzerland, 05/06/2019
19 years 225 days: Wilfried Gnonto (Italy) vs Netherlands, 18/06/2023
19 years 298 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs England, 06/06/2019
20 years 54 days: Xavi Simons (Netherlands) vs Croatia, 14/06/2023
20 years 143 days: Declan Rice (England) vs Netherlands, 06/06/2019
20 years 214 days: Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium) vs Italy, 10/10/2021
It was a triumph of youth as Spain progressed from their Nations League semi-final against Italy in October 2021. A brace from Ferran Torres, 21 at the time, helped them to a 2-1 win while Gavi and Yeremy Pino became the youngest players to feature in the Nations League Finals.
Who are the youngest players to feature in a Nations League final?
17 years 66 days: Gavi (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021
18 years 355 days: Yeremy Pino (Spain) vs France, 10/10/2021
19 years 301 days: Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands) vs Portugal, 09/06/2019
Gavi remains the youngest player to feature in the climactic stage of the Nations League after starting in Spain's 2-1 defeat to France in 2021, though the Barcelona midfielder emerged with a winners' medal upon his return to the final in 2023. Even more remarkably, his second finals appearance came at just 18 years and 317 days old, which is younger than second-placed Yeremy Pino on this list.