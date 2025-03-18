Denmark vs Portugal Nations League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, prediction, form guide

Denmark and Portugal meet in the first leg of their UEFA Nations League quarter-finals on Thursday March 20.

Match at a glance When: Thursday 20 March (20:45 CET kick-off)

Where: Parken, Copenhagen

What: UEFA Nations League quarter-final first leg

Where to watch Denmark vs Portugal on TV

Predicted team line-ups

Denmark: Schmeichel; Mæhle, Vestergaard, Andersen, Kristensen; Nørgaard, Hjulmand, Eriksen; Damsgaard, Højlund, Isaksen

Portugal: Diogo Costa; Dalot, Rúben Dias, António Silva, Nuno Mendes; João Neves, Vitinha, Bruno Fernandes; Pedro Neto, Cristiano Ronaldo, Rafael Leão

Denmark vs Portugal build-up

Form guide

Denmark (most recent match first): DLDLWW

Portugal (most recent match first): DWDWWW

Expert prediction

What the coaches say

Brian Riemer, Denmark coach: "If you have even a little football knowledge, you can look at Portugal's 26 national team players and see that there are stars in every position. They have an incredible amount of talent. It doesn't matter which 11 players they choose to start with. We need to try and minimise the massive individual quality that Portugal has."

Roberto Martínez, Portugal coach: "I know Denmark well, we have faced them in recent years. They have a new coach, but the concepts are similar. It is easy to recognise what they are trying to do and I like their approach and style. We have to balance the team well, have good intensity and be at the highest level. It is less about the opponent, and more about what we can do."

How do the Nations League quarter-finals work? Getty Images The group winners and runners-up from League A have reached the quarter-final stage of the Nations League. Ties will take place across two legs, each side playing home and away, with the winners progressing to the Final Four in June 2025. The semi-finals will be played on Wednesday 4 and Thursday 5 June 2025 to decide who contests the final and the third-place match on Sunday 8.

