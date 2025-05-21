Qualification system for UEFA EURO 2028 approved

As with the current 2024–26 European Qualifiers, 12 qualifying groups will be formed of four or five teams, all with the target of playing at UEFA EURO 2028. Hosts England, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales will also participate in qualifying, drawn into separate groups.

The 12 group winners and eight best runners-up (20 teams) will advance directly to the EURO 2028 final tournament.

Two spots in the final tournament will be reserved for the two best-ranked host nations who are not qualified as group winners or best runners-up after the completion of the qualifying group stage.

The remaining spots will be assigned via play-offs between the remaining runners-up in the qualifying groups and the best-ranked 2026/27 UEFA Nations League non-qualified group winners.

Depending on the number of places taken up by the host nations, the number of final tournament spots decided by play-offs may vary between two and four, in one of the three following scenarios:

Both reserved qualifying slots for the hosts used: eight teams compete in two paths for two final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

One reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: 12 teams compete in three paths for three final tournament spots, with single-leg semi-finals and finals.

No reserved qualifying slot for the hosts used: eight teams contest four home-and-away play-off ties, with the winners advancing to the final tournament.

The tournament schedule is expected to be released in autumn 2025. The tournament regulations with all remaining details will be published by the end of the year.