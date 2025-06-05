Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
Get
UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

UEFA Nations League final: Who is in it? When and where does it take place?

Thursday, June 5, 2025

The who, what, where and when of the 2025 Nations League final.

Portugal meet holders Spain in the Nations League final
Portugal meet holders Spain in the Nations League final

Who is in the Nations League final?

Portugal will take on Spain in the Nations League final.

When is the Nations League final?

The Nations League final kicks off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 8 June after the third-place play-off is played earlier on the same day, at 15:00 CET.

Where is the Nations League final taking place?

The Nations League final takes place at the Munich Football Arena while the third-place match is at the Stuttgart Arena. The semi-finals also took place in Germany: Portugal beat Germany 2-1 in Munich on 4 June and Spain edged out France 5-4 in Stuttgart on 5 June.

The Munich Football Arena was also the venue for the 2012 and 2024 UEFA Champions League finals, held four matches at UEFA EURO 2020 and six games at UEFA EURO 2024, making it the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive UEFA European Championships.

How did the teams reach the Nations League final?

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain booked their places at the Nations League finals by winning their quarter-finals in March. The last-eight matches pitted the four League A winners against the four runners-up – the league phase took place between September and November 2024.

In the semi-finals, Portugal came from behind to defeat hosts Germany and Spain joined them in the final after winning a nine-goal thriller against France.

Semi-final action

Germany 1-2 Portugal highlights and report: Cristiano Ronaldo completes semi-final turnaround for Seleção
Live 04/06/2025

Germany 1-2 Portugal highlights and report: Cristiano Ronaldo completes semi-final turnaround for Seleção

Francisco Conceição and Cristiano Ronaldo were on target to end Germany's dreams of a first Nations League crown.
Spain vs France highlights and report: Yamal sparkles as La Roja edge nine-goal semi-final thriller
Live 05/06/2025

Spain vs France highlights and report: Yamal sparkles as La Roja edge nine-goal semi-final thriller

Lamine Yamal scored twice as Spain held off a France comeback to reach the Nations League final with a 5-4 success.

What do the winners get?

The Nations League winners get their hands on the fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy which weighs in at 7.5kg.

The story behind the UEFA Nations League trophy

Previous Nations League finalists

UEFA via Getty Images

2023: Spain, Croatia, Italy, Netherlands (Rotterdam, Enschede)
2021: France, Spain, Italy, Belgium (Milan, Turin)
2019: Portugal, Netherlands, England, Switzerland (Porto, Guimaraes)

*Teams listed in order of where they finished, first to fourth

© 1998-2025 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, June 5, 2025

Selected for you

Fixtures and results
Live 05/06/2025

Fixtures and results

Check out all the 2024/25 Nations League fixtures and results.
Nations League finals: All you need to know
Live 05/06/2025

Nations League finals: All you need to know

All you need to know about the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League finals.
Portugal to face Spain in final: Meet the teams
Live 05/06/2025

Portugal to face Spain in final: Meet the teams

How did UEFA Nations League finalists Portugal and Spain make it all the way to the Munich showpiece?