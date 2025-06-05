UEFA Nations League final: Who is in it? When and where does it take place?

Who is in the Nations League final?

Portugal will take on Spain in the Nations League final.

When is the Nations League final?

The Nations League final kicks off at 21:00 CET on Sunday 8 June after the third-place play-off is played earlier on the same day, at 15:00 CET.

Where is the Nations League final taking place?

The Nations League final takes place at the Munich Football Arena while the third-place match is at the Stuttgart Arena. The semi-finals also took place in Germany: Portugal beat Germany 2-1 in Munich on 4 June and Spain edged out France 5-4 in Stuttgart on 5 June.

The Munich Football Arena was also the venue for the 2012 and 2024 UEFA Champions League finals, held four matches at UEFA EURO 2020 and six games at UEFA EURO 2024, making it the first stadium in history to host games in consecutive UEFA European Championships.

How did the teams reach the Nations League final?

France, Germany, Portugal and Spain booked their places at the Nations League finals by winning their quarter-finals in March. The last-eight matches pitted the four League A winners against the four runners-up – the league phase took place between September and November 2024.

In the semi-finals, Portugal came from behind to defeat hosts Germany and Spain joined them in the final after winning a nine-goal thriller against France.

Semi-final action

What do the winners get?

The Nations League winners get their hands on the fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy which weighs in at 7.5kg.

