2026/27 UEFA Nations League: All the fixtures and results
Friday, November 20, 2026
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Check out the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League knockout stage and play-off fixtures and league phase results.
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There are 184 matches in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, with 156 coming in the league phase between 24 September and 17 November 2026. The quarter-finals and play-offs take place in March 2027, and the finals in June.
Check out all the fixtures and results.
Knockout stage fixtures
*All times CET
Quarter-finals
Thursday 25 March 2027
Belgium vs Germany (20:45)
Spain vs France (20:45)
Saturday 27 March 2027
Norway vs England (18:00)
Netherlands vs Portugal (20:45)
Sunday 28 March 2027
France vs Spain (20:45)
Germany vs Belgium (20:45)
Tuesday 30 March 2027
England vs Norway (20:45)
Portugal vs Netherlands (20:45)
Semi-finals
Wednesday 9 June 2027
Netherlands/Portugal vs Spain/France (21:00)
Thursday 10 June 2027
Belgium/Germany vs Norway/England (21:00)
Third-place play-off
Sunday 13 June 2027 Netherlands/Portugal/Spain/France vs Belgium/Germany/Norway/England (15:00 TBC)
Final
Sunday 13 June 2027 Netherlands/Portugal/Spain/France vs Belgium/Germany/Norway/England (21:00)
Play-off fixtures
League A/B play-offs
Thursday 25 March 2027
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Denmark (20:45)
Hungary vs Serbia (20:45)
Saturday 27 March 2027
Republic of Ireland vs Croatia (20:45)
Slovenia vs Wales (20:45)
Sunday 28 March 2027
Serbia vs Hungary (18:00)
Denmark vs Bosnia and Herzegovina (20:45)
Tuesday 30 March 2027
Croatia vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)
Wales vs Slovenia (20:45)
League B/C play-offs
Thursday 25 March 2027
Cyprus vs North Macedonia (18:00)
Belarus vs Israel (20:45)
Saturday 27 March 2027
Faroe Islands vs Georgia (15:00)
Estonia vs Romania (18:00)
Sunday 28 March 2027
North Macedonia vs Cyprus (15:00)
Israel vs Belarus (20:45)
Tuesday 30 March 2027
Georgia vs Faroe Islands (18:00)
Romania vs Estonia (20:45)
2028/29 UEFA Nations League changes
The UEFA Nations League will transition from the current four leagues to three leagues of 18 teams for the 2028/29 edition. Every league will be composed of three groups of six teams. With 55 teams participating, League C will include one group of seven teams. This forms part of a new concept for men's national team competitions.
League phase results
Matchday 1
Thursday 24 September 2026
D1 Andorra 1-2 Malta
A2 Netherlands 1-1 Germany
A2 Serbia 1-2 Greece
A4 Norway 3-2 Denmark
A4 Portugal 1-0 Wales
B3 Austria 3-1 Israel
B3 Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland
D2 Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania
Friday 25 September 2026
B2 Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland
C2 Armenia 2-0 Latvia
A1 Italy 0-2 Belgium
A1 Türkiye 0-1 France
B2 Hungary 0-1 Ukraine
B4 Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden 2-1 Romania
C2 Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus
Saturday 26 September 2026
B1 Slovenia 0-0 Scotland
C1 San Marino 0-7 Finland
C3 Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan
C4 Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg
C4 Iceland 1-1 Estonia
A3 Czechia 1-2 Croatia
A3 England 2-3 Spain
B1 North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland
C1 Albania 2-0 Belarus
C3 Slovakia 2-0 Moldova
Matchday 2
Sunday 27 September 2026
D2 Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan
A2 Serbia 1-2 Netherlands
A4 Denmark 2-0 Wales
B3 Austria 3-1 Kosovo
D1 Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra
A2 Germany 0-1 Greece
A4 Norway 1-2 Portugal
B3 Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland
Monday 28 September 2026
B2 Georgia 0-0 Ukraine
C2 Armenia 2-3 Montenegro
C2 Latvia 0-0 Cyprus
A1 Belgium 0-1 France
A1 Türkiye 1-4 Italy
B2 Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary
B4 Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden 3-1 Poland
Tuesday 29 September 2026
C1 Finland 0-0 Belarus
C3 Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands
A3 Czechia 0-2 England
A3 Spain 4-1 Croatia
B1 Scotland 0-3 Switzerland
B1 Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia
C1 San Marino 0-3 Albania
C3 Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan
C4 Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia
C4 Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland
Matchday 3
Thursday 1 October 2026
D2 Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein
A2 Germany 2-0 Serbia
A2 Greece 2-2 Netherlands
A4 Denmark 2-4 Portugal
A4 Wales 2-1 Norway
B3 Israel 0-0 Kosovo
B3 Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria
D1 Malta 1-1 Gibraltar
Friday 2 October 2026
C3 Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova
C2 Cyprus 2-0 Armenia
C2 Latvia 1-2 Montenegro
A1 Belgium 3-0 Türkiye
A1 France 1-1 Italy
B2 Hungary 1-0 Georgia
B2 Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden
B4 Poland 6-0 Romania
C3 Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia
Saturday 3 October 2026
C1 Finland 2-1 Albania
A3 Croatia 0-7 England
C1 Belarus 4-0 San Marino
C4 Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg
C4 Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria
A3 Spain 3-1 Czechia
B1 North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland
B1 Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia
Matchday 4
Sunday 4 October 2026
D2 Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania
B3 Kosovo 1-1 Austria
D1 Malta 1-0 Andorra
A2 Greece 0-0 Germany
A2 Netherlands 2-1 Serbia
A4 Portugal 2-1 Norway
A4 Wales 0-1 Denmark
B3 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel
Monday 5 October 2026
C2 Cyprus 2-1 Latvia
A1 France 4-1 Belgium
A1 Italy 3-1 Türkiye
B2 Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia
B2 Ukraine 1-2 Hungary
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland
B4 Romania 0-1 Sweden
C2 Montenegro 0-0 Armenia
Tuesday 6 October 2026
C3 Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands
A3 Croatia 1-2 Spain
A3 England 3-0 Czechia
B1 Scotland 1-2 Slovenia
B1 Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia
C1 Albania 2-1 San Marino
C1 Belarus 1-0 Finland
C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovakia
C4 Estonia 0-0 Iceland
C4 Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria
Matchday 5
Thursday 12 November 2026
A1 Türkiye 1-2 Belgium
C2 Armenia 1-1 Cyprus
A1 Italy 3-1 France
A3 Czechia 0-2 Spain
A3 England 2-1 Croatia
C1 Albania 2-0 Finland
C1 San Marino 0-2 Belarus
C2 Montenegro 2-1 Latvia
Friday 13 November 2026
C3 Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan
A2 Netherlands 7-0 Greece
A2 Serbia 1-3 Germany
B1 Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia
B1 Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland
C3 Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands
C4 Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland
C4 Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia
D1 Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar
D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan
Saturday 14 November 2026
B3 Kosovo 0-0 Israel
A4 Norway 3-1 Wales
B2 Georgia 0-2 Hungary
A4 Portugal 1-4 Denmark
B2 Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
B3 Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland
B4 Romania 2-1 Poland
B4 Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Matchday 6
Sunday 15 November 2026
C2 Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro
C2 Latvia 0-0 Armenia
C1 Belarus 0-2 Albania
C1 Finland 7-2 San Marino
A1 Belgium 4-1 Italy
A1 France 2-1 Türkiye
A3 Croatia 2-1 Czechia
A3 Spain 2-3 England
Monday 16 November 2026
C3 Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova
C3 Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia
C4 Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria
C4 Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg
D2 Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein
A2 Germany 5-0 Netherlands
A2 Greece 1-0 Serbia
B1 North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia
B1 Switzerland 4-0 Scotland
D1 Gibraltar 1-1 Malta
Tuesday 17 November 2026
A4 Denmark 2-3 Norway
A4 Wales 2-3 Portugal
B2 Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland
B2 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia
B3 Israel 1-1 Austria
B3 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo
B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania
B4 Poland 1-1 Sweden