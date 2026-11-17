The league phase of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League kicked off on 24 September and concluded on 17 November.

Check out all the results.

Download the full fixture list

League phase fixtures and results

*All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.

Matchday 1

Thursday 24 September

D1 Andorra 1-2 Malta

A2 Netherlands 1-1 Germany

A2 Serbia 1-2 Greece

A4 Norway 3-2 Denmark

A4 Portugal 1-0 Wales

B3 Austria 3-1 Israel

B3 Kosovo 1-0 Republic of Ireland

D2 Liechtenstein 0-2 Lithuania

Friday 25 September

B2 Georgia 0-1 Northern Ireland

C2 Armenia 2-0 Latvia

A1 Italy 0-2 Belgium

A1 Türkiye 0-1 France

B2 Hungary 0-1 Ukraine

B4 Poland 0-0 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B4 Sweden 2-1 Romania

C2 Montenegro 2-1 Cyprus

Saturday 26 September

B1 Slovenia 0-0 Scotland

C1 San Marino 0-7 Finland

C3 Faroe Islands 1-1 Kazakhstan

C4 Bulgaria 1-2 Luxembourg

C4 Iceland 1-1 Estonia

A3 Czechia 1-2 Croatia

A3 England 2-3 Spain

B1 North Macedonia 0-3 Switzerland

C1 Albania 2-0 Belarus

C3 Slovakia 2-0 Moldova

Matchday 2

Sunday 27 September

D2 Lithuania 1-1 Azerbaijan

A2 Serbia 1-2 Netherlands

A4 Denmark 2-0 Wales

B3 Austria 3-1 Kosovo

D1 Gibraltar 0-0 Andorra

A2 Germany 0-1 Greece

A4 Norway 1-2 Portugal

B3 Israel 0-3 Republic of Ireland

Monday 28 September

B2 Georgia 0-0 Ukraine

C2 Armenia 2-3 Montenegro

C2 Latvia 0-0 Cyprus

A1 Belgium 0-1 France

A1 Türkiye 1-4 Italy

B2 Northern Ireland 0-0 Hungary

B4 Romania 2-4 Bosnia and Herzegovina

B4 Sweden 3-1 Poland

Tuesday 29 September

C1 Finland 0-0 Belarus

C3 Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands

A3 Czechia 0-2 England

A3 Spain 4-1 Croatia

B1 Scotland 0-3 Switzerland

B1 Slovenia 2-0 North Macedonia

C1 San Marino 0-3 Albania

C3 Slovakia 2-1 Kazakhstan

C4 Bulgaria 0-0 Estonia

C4 Luxembourg 0-3 Iceland

Matchday 3

Thursday 1 October

D2 Azerbaijan 0-0 Liechtenstein

A2 Germany 2-0 Serbia

A2 Greece 2-2 Netherlands

A4 Denmark 2-4 Portugal

A4 Wales 2-1 Norway

B3 Israel 0-0 Kosovo

B3 Republic of Ireland 2-2 Austria

D1 Malta 1-1 Gibraltar

Friday 2 October

C3 Kazakhstan 1-2 Moldova

C2 Cyprus 2-0 Armenia

C2 Latvia 1-2 Montenegro

A1 Belgium 3-0 Türkiye

A1 France 1-1 Italy

B2 Hungary 1-0 Georgia

B2 Ukraine 0-3 Northern Ireland

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Sweden

B4 Poland 6-0 Romania

C3 Faroe Islands 1-1 Slovakia

Saturday 3 October

C1 Finland 2-1 Albania

A3 Croatia 0-7 England

C1 Belarus 4-0 San Marino

C4 Estonia 1-0 Luxembourg

C4 Iceland 3-0 Bulgaria

A3 Spain 3-1 Czechia

B1 North Macedonia 0-2 Scotland

B1 Switzerland 2-1 Slovenia

Matchday 4

Sunday 4 October

D2 Azerbaijan 1-0 Lithuania

B3 Kosovo 1-1 Austria

D1 Malta 1-0 Andorra

A2 Greece 0-0 Germany

A2 Netherlands 2-1 Serbia

A4 Portugal 2-1 Norway

A4 Wales 0-1 Denmark

B3 Republic of Ireland 1-1 Israel

Monday 5 October

C2 Cyprus 2-1 Latvia

A1 France 4-1 Belgium

A1 Italy 3-1 Türkiye

B2 Northern Ireland 0-0 Georgia

B2 Ukraine 1-2 Hungary

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 Poland

B4 Romania 0-1 Sweden

C2 Montenegro 0-0 Armenia

Tuesday 6 October

C3 Kazakhstan 2-2 Faroe Islands

A3 Croatia 1-2 Spain

A3 England 3-0 Czechia

B1 Scotland 1-2 Slovenia

B1 Switzerland 3-0 North Macedonia

C1 Albania 2-1 San Marino

C1 Belarus 1-0 Finland

C3 Moldova 0-4 Slovakia

C4 Estonia 0-0 Iceland

C4 Luxembourg 0-2 Bulgaria

Matchday 5

Thursday 12 November

A1 Türkiye 1-2 Belgium

C2 Armenia 1-1 Cyprus

A1 Italy 3-1 France

A3 Czechia 0-2 Spain

A3 England 2-1 Croatia

C1 Albania 2-0 Finland

C1 San Marino 0-2 Belarus

C2 Montenegro 2-1 Latvia

Friday 13 November

C3 Moldova 2-1 Kazakhstan

A2 Netherlands 7-0 Greece

A2 Serbia 1-3 Germany

B1 Scotland 2-1 North Macedonia

B1 Slovenia 0-0 Switzerland

C3 Slovakia 2-2 Faroe Islands

C4 Bulgaria 0-5 Iceland

C4 Luxembourg 0-1 Estonia

D1 Andorra 2-0 Gibraltar

D2 Liechtenstein 0-1 Azerbaijan

Saturday 14 November

B3 Kosovo 0-0 Israel

A4 Norway 3-1 Wales

B2 Georgia 0-2 Hungary

A4 Portugal 1-4 Denmark

B2 Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine

B3 Austria 1-0 Republic of Ireland

B4 Romania 2-1 Poland

B4 Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Matchday 6

Sunday 15 November

C2 Cyprus 1-4 Montenegro

C2 Latvia 0-0 Armenia

C1 Belarus 0-2 Albania

C1 Finland 7-2 San Marino

A1 Belgium 4-1 Italy

A1 France 2-1 Türkiye

A3 Croatia 2-1 Czechia

A3 Spain 2-3 England

Monday 16 November

C3 Faroe Islands 1-0 Moldova

C3 Kazakhstan 2-2 Slovakia

C4 Estonia 2-1 Bulgaria

C4 Iceland 3-0 Luxembourg

D2 Lithuania 2-1 Liechtenstein

A2 Germany 5-0 Netherlands

A2 Greece 1-0 Serbia

B1 North Macedonia 0-3 Slovenia

B1 Switzerland 4-0 Scotland

D1 Gibraltar 1-1 Malta

Tuesday 17 November

A4 Denmark 2-3 Norway

A4 Wales 2-3 Portugal

B2 Hungary 1-1 Northern Ireland

B2 Ukraine 1-0 Georgia

B3 Israel 1-1 Austria

B3 Republic of Ireland 3-0 Kosovo

B4 Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Romania

B4 Poland 1-1 Sweden