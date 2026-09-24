Guillaume Lopez, Alexander Isak: Who has scored the first goal in each UEFA Nations League season?

The opening goal of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League season was scored by Guillaume Lopez in the 17th minute of Andorra's League D match against Malta while Serbia's Andrija Živković later opened League A's account.

Who has scored the opening goal in previous editions of the Nations League? Who got the ball rolling in League A?

First scorers in each edition of the UEFA Nations League

The honour of scoring the first-ever UEFA Nations League goal belongs to Georgia's Giorgi Chakvetadze. Andriy Yarmolenko, Jonny Williams, Alexander Isak and now Guillaume Lopez have followed in his footsteps as scorers of the first goals in each of the subsequent seasons.

2026/27: Guillaume Lopez (17') – Andorra vs Malta, Group D1, 24/09/2026

2024/25: Alexander Isak (65') – Azerbaijan vs Sweden, Group C1, 05/09/2024

2022/23: Jonny Williams (52') – Poland vs Wales, Group A4, 01/06/2022

2020/21: Andriy Yarmolenko (14') – Ukraine vs Switzerland, Group A4, 03/09/2020

2018/19: Giorgi Chakvetadze (69') – Kazakhstan vs Georgia, Group D1, 06/09/2018﻿

Isak's double for Sweden

First League A scorers in each edition of the UEFA Nations League

Serbia's Andrija Živković opened League A's account this term, converting Dušan Tadić's early cross against Greece. Eventual winners Portugal struck the first goal through Diogo Dalot in the 2024/25 season.

2026/27: Andrija Živković (4') – Serbia vs Greece, Group A2, 24/09/2026

2024/25: Diogo Dalot (7') – Portugal vs Croatia, Group A1, 05/09/2024

2022/23: Jonny Williams (52') – Poland vs Wales, Group A4, 01/06/2022

2020/21: Andriy Yarmolenko (14') – Ukraine vs Switzerland, Group A4, 03/09/2020

2018/19: Piotr Zieliński (40') – Italy v Poland, Group A3, 07/09/2018