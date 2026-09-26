UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 preview: Players to watch, storylines to follow

Player spotlight

﻿Greece midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas left Genk for Dortmund this summer, and the 18-year-old has been getting regular games, with his side top of the Bundesliga after four games. He could come up against club-mates Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha in Augsburg.

A summer signing from Club Brugge, Greek winger Christos Tzolis has been a regular for Arsenal this season, and scored on Matchday 1. The injured Germany forward Kai Havertz has liked the look of his new team-mate, saying of the 24-year old: "So much potential and already so good."

Memorable match: Germany 4-2 Greece (EURO 2012 quarter-finals, 22/06/2012)

Three second-half goals in Gdansk, including a brilliant Sami Khedira volley, helped Germany advance to the semi-finals.

Brilliant 2012 Khedira volley for Germany against Greece

The backdrop