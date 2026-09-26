UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 preview: Players to watch, storylines to follow
Saturday, September 26, 2026
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Stand-out fixtures, player spotlight and key statistics – your guide to the UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 action.
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Jürgen Klopp and Xavi Hernández are still looking for their first victories in charge of Germany and Netherlands respectively while Erling Haaland and Cristiano Ronaldo will go head to head for the first time as UEFA Nations League Matchday 2 begins on Sunday 27 September.
We pore over the previous meetings, key storylines and players to watch across the three days.
What to look out for in League A
League A fixtures
Sunday 27 September
A2 Serbia vs Netherlands (18:00)
A4 Denmark vs Wales (18:00)
A2 Germany vs Greece
A4 Norway vs Portugal
Monday 28 September
A1 Belgium vs France
A1 Türkiye vs Italy
Tuesday 29 September
A3 Czechia vs England
A3 Spain vs Croatia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
Player spotlight
Out of international retirement, Serbia's Dušan Tadić had a successful five-year spell at Ajax, where he played alongside Ryan Gravenberch and Kenneth Taylor. Virgil van Dijk was one of his team-mates at Southampton, and the forward is now back in the Eredivisie with N.E.C.
Plenty more club-mates could meet in Belgrade; Sergej Milinković-Savić and Crysencio Summerville (Al-Hilal), Filip Kostić, Lutsharel Geertruida and Ruben van Bommel (PSV), as well as Noa Lang and Vanja Milinković-Savić (Napoli).
The backdrop
- Serbia boss Veljko Paunović urged his side to "have more self-belief and not hurry to finish attacks" after they lost 2-1 to Greece in Belgrade, having taken a fourth-minute lead.
- There was an added-time goal on Thursday for Netherlands too, Cody Gakpo's finish against Germany ensuring that Xavi Hernández earned a point in his first game as Oranje boss.
Player spotlight
Denmark forward Adam Daghim has made a positive start since joining Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in the summer and this would be a great day to get a first goal for his country; he turns 21 the day after the match.
Memorable match: Wales 0-4 Denmark (EURO 2020 round of 16, 26/06/2021)
Two Kasper Dolberg strikes in Amsterdam set Denmark's course for the quarter-finals.
The backdrop
- "We need to be sharper when the game is decided," said midfielder Victor Froholdt after Denmark fought back from 2-0 down in Norway only for Erling Haaland to score the winner.
- Wales are also on the lookout for a first point after a 1-0 defeat in Portugal, but manager Craig Bellamy said he was "ridiculously proud" of his side's Matchday 1 efforts.
Player spotlight
Greece midfielder Konstantinos Karetsas left Genk for Dortmund this summer, and the 18-year-old has been getting regular games, with his side top of the Bundesliga after four games. He could come up against club-mates Nico Schlotterbeck and Felix Nmecha in Augsburg.
A summer signing from Club Brugge, Greek winger Christos Tzolis has been a regular for Arsenal this season, and scored on Matchday 1. The injured Germany forward Kai Havertz has liked the look of his new team-mate, saying of the 24-year old: "So much potential and already so good."
Memorable match: Germany 4-2 Greece (EURO 2012 quarter-finals, 22/06/2012)
Three second-half goals in Gdansk, including a brilliant Sami Khedira volley, helped Germany advance to the semi-finals.
The backdrop
- Felix Nmecha scored the first goal of Jürgen Klopp's spell in charge of Germany on Thursday, but they could not hold on for three points, Cody Gakpo striking late for Netherlands.
- After Greece's 2-1 opening-night win in Serbia, coach Ivan Jovanović said: "Germany will be one of the toughest tests in the group. This win, and the way we achieved it, should give us more confidence."
Player spotlight
A potential first meeting between Cristiano Ronaldo and Erling Haaland could be on the cards in Oslo. Haaland has made no secret of his admiration for the Portugal No7, saying: "He inspired me to become the player I am today. He's my football idol and has helped me in so many ways." Ronaldo, meanwhile, is hoping that Norway can be the 50th international team he scores against.
João Neves has extra reason to want to shine: the game is taking place on the Paris midfielder's 22nd birthday. Meanwhile Norway's Fredrik Aursnes and Andreas Schjelderup have the opportunity to take on their Benfica club-mates Tomás Araújo and João Palhinha.
The backdrop
- Haaland scored twice as Norway battled to a 3-2 win against Denmark on Matchday 1, having let slip a 2-0 lead in Oslo. He is the all-time Nations League top scorer, with 21 goals.
- João Félix's 22nd-minute finish was enough to secure Portugal an opening-night win against Wales; the match-winner said: "We only scored one today but, if we carry on like this, we'll score more."
Player spotlight
Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan (who can make his 50th France appearance in Brussels) and midfield colleague Adrien Rabiot could encounter their Belgian club-mate Diego Moreira on Matchday 2, with both sides seeking a second win. while Chelsea cohorts Roméo Lavia (Belgium) and Maxence Lacroix (France) may also meet.
France's Kylian Mbappé will be absent through injury, but Red Devils superstar Kevin De Bruyne showed in the Matchday 1 defeat of Italy that he is at his incisive best.
Memorable match: Belgium 1-2 France (Nations League)
Randal Kolo Muani's double inspired France to victory when they visited Belgium in the previous edition.
The backdrop
- France have won the last five games between these sides since the Red Devils prevailed 4-3 in a June 2015 friendly at Stade de France. Belgium last beat their neighbours in Brussels in a 1981 World Cup qualifier, Alexandre Czerniatynski and Erwin Vandenbergh on target in a 2-0 win.
- Mika Godts opened the scoring as Belgium won 2-0 in Italy on Matchday 1, and while he was grateful for Kevin De Bruyne's "amazing" passes, he told UEFA: "We must remain humble."
- A half-time team talk during a 1-0 in Türkiye gave France an idea of what they can expect from new boss Zinédine Zidane; as Jules Koundé said: "ZZ was very calm. He just told us to keep playing."
Player spotlight
Türkiye's defence has been shaped to a degree by Italy. As well as being marshalled by the national team's Italian boss Vincenzo Montella, Merih Demiral (Sassuolo, Juventus and Atalanta) and Zeki Çelik (signed from Roma by Juve this summer) have extensive Serie A experience.
Missing a number of first-choice players through injury, Türkiye lost 1-0 to France in Kocaeli on Matchday 1, but can take courage from a combative performance, with Arda Güler likely to prove as slippery a customer for Italy as he was for Les Bleus.
Memorable match: Türkiye 0-3 Italy (EURO 2020 group stage, 11/06/2021)
Italy's road to UEFA EURO 2020 glory began with a confident win against Türkiye.
The backdrop
- Montella will look to lead Türkiye to a first win against the Azzurri, with whom he won 20 caps. They are yet to prevail in 13 games against Italy (D4 L9).
- "No matter who we face, we try to play our game," said a proud Montella after his side lost 1-0 to France on Matchday 1. "This match showed us that we can compete with anyone."
- A 2-0 home loss to Belgium was not an ideal start for Italy, but coach Roberto Mancini saw positive signs: "We were much better after the break."
Player spotlight
Czechia's foundations could be based on players currently playing their football in England – defender Ladislav Krejčí could return from injury to line up in front of either Lukáš Horníček or Antonín Kinský. Former West Ham stalwart Vladimír Coufal also brings experience, filling in for Krejčí as captain on Matchday 1.
Harry Kane, Bukayo Saka and Jordan Pickford were all starters in the England team which overcome Czechia 1-0 in the last meeting between the sides, a group stage match at EURO 2020.
The backdrop
- England's last visit to Prague saw them come unstuck in a EURO 2020 qualifier, the hosts winning 2-1 despite Harry Kane giving the Three Lions an early lead.
- Czechia will have to turn their fortunes round in Prague too though, Adam Karabec's goal was not enough to stop them sliding to a 2-1 defeat by Croatia on Matchday 1.
- England coach Thomas Tuchel rued missed chances and defensive lapses after his team's 3-2 opening match defeat by Spain. "We have to learn and keep going," he said. "We have to take what's positive and take the points back from Czechia."
Player spotlight
Dani Olmo spent several seasons with GNK Dinamo and made his debut for Spain while still playing for the Croatian club. Fabián Ruiz and Rodri were the midfield pairing, playing behind Olmo, when Spain edged out Croatia in the 2023 Nations League final.
Luka Modrić won a record six UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid and is still pulling the string for Croatia at the age of 41 as he returns to Spain, while Joško Gvardiol and Mateo Kovačić will come up against former Manchester City stalwarts Aymeric Laporte and Rodri.
Memorable match: Croatia 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 5-4 on penalties, 2023 Nations League final)
Unai Simon made two shoot-out saves in Rotterdam as Luis de la Fuente won his first senior title as Spain coach.
The backdrop
- Croatia's last visit to Spain in this competition saw them beaten 6-0 in 2018.
- Marco Pašalić is looking forward to the visit of the world champions. "I think we have to be motivated with full focus mentally and physically. A lot of things are possible when you play as a team, you can win every game!" he said after Saturday's victory in Czechia.
- Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has supreme confidence in his side, though, as he stated after their 3-2 win over England: "There are many matches within a match and we've known how to play them all at every moment."
What to look out for in League B
League B fixtures
Sunday 27 September
B3 Austria vs Kosovo (18:00)
B3 Israel vs Republic of Ireland
Monday 28 September
B2 Georgia vs Ukraine (18:00)
B2 Northern Ireland vs Hungary
B4 Romania vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
B4 Sweden vs Poland
Tuesday 29 September
B1 Scotland vs Switzerland
B1 Slovenia vs North Macedonia
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
The backdrop
- Austria, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, Sweden, Ukraine and Switzerland made winning starts in League B.
- Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina drew their opener and are now seeking their maiden wins in this season's competition on the road on Matchday 2.
- Scotland and Slovenia are still hunting their first goals and win following a goalless draw in the Group B1 opener.
Storylines and players to watch
- After scoring Austria's first goal at the summer's World Cup, Frosinone midfielder Romano Schmid also opened their account in the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign. Kosovo captain Vedat Muriqi is in fine scoring form, heading in the winner against Republic of Ireland on Thursday after a four-goal showing for Fenerbahçe last Sunday.
- Sweden star strikers Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres both got off the mark in a Matchday 1 win against Romania, and will look to keep the goals flowing at home against Poland.
- Zeki Amdouni struck twice in Switzerland's 3-0 win in North Macedonia, taking his tally to four goals in his last four games for club and country.
What to look out for in League C
League C fixtures
Monday 28 September
C2 Armenia vs Montenegro (18:00)
C2 Latvia vs Cyprus (18:00)
Tuesday 29 September
C1 Finland vs Belarus (18:00)
C3 Moldova vs Faroe Islands (18:00)
C1 San Marino vs Albania
C3 Slovakia vs Kazakhstan
C4 Bulgaria vs Estonia
C4 Luxembourg vs Iceland
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Armenia and Montenegro kicked off with victories on Matchday 1. They meet in the latest round of games with top spot in Group C2 at stake.
- Joel Pohjanpalo scored the first hat-trick of the 2026/27 edition to set the early pace in the top scorer race, his treble helping Finland to a commanding 7-0 win in San Marino in Group C1. Belarus beware!
- Luxembourg head Group C4 after a fine win in Bulgaria but face another big challenge with a visit from Iceland.
What to look out for in League D
League D fixtures
Sunday 27 September
D2 Lithuania vs Azerbaijan (15:00)
D1 Gibraltar vs Andorra (18:00)
All times CET; 20:45 kick-off unless stated.
- Andorra will look to make up for lost points against Gibraltar, having kicked off with a 2-1 home defeat by Malta.
- Lithuania won 2-0 in Liechtenstein on Thursday, but may have to raise their game again as Azerbaijan come to Kaunas.
- Gibraltar and Azerbaijan will enter the fray having had no fixture on Matchday 1.