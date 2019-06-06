Netherlands 3-1 England: Nations League at a glance

Match at a glance



The Netherlands will face Portugal in Sunday's UEFA Nations League final after coming from behind to beat England 3-1 in extra time in Guimaraes.

An absorbing encounter was seven minutes into the additional period when the decisive moment came. John Stones was caught in possession and though Jordan Pickford denied Memphis Depay, Quincy Promes reached the rebound first and fired in via a telling deflection off Kyle Walker. Another defensive mix-up let in Promes for the killer third.

Quincy Promes celebrates ©Sportsfile

It settled a semi-final that had initially been a guarded affair; at least until Markus Rashford nipped through a gap on 32 minutes and Matthijs de Ligt sent him tumbling. The Manchester United forward, whose night was soon ended by a knock, calmly slotted past Jasper Cillessen.

A cagey first half made way for a frenetic, end-to-end second. Jadon Sancho and Memphis Depay wasted good chances before, with 17 minutes left, De Ligt headed in a redemptive equaliser following a corner. There was more drama to come.

Jesse Lingard thought he had struck a memorable winner but his effort was ruled out for offside after consulting VAR, and Raheem Sterling grazed the bar but it was onto extra time. There, it was all the Netherlands.

Frenkie de Jong caught the eye ©AFP/Getty Images

Man of the match: Frenkie de Jong



View from the stadium



Derek Brookman, Netherlands reporter

The first half was somewhat short of goalmouth action, but the second half was captivating, with the balance of play swinging between the two teams on a regular basis. The Dutch didn’t panic when they were under the cosh, but just persisted with their possession-based approach. They really turned the screw in the first half of extra time, and kept their nerve thereafter to see out the victory. A fine result from a team clearly improving at a rapid rate of knots.

Rashford sends Cillessen the wrong way ©Getty Images

Simon Hart, England reporter

For all England’s progress over the past year, this was a repeat of their semi-final fate at Russia 2018: they lost a lead and eventually went down 2-1 in extra time against opponents who kept hold of the ball better. For John Stones there was an especially painful lesson as his sloppiness (not for the first time tonight) led to the decisive second Dutch goal. Barkley, arguably England's brightest spark, then suffered the same fate to seal his team's.

Key stats

2: The Netherlands have only lost two of their past 15 matches against England (W6 D7).

22: Depay, who laid on Promes's strike, has had a hand in 22 goals in his last 21 games for club and country.

2: De Ligt did not score in his first 14 international appearances – he now has two in two games for the Oranje.

3: The Oranje have lost only three of their last 21 matches outside the Netherlands.

The Netherlands celebrate ©Getty Images

112: The Netherlands scored two goals in extra time for the first time in 112, since 1907 when they did so against Belgium.

7: Rashford's penalty was his seventh goal for England in his 32nd appearance – he has managed four in his last seven.

4: This was Walker's fourth career own goal, and his first since Manchester City's 7-2 win against Stoke on 14 October 2017.

50: at 24 years and 180 days, Raheem Sterling is the third youngest player to reach 50 caps after Wayne Rooney and Michael Owen.

What's next?

The UEFA Nations League Trophy ©Getty Images

Netherlands: Portugal await in Sunday's inaugural UEFA Nations League final. The Oranje overwhelmed Portugal 3-0 last March, only their second win in 13 previous meetings with the Selecção (L7 D4).

England: Third place will be up for grabs a few hours before the final when Southgate's side return to Guimaraes to face Switzerland. England have an impressive record against the Swiss, September's 1-0 friendly victory their 17th win in 25 previous meetings. They have lost just three.