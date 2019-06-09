UEFA Nations League final preview: Portugal v Netherlands

LIVE FINAL BUILD-UP

Possible line-ups

Portugal: Patrício; Semedo, Fonte, Dias, Guerrero; William, Danilo, Fernandes, Bernardo; Guedes, Ronaldo

Out: Pepe (shoulder)

Doubtful: Cancelo (nose)

Netherlands: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; De Roon, F de Jong, Wijnaldum; Promes, Depay, Babel

Out: none

WHAT TIME IS THE FINAL?

Reporters' views

Joe Walker, Portugal (@UEFAcomJoeW)

Here we go again. Portugal are not at their best but are through to another final thanks to that man Cristiano Ronaldo. His battle with Virgil van Dijk will be key to which side prevails, although Fernando Santos also needs to ensure the hosts don't get overrun in midfield as they did against the Swiss.

Derek Brookman, Netherlands (@UEFAcomDerekB)

There was talk of fatigue after what was such a demanding season for so many of the Dutch players, yet they seemed to find another gear in extra time to dispose of England. It's clear the squad has enough energy and motivation to claim a first trophy in 31 years. They will be justifiably confident on Sunday.

What the coaches say

Fernando Santos, Portugal

The challenge is to try and understand what threat your opponents pose. The Netherlands have developed a lot in recent years. Ajax had their thrilling run in the Champions League and the Dutch have players who won the final, which proves the enormous ability they possess.

We're in the final so however worn out the players are physically, that is motivation enough. What matters most is the mental aspect. Players have to be mentally strong to get what we want. It's going to be a tremendous game. We want to bring joy to the Portuguese.

Ronald Koeman, Netherlands

If you go back to the draw, we were in a group with France and Germany. No one expected Holland to win the group. Now we are in the final. It's a pleasure to play in the final, not pressure. We beat France and we beat Germany and we beat England. It would be unbelievable if we beat Portugal in the final at [their] home.

We have a plan, and Portugal will also have a plan. They are strong, and good at defending. And they are playing at home, which is also important for them. We need to be at our best to create and score goals. But it’s a final, and in a final everything is possible.

Form guide

Portugal

Last ten games: WDDDDWWWDL

Route to final: 1-0 Italy (h), 3-2 Poland (a), 0-0 Italy (a), 1-1 Poland (h), 3-1 Switzerland

Netherlands

Last ten games: WLWDWDWLWD

Route to final: 1-2 France (a), 3-0 Germany (h), 2-0 France (h), 2-2 Germany (a), 3-1 England, aet

Did you know?

The Oranje overwhelmed the Portuguese 3-0 in March 2018, only their second win in 13 previous meetings with the Selecção(L7 D4).

Portugal are 13 competitive games unbeaten on home turf, since September 2014 and a 1-0 defeat by Albania.

The Oranje have lost just three of their last 21 games outside the Netherlands.

What's up for grabs?

First and foremost this fetching 71cm-tall sterling silver trophy. The design is inspired by a flag representing all 55 UEFA national associations elegantly wrapped around a flag pole.

The prize money on offer is as follows:

€7.5m Winners

€6.5m Runners-up

The figures include the €3m all four finalists have already secured, made up of a €1.5m solidarity fee for all League A teams and €1.5m as a bonus for winning a League A group. A total of €76.25m in solidarity and bonus fees was earmarked for the 55 competing national associations.