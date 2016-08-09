Madrid v Sevilla: fourth all-Spanish Super Cup

2006: Sevilla 3-0 Barcelona (Renato 7, Kanouté 45, Maresca 90pen)

Sevilla were rarely troubled at the Stade Louis II once Renato had opened the scoring from close range. After Frédéric Kanouté headed a second on the stroke of half-time, a second European trophy in four months was within Sevilla's grasp, something promptly confirmed when Enzo Maresca rounded off proceedings by smashing in a penalty.

2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (Ronaldo 30 49)

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had set a UEFA Champions League scoring record in 2013/14, continued where he left off with two goals. New signings James Rodríguez and Toni Kroos started for Madrid and the former combined with Gareth Bale – playing in Cardiff, city of his birth – for Ronaldo's opener. The Portuguese added another after good work by Karim Benzema to end the hopes of the UEFA Europa League holders.

2015: Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla (aet) (Messi 7 18, Rafinha 44, Suárez 52, Pedro Rodríguez 115; Banega 3, Reyes 57, Gameiro 72(p), Konoplyanka 81)

Pedro Rodríguez claimed his second 115th-minute winner in a UEFA Super Cup final to give Barcelona a sensational victory over Sevilla in Tbilisi, watched by a competition-record 51,490 crowd. Sevilla had produced an astonishing fightback from 4-1 down to force extra time, where Pedro – in the same minute as his solitary strike against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009 – pounced on a rebound after Beto parried.

Other one-nation UEFA Super Cups

1990 Milan v Sampdoria (agg: 3-1)

1993 Parma v Milan (agg: 2-1)