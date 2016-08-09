Return to Play: UEFA is preparing for the safe return of its elite competitions.

Madrid v Sevilla: fourth all-Spanish Super Cup

Tuesday 9 August 2016

Real Madrid's meeting with Sevilla in Trondheim was the third all-Spanish UEFA Super Cup in a row and the fourth overall. UEFA.com looks back at the previous three.

Pedro Rodríguez helped Barcelona to beat Sevilla and win the 2015 UEFA Super Cup
Pedro Rodríguez helped Barcelona to beat Sevilla and win the 2015 UEFA Super Cup ©Getty Images

2006: Sevilla 3-0 Barcelona (Renato 7, Kanouté 45, Maresca 90pen)
Sevilla were rarely troubled at the Stade Louis II once Renato had opened the scoring from close range. After Frédéric Kanouté headed a second on the stroke of half-time, a second European trophy in four months was within Sevilla's grasp, something promptly confirmed when Enzo Maresca rounded off proceedings by smashing in a penalty.

2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (Ronaldo 30 49)
Cristiano Ronaldo, who had set a UEFA Champions League scoring record in 2013/14, continued where he left off with two goals. New signings James Rodríguez and Toni Kroos started for Madrid and the former combined with Gareth Bale – playing in Cardiff, city of his birth – for Ronaldo's opener. The Portuguese added another after good work by Karim Benzema to end the hopes of the UEFA Europa League holders.

2015: Barcelona 5-4 Sevilla (aet) (Messi 7 18, Rafinha 44, Suárez 52, Pedro Rodríguez 115; Banega 3, Reyes 57, Gameiro 72(p), Konoplyanka 81)
Pedro Rodríguez claimed his second 115th-minute winner in a UEFA Super Cup final to give Barcelona a sensational victory over Sevilla in Tbilisi, watched by a competition-record 51,490 crowd. Sevilla had produced an astonishing fightback from 4-1 down to force extra time, where Pedro – in the same minute as his solitary strike against Shakhtar Donetsk in 2009 – pounced on a rebound after Beto parried.

Other one-nation UEFA Super Cups
1990 Milan v Sampdoria (agg: 3-1)
1993 Parma v Milan (agg: 2-1)

