Real Madrid and Atlético's UEFA Super Cup pedigree

Atlético denied Real Madrid a third successive UEFA Super Cup as they maintained their 100% record in the competition. UEFA.com looks back at the teams' pedigree in the competition.

Real Madrid



1998: Chelsea 1-0 Real Madrid (Poyet 83)

Gianluca Vialli's Chelsea prevailed in the first UEFA Super Cup played as a one-off match – and curtain-raiser to the new European season – following the fixture's move to Monaco. Gianfranco Zola set up ex-Real Zaragoza man Gustavo Poyet to fire past Bodo Illgner with seven minutes left.

2000: Real Madrid 1-2 Galatasaray (Raúl 79; Jardel 41pen, 102)

Madrid suffered more disappointment two years later against the first Turkish team to lift a European trophy, Galatasaray having beaten Arsenal in the UEFA Cup final. New signing Mário Jardel proved an instant hit with Cimbom supporters by scoring twice, his second a golden goal in extra time from Fatih Akyel's cross.

2002: Real Madrid 3-1 Feyenoord (Paauwe og 15, Roberto Carlos 21, Guti 60; Van Hooijdonk 56)

The Whites finally finally completed a clean sweep of UEFA club trophies at the third attempt, 22-year-old midfielder Esteban Cambiasso proving to be Feyenoord's nemesis on his European debut. The little-known Argentinian fashioned Madrid's two first-half goals with two outstanding bits of skill, and was involved in the build-up to the third too.

2014: Real Madrid 2-0 Sevilla (Ronaldo 30 49)

A then UEFA Super Cup record crowd of 30,854 saw Cristiano Ronaldo strike twice in Cardiff. New signings James Rodríguez and Toni Kroos starred for Madrid, the former combining with Gareth Bale – playing in his city of birth – to create the opener. Ronaldo added another after good work by Karim Benzema.

2016: Real Madrid 3-2aet Sevilla (Asensio 21, Ramos 90+3, Carvajal 119; Vázquez 41, Konoplyanka 72p)

The absence of the injured Ronaldo was a disappointment, but the fans in Trondheim got value for money nonetheless. The highlights: Sergio Asensio's finish on his European debut, a last-gasp equaliser from Madrid captain Sergio Ramos to force extra time, and Dani Carvajal's late, late winner against ten-man opponents.

2017: Real Madrid 2-1 Manchester United (Casemiro 24, Isco 52; Lukaku 62)

Real Madrid played some splendid football in Skopje – not least for Isco's second-half goal – but were ultimately left sweating following United new boy Romelu Lukaku's effort. They stood firm, though, to become the first team to retain the trophy since AC Milan in 1990.

Atlético

2010: Inter Milan 0-2 Atlético (Reyes 62, Agüero 83)

José Antonio Reyes starred in what was a battle of UEFA Super Cup debutants, making the breakthrough for Quique Sánchez Flores's UEFA Europa League winners and being named man of the match. Sergio Agüero turned in the clinching second from Simão's square ball.

2012: Chelsea 1-4 Atlético (Cahill 75; Falcao 6 19 45, Miranda 60)

In Monaco, Diego Simeone's Atlético matched the record winning UEFA Super Cup margin (Barcelona 3-0 Sevilla in 2006) and Radamel Falcao became only the second player to score a hat-trick in the competition, Terry McDermott having scored three for Liverpool in the second leg of the 1977 decider against Hamburg.

2018: Real Madrid 2-4aet Atlético (Benzema 27, Ramos 63p; Costa 1 79, Saúl Ñíguez 98, Koke 104)

Diego Costa scored the earliest goal in UEFA Super Cup history after just 50 seconds in Tallinn to set Atlético on course for their third win in the competition – all three victories having come as UEFA Europa League holders.