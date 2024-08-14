UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Real Madrid claim sixth win
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Real Madrid moved out on their own with six wins when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.
Twenty-five teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.
Real Madrid are now out on their own as the competition's most successful side, moving ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in 2024 to register their sixth triumph in the competition.
Manchester City got their hands on the trophy for the first time in 2023 following their penalty shoot-out triumph over Sevilla in Piraeus.
UEFA Super Cup winners
6 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Manchester City (2023)
1 Manchester United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
1 Steaua (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)
Super Cup appearances
9 Barcelona
9 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan
7 Sevilla
6 Liverpool
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Manchester United
4 Porto
Super Cup winners by country
17 Spain (Real Madrid 6, Barcelona 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1, Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)
Super Cup appearances by country
32 Spain
20 England
14 Italy
10 Germany
5 Netherlands
Different winners by country
6 England
5 Spain
4 Italy
2 Belgium
Which players have won the most Super Cups
5 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
5 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)