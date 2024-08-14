UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Super Cup roll of honour: Real Madrid claim sixth win

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Real Madrid moved out on their own with six wins when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in the 2024 UEFA Super Cup.

Real Madrid have won the UEFA Super Cup on six occasions
Twenty-five teams from 12 different countries have lifted the UEFA Super Cup down the years.

Real Madrid are now out on their own as the competition's most successful side, moving ahead of AC Milan and Barcelona when they beat Atalanta 2-0 in 2024 to register their sixth triumph in the competition.

Manchester City got their hands on the trophy for the first time in 2023 following their penalty shoot-out triumph over Sevilla in Piraeus.

Six great Super Cup goals

UEFA Super Cup winners

6 Real Madrid (2002, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2022, 2024)
5 AC Milan (1989, 1990, 1994, 2003, 2007)
5 Barcelona (1992, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2015)
4 Liverpool (1977, 2001, 2005, 2019)
3 Atlético de Madrid (2010, 2012, 2018)
2 Ajax (1973, 1975)
2 Anderlecht (1976, 1978)
2 Bayern (2013, 2020)
2 Chelsea (1998, 2021)
2 Juventus (1984, 1986)
2 Valencia (1980, 2004)
1 Aberdeen (1983)
1 Aston Villa (1982)
1 Dynamo Kyiv (1975)
1 Galatasaray (2000)
1 Lazio (1999)
1 Manchester City (2023)
1 Manchester United (1991)
1 Mechelen (1988)
1 Nottingham Forest (1979)
1 Parma (1993)
1 Porto (1987)
1 Sevilla (2006)
﻿1 Steaua (1986)
1 Zenit (2008)

Super Cup appearances

9 Barcelona
9 Real Madrid
7 AC Milan﻿
7 Sevilla
6 Liverpool
5 Bayern
5 Chelsea
4 Manchester United
4 Porto

Bayern and other Super Cup extra-time winners

Super Cup winners by country

17 Spain (Real Madrid 6, Barcelona 5, Atlético de Madrid 3, Valencia 2, Sevilla 1)
10 England (Liverpool 4, Chelsea 2, Aston Villa 1,﻿ Man City 1, Man United 1, Nottingham Forest 1)
9 Italy (AC Milan 5, Juventus 2, Lazio 1, Parma 1)﻿
3 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Mechelen 1)
2 Germany (Bayern 2)
2 Netherlands (Ajax 2)
1 Portugal (Porto 1)
1 Romania (Steaua 1)
1 Russia (Zenit 1)
1 Scotland (Aberdeen 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
1 Ukraine (Dynamo Kyiv 1)

Super Cup appearances by country

32 Spain
20 England
14 Italy
10 Germany
5 Netherlands

2016 Super Cup highlights: Real Madrid 3-2 Sevilla

Different winners by country

6 England
5 Spain
4 Italy
2 Belgium

Which players have won the most Super Cups

5 Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid)
5 Luka Modrić (Real Madrid)
4 Dani Alves (Sevilla/Barcelona)
4 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
4 Toni Kroos (Bayern/Real Madrid)
4 Paolo Maldini (AC Milan)

