Man City vs Sevilla Super Cup preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, line-ups

Man City and Sevilla meet in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus, on Wednesday 16 August.

Man City vs Sevilla at a glance When: Wednesday 16 August (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis, Piraeus

What: UEFA Champions League holders vs UEFA Europa League winners

Where to watch Man City vs Sevilla on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Super Cup broadcast partner(s) here

What do you need to know?

England's Super Cup winners

European champions Man City are taking on UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla in the traditional opener to the new UEFA club competition season.

The sides have met four times in UEFA club competition, with City winning all four games (including two in the 2022/23 Champions League group stage). However, Sevilla have been much improved since the arrival of José Luis Mendilibar as coach in March 2023, notably eliminating City's neighbours Man United en route to winning the Europa League for the seventh time.

This is first-time European Cup-winners City's maiden Super Cup, while Sevilla have already been here six times before (all as UEFA Cup or Europa League winners). However, they are on a five-game Super Cup losing streak after beating Barcelona 3-0 on their debut in 2006.

Spain's Super Cup winners since 2002

Predicted line-ups

Man City: Ortega; Walker, Akanji, Gvardiol, Aké; Rodri, Kovačić; Bernardo Silva, Álvarez, Foden; Haaland

Sevilla: Bounou; Jesús Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Acuña; Jordán, Rakitić; Ocampos, Suso, Óliver Torres; En-Nesyri

Do the European champions usually win? UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid lifted the trophy in 2022, but this pattern does not always apply. The European Cup/UEFA Champions League holders have won 27 of the 47 editions. Find a full rundown of UEFA Super Cup records and statistics here.

Expert predictions

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

City’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Arsenal in the FA Community Shield will only have increased their determination to claim their first silverware of what many expect to be another hugely successful campaign. In İlkay Gündoğan, Pep Guardiola may have lost one of the key protagonists of last season’s treble win, but Croatian duo Mateo Kovačić and Joško Gvardiol are exciting acquisitions. The City boss may experiment in Piraeus, but he will be confident his team is too strong for Sevilla.

Graham Hunter, Sevilla reporter

Despite Sevilla’s positive and productive pre-season, including defeating the team which beat Man City in a recently friendly [Atlético Madrid], this paints as a slightly uphill battle for the Europa League winners. But this is not a problem which has much daunted Los Rojiblancos since Mendilibar took over. They’ve absolutely thrived on an underdog status. One or two minor injuries and one or two players still to be properly registered with La Liga means this won’t be Sevilla at 100% yet. But they will be smart, competitive and full of ambition as per usual.

View from the camps

Pep Guardiola, Man City manager: "It's a big relief for us to have this trophy, but there are teams who win it and then disappear. We have to avoid that﻿."

José Luis Mendilibar, Sevilla coach: "I'm happy to be here, to have won for the club, which was having a hard time when we got here. We have done something good that can have repercussions for the good of the club﻿."