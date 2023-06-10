Man City win Champions League: Rodri goal secures victory against Inter and completes treble

Manchester City are UEFA Champions League winners – completing a treble to boot – for the first time following a 1-0 win against Inter that came thanks to Rodri's goal midway through the second half.

Key moments 36' De Bruyne goes off due to injury

68' Rodri puts City ahead with cool finish

71' Dimarco's looping header hits crossbar

89' Ederson saves point-blank Lukaku header

Match in brief: City claim European glory

City navigated an unbeaten path to the final, racking up a competition-best 31 goals in the process, so it was little surprise that they started on the front foot. Inter had let in only one goal in six knockout games, however, and for so long did an excellent job of marshalling their opponents' galaxy of attacking talent.

Erling Haaland – subsequently flagged offside – and Bernardo Silva did both go close in the opening stages, but it was not until the 27th minute that Kevin De Bruyne unpicked the Nerazzurri lock and Haaland got off a firm shot at goal; André Onana, as usual, was positioned well.

De Bruyne is so often City's creator-in-chief, but the man with 31 assists this season came off injured before half-time; Josep Guardiola's team would have to think again.

Their faith was tested once more before the hour, Manuel Akanji misjudging a Bernardo Silva pass to allow Lautaro Martínez to pounce. On this occasion, Ederson was alert enough to close down the angle.

Onana had no such luxury at the other end when a neat City move resulted in the ball dropping to Rodri just inside the penalty area; City's midfield pivot showed characteristic calm to side-foot into the corner. The treble was on.

Rodri wheels away in celebration after his decisive goal AFP via Getty Images

Inter were far from deflated by going behind, though, and, just three minutes later, so nearly drew level, only for Federico Dimarco's looping header to strike the crossbar.

De Bruyne's replacement, Phil Foden, soon went close at the other end, but there was still time for one last nerve-jangler for Guardiola and his charges. Romelu Lukaku's close-ranger header somehow ricocheted off Ederson's knee and the engraver could finish adding City's name to the trophy for the first time.

The final as it happened

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Rodri (Man City)

"Came up with the winning goal in a game with few chances and his involvement for City between the boxes was essential to having a balanced City side."

UEFA Technical Observer Panel

Matthew Howarth, Man City reporter

It was perhaps not the prettiest performance from Guardiola's star-studded ensemble, but this was never likely to be one-sided affair – Inter are far too good for that. The Serie A side were excellent in the first half but, when City were struggling to get into gear early in the second, they failed to take advantage. Rodri's goal cements his place in club history on the back of a tremendous personal campaign, while Guardiola becomes the first coach since Sir Alex Ferguson to lead an English club to the treble.

Vieri Capretta, Inter reporter

An almost perfect first half for the Nerazzurri – solid at the back and showing glimpses of what they could do going forward. In the second half Inter did what they had to do, kept the game under control, had two enormous chances, but ultimately came up short. Simone Inzaghi and his players shouldn't have regrets – with a bit of luck this could have gone their way.

Romelu Lukaku and his Inter team-mates receive their runners-up medals Getty Images

Reaction

Josep Guardiola, City coach: "This final was written in the stars. I am happy but, at the same time, they could have scored and we could have lost. We are satisfied about something unique: winning the treble."

Ilkay Gündoğan, City captain: "We are so happy. It's difficult to put into words what just happened. We knew everyone was talking about the treble. The pressure was there but this team is built to handle the pressure in the best possible way."

John Stones, City defender: "I feel so pleased. It's a pleasure to be a part of this team and create history. We've set the bar high. To come here, on such a difficult night, and win this – I can't put it into words."

Erling Haaland, City striker: "I feel unbelievable. In my wildest dreams, I never would have thought of me winning this as a 22-year-old. But it shows it's possible for a guy from a small town in Norway."

Kyle Walker, City defender: "I'm very rarely speechless but my dream has just come true. I made a speech before the lads went out; I was emotional and true to my word. This club means so much to me."

Kevin De Bruyne, City midfielder: "The team was good enough and we won. We have been working so long for this, it is amazing."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "It's normal to have regrets. Losing is the worst thing in sport. At the same time, the players need to be proud of the season and the performance in the final."

Rio Ferdinand, BT Sport "City are immortal – statues galore. They've earned it. These players have produced football that has been out of this world. Individually and as a collective, this team will go down in history."

Key stats

City are the 23rd different team – and the sixth from England – to win the European Cup.

Josep Guardiola is just the fourth coach to win the European Cup on three occasions.

City are only the tenth team in history to complete a treble of league, cup and European Cup.

Haaland finished as the competition's leading scorer with 12 goals.

City are the 15th European Cup winners to remain unbeaten throughout their campaign (W8 D5).

This was the fourth successive UEFA Champions League final to finish 1-0.

Rodri – 13 points

Manuel Akanji – 8 points

Rúben Dias – 8 points

Line-ups

Man City: Ederson; Akanji, Rúben Dias, Aké; Stones (Walker 82), Rodri; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne (Foden 36), Gündoğan, Grealish; Haaland

Inter: Onana; Darmian (D'Ambrosio 84), Acerbi, Bastoni (Gosens 76); Dumfries (Bellanova 76), Barella, Brozović, Hakan Çalhanoğlu (Mkhitaryan 84), Dimarco; Martínez, Džeko (Lukaku 57)