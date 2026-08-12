Paris retain Super Cup: Who else has won back-to-back editions?

Paris won their second UEFA Super Cup title in a row after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 in Salzburg to follow up their penalty shoot-out victory over Tottenham in last season's final in Udine.

Paris are only the third team in the history of the competition to lift the trophy in consecutive seasons, along with AC Milan and Real Madrid.

Paris 2-1 Villa: As it happened

Milan

1989: 2-1 agg vs Barcelona

1990: 3-1 agg vs Sampdoria

Arrigo Sacchi's all-conquering Milan side put the gloss on their two European Cup victories in a row by adding two Super Cups to their glittering trophy cabinet.

Then played over two legs, in the 1989 edition the Rossoneri first drew 1-1 with Barcelona at Camp Nou, with Marco van Basten's first-half penalty cancelled out by Guillermo Amor's equaliser. In the return at Stadio San Siro, Milan earned a hard-fought 1-0 win courtesy of Alberigo Evani's fierce drive from a free-kick to secure a 2-1 aggregate triumph.

A year later, Milan faced Italian rivals Sampdoria. Evani was on the scoresheet again in a first-leg 1-1 draw, and in the return legendary Dutch duo Ruud Gullit and Frank Rijkaard were on target, Gullit volleying in from close range just before half-time and Rijkaard firing home from a tight angle in the 76th minute to seal a 2-0 victory on the night, 3-1 on aggregate.

Real Madrid

2016: 3-2aet vs Sevilla

2017: 2-1 vs Manchester United

Highlights: Real Madrid's 2017 Super Cup glory

Madrid's European dominance in the mid-2010s extended to the Super Cup, as Los Blancos won the competition three times in four seasons between 2014 and 2017.

They faced Spanish rivals Sevilla in the 2016 edition, and after Marco Asensio opened the scoring with a stunner they fell 2-1 behind until the 93rd minute, when Sergio Ramos headed an equaliser. Just as the contest looked to heading for penalties, Dani Carvajal weaved his way into the box and fired in a last-gasp extra-time winner.

Twelve months later Madrid were triumphant over Manchester United in North Macedonia. Future United midfielder Casemiro tucked away the first goal on 24 minutes, with Isco guiding in a second shortly after the half-time break. Romelu Lukaku halved the deficit on his first appearance for United, but Madrid held on to secure victory in yet another European showpiece.

Paris

2025: 2-2 vs Tottenham (4-3 on penalties)

2026: 2-1 vs Aston Villa

2025 UEFA Super Cup highlights: Paris 2-2 Tottenham (4-3 on pens)

After Paris won their maiden Champions League title with a thumping victory over Inter, it looked as though they would be made to wait for a first Super Cup as Tottenham took a 2-0 lead in Udine through Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero goals.

But Luis Enrique's depleted side dug deep, and Kang-in Lee's fizzing strike in the 85th minute offered them hope before Gonçalo Ramos struck with a header deep in stoppage time to force penalties.

Despite Vitinha missing Paris' first spot-kick, Van de Ven and Mathys Tel failed to convert for Spurs, leaving Nuno Mendes the opportunity to emphatically bury his effort and seal the comeback win.

Luis Enrique's side made it two on the bounce the following year. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's opener midway through the first half had been cancelled out by Villa's 17-year-old Brian Madjo, who became the youngest-ever scorer in Super Cup history, but Désiré Doué's curling effort just after the hour ensured that the French champions kept hold of the trophy.