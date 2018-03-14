Manchester City-Barcelona, Chelsea-Porto in #UYL semis

The line-up for the UEFA Youth League finals in Nyon have been decided as Porto, Barcelona, Manchester City and Chelsea came through the last-eight ties.

Porto saw off Tottenham Hotspur to set up a meeting with record two-time winners Chelsea, victors at Real Madrid. Barcelona got the better of Atlético Madrid and on 20 April they take on Manchester City, who beat Liverpool on penalties.

Tuesday

Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Porto

Diogo Leite header's was turned by Olivier Skipp into his own net and Santiago Irala added a second before the break to send Porto, who knocked out holders Salzburg in the round of 16, into their first semi-final.

Barcelona 2-0 Atlético Madrid

Alejandro Marqués gave Barcelona the lead with some fine individual skill and it was 2-0 at half-time when Álex Collado shot in from outside the box. Barcelona won the inaugural competition in 2014 and will take heart from the fact that when Atleti lost at this stage in 2015 and 2017, both times the team that beat them lifted the trophy.

Wednesday

Manchester City 1-1 Liverpool (3-2 pens)

City set up a semi-final with Barcelona with their second straight shoot-out win, having seen off Internazionale Milano by the same scoreline after another 1-1 draw in the round of 16, Daniel Grimshaw once more the goalkeeping hero. Curtis Jones had given Liverpool a 34th-minute lead but Lukas Nmecha quickly equalised.

Real Madrid 2-4 Chelsea

It was a fine start for Madrid when Óscar Rodríguez, becoming the first person to appear 25 times in this competition, converted a superb free-kick. But by the break Chelsea led 3-1 as Luke McCormick struck followed by two goals from Daishawn Redan. Substitute Ismael Álvarez headed Madrid back into it, and Chelsea had Jacob Maddox sent off, but the Blues – winners in 2015 and 2016, but who did not qualify to defend their title last season – were celebrating in the driving rain after Harvey St Clair struck into an empty net on full time and they will face Porto in the last four. Chelsea, like Barcelona, have also equalled Madrid's record of reaching three semi-finals in the five-year-old competition.

NYON FINALS: COLOVRAY STADIUM

Semi-finals (20 April)

Chelsea v Porto (13:00CET)

Manchester City v Barcelona (17:00CET)

Final (23 April)

Chelsea/Porto v Man. City/Barcelona (17:00CET)