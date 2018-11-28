Chelsea lead eight through domestic champions path
Wednesday 28 November 2018
Chelsea, Hertha, Montpellier, Midtjylland, PAOK, Sigma, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv are into the play-offs.
Twice UEFA Youth League winners Chelsea, debutants Hertha Berlin, Sigma Olomouc and Montpellier, Midtjylland, PAOK, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv are into the play-offs after coming through the two-round domestic champions path.
- 16 teams came through October's first round
- Second-round winners meet UEFA Champions League path group runners-up in play-offs
- Play-off winners join group winners in round of 16
Second round
Second legs
Tuesday 27 November
Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Astana (agg: 4-2)
Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Anderlecht (agg: 3-2)
Wednesday 28 November
Minsk 0-1 PAOK (agg: 1-3)
Hertha Berlin 1-0 Gabala (agg: 4-1)
Chelsea 6-0 Elfsborg (agg: 9-0)
Montpellier 1-0 Altınordu (agg: 5-2)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 Sigma Olomouc (agg: 3-3, Sigma win on away goals)
Hamilton Academical 1-2 Midtjylland (agg: 1-4)
Tuesday 6 November
Anderlecht 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv
Wednesday 7 November
Astana 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Gabala 1-3 Hertha Berlin
Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
PAOK 2-1 Minsk
Altınordu 2-4 Montpellier
Elfsborg 0-3 Chelsea
Midtjylland 2-0 Hamilton Academical
- Chelsea won this competition in 2014/15 and 2015/16 but lost last season's final to Barcelona.
- Hamilton, in their first UEFA competition tie at any level, knocked out Basel on penalties; Montpellier, Hertha and Sigma are also UEFA Youth League debutants.
First round
Second legs
Tuesday 23 October
Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Viitorul (agg: 3-0)
FC Admira 1-1 Anderlecht (agg: 1-1, Anderlecht win on away goals)
Wednesday 24 October
Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Gabala (agg: 2-4)
Montpellier 2-0 Žilina (agg: 7-1)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 Anji (agg: 5-3)
Lech Poznań 2-3 Hertha Berlin (agg: 2-5)
Septemvri Sofia 1-5 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-6)
Szombathelyi Haladás 3-3 Minsk (agg: 3-4)
Vllaznia 0-4 Astana (agg: 1-7)
Maribor 2-3 Sigma Olomouc (agg: 3-7)
PAOK 2-0 AEL Limassol (agg: 4-1)
Molde 0-4 Chelsea (agg: 1-14)
Elfsborg 1-0 KR (agg: 3-1)
HJK Helsinki 1-2 Altınordu (agg: 2-3)
Bohemians 1-2 Midtjylland (agg: 2-4)
Hamilton Academical 2-2 Basel (agg: 4-4, Hamilton win 3-2 on penalties)
First legs
Tuesday 2 October
Viitorul 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Wednesday 3 October
Anderlecht 0-0 FC Admira
Chelsea 10-1 Molde
Minsk 1-0 Szombathelyi Haladás
Gabala 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol
Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Septemvri Sofia
Basel 2-2 Hamilton Academical
Sigma Olomouc 4-1 Maribor
KR 1-2 Elfsborg
AEL Limassol 1-2 PAOK
Altınordu 1-1 HJK Helsinki
Anji 3-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv
Midtjylland 2-1 Bohemians
Hertha Berlin 2-0 Lech Poznań
Žilina 1-5 Montpellier
Thursday 4 October
Astana 3-1 Vllaznia
Domestic Champions path guide
- This path involves the domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2017 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League).
- Vacancies in the domestic champions path (because a club is instead eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, for example Atlético and Inter) are filled by the domestic youth champion of the next best-ranked association (in the above cases, Moldova and Iceland).
- Two-time semi-finalists Anderlecht keep up their record of entering all six editions.
- Debuts: AEL Limassol, Anji, Bohemians, FC Admira, Hamilton Academical, Hertha Berlin, Illés Akadémia, Lech Poznań, KR, Montpellier, Septemvri Sofia, Sigma Olomouc, Žilina.
Road to Nyon
Play-offs
In the draw on 17 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 19/20 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places are taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.
Dates
Play-off draw: 17 December
Play-offs: 19/20 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 22 February
Round of 16: 12/13 March
Quarter-finals: 2/3 April
Semi-final: 26 April, Nyon
Final: 29 April, Nyon