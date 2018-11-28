Chelsea lead eight through domestic champions path

Twice UEFA Youth League winners Chelsea, debutants Hertha Berlin, Sigma Olomouc and Montpellier, Midtjylland, PAOK, Dinamo Zagreb and Dynamo Kyiv are into the play-offs after coming through the two-round domestic champions path.

16 teams came through October's first round

Second-round winners meet UEFA Champions League path group runners-up in play-offs

Play-off winners join group winners in round of 16

Second legs



Tuesday 27 November

Dinamo Zagreb 3-1 Astana (agg: 4-2)

Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Anderlecht (agg: 3-2)

Wednesday 28 November

Minsk 0-1 PAOK (agg: 1-3)

Hertha Berlin 1-0 Gabala (agg: 4-1)

Chelsea 6-0 Elfsborg (agg: 9-0)

Montpellier 1-0 Altınordu (agg: 5-2)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 2-2 Sigma Olomouc (agg: 3-3, Sigma win on away goals)

Hamilton Academical 1-2 Midtjylland (agg: 1-4)

Tuesday 6 November

Anderlecht 1-1 Dynamo Kyiv

Wednesday 7 November

Astana 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Gabala 1-3 Hertha Berlin

Sigma Olomouc 1-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

PAOK 2-1 Minsk

Altınordu 2-4 Montpellier

Elfsborg 0-3 Chelsea

Midtjylland 2-0 Hamilton Academical

Chelsea won this competition in 2014/15 and 2015/16 but lost last season's final to Barcelona.

Hamilton, in their first UEFA competition tie at any level, knocked out Basel on penalties; Montpellier, Hertha and Sigma are also UEFA Youth League debutants.

Second legs

Tuesday 23 October

Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 Viitorul (agg: 3-0)

FC Admira 1-1 Anderlecht (agg: 1-1, Anderlecht win on away goals)

Wednesday 24 October

Sheriff Tiraspol 1-3 Gabala (agg: 2-4)

Montpellier 2-0 Žilina (agg: 7-1)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv 3-0 Anji (agg: 5-3)

Lech Poznań 2-3 Hertha Berlin (agg: 2-5)

Septemvri Sofia 1-5 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-6)

Szombathelyi Haladás 3-3 Minsk (agg: 3-4)

Vllaznia 0-4 Astana (agg: 1-7)

Maribor 2-3 Sigma Olomouc (agg: 3-7)

PAOK 2-0 AEL Limassol (agg: 4-1)

Molde 0-4 Chelsea (agg: 1-14)

Elfsborg 1-0 KR (agg: 3-1)

HJK Helsinki 1-2 Altınordu (agg: 2-3)

Bohemians 1-2 Midtjylland (agg: 2-4)

Hamilton Academical 2-2 Basel (agg: 4-4, Hamilton win 3-2 on penalties)

First legs



Tuesday 2 October

Viitorul 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb

Wednesday 3 October

Anderlecht 0-0 FC Admira

Chelsea 10-1 Molde

Minsk 1-0 Szombathelyi Haladás

Gabala 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Septemvri Sofia

Basel 2-2 Hamilton Academical

Sigma Olomouc 4-1 Maribor

KR 1-2 Elfsborg

AEL Limassol 1-2 PAOK

Altınordu 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Anji 3-2 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Midtjylland 2-1 Bohemians

Hertha Berlin 2-0 Lech Poznań

Žilina 1-5 Montpellier

Thursday 4 October

Astana 3-1 Vllaznia

Domestic Champions path guide

This path involves the domestic youth champions of the 32 best-ranked associations in the 2017 UEFA association coefficient rankings (the same rankings used to decide access to the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League).

Vacancies in the domestic champions path (because a club is instead eligible for the UEFA Champions League path, for example Atlético and Inter) are filled by the domestic youth champion of the next best-ranked association (in the above cases, Moldova and Iceland).

Two-time semi-finalists Anderlecht keep up their record of entering all six editions.

Debuts: AEL Limassol, Anji, Bohemians, FC Admira, Hamilton Academical, Hertha Berlin, Illés Akadémia, Lech Poznań, KR, Montpellier, Septemvri Sofia, Sigma Olomouc, Žilina.

Road to Nyon

Play-offs

In the draw on 17 December, the eight Domestic Champions path survivors will be drawn at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path runners-up in one-off ties to be played on 19/20 February to decide the eight remaining round of 16 berths. The other eight places are taken by the UEFA Champions League path group winners.

Dates

Play-off draw: 17 December

Play-offs: 19/20 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 22 February

Round of 16: 12/13 March

Quarter-finals: 2/3 April

Semi-final: 26 April, Nyon

Final: 29 April, Nyon