Spurs, Chelsea among Youth League play-off winners
Wednesday 20 February 2019
Article summary
Tottenham, Chelsea, Hertha Berlin, Dinamo Zagreb, Midtjylland, Dynamo Kyiv,, Montpellier and Lyon are through.
Article top media content
Article body
Last season's UEFA Youth League runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Midtjylland, Dynamo Kyiv and debutants Hertha Berlin and Montpellier won through to the round of 16 after this week's play-offs.
- The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path are at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path group runners-up in one-off ties.
- Winners through to round of 16: knockout draw streamed live at 14CET on Friday.
Play-off results
Tuesday
Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain
Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Lokomotiv Moskva (Dinamo win 5-4 on pens)
Chelsea 3-1 Monaco
PAOK 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur
Wednesday
Midtjylland 1-1 Roma (Midtjylland win 4-2 on pens)
Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 Juventus
Sigma Olomouc 0-2 Lyon
Montpellier 2-1 Benfica
- Chelsea were runners-up last season after winning on their previous entries in 2014/15 and 2015/16 (they did not qualify in 2016/17)
- Chelsea's Charlie Brown scored twice against Monaco to increase his competition-leading season's tally to 11 in five games
- Hertha and Montpellier are on debut
- Dynamo Kyiv matched their best performance by reaching the last 16, where they lost 3-0 to Ajax in 2016/17
- Midtjylland were involved in their third play-off shoot-out in as many appearances in this round: they lost on spot-kicks to Benfica in 2016/17 but beat Atlético on penalties the season before.
- The competition record attendance was set in last term's play-offs: 32,510 for Krasnodar v Real Madrid
Through to round of 16
Group winners: Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP, holders), Hoffenheim (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)
Play-off winners: Chelsea (ENG), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Hertha Berlin (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Montpellier (FRA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)
Knockout phase calendar
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14:00CET, Friday, Nyon
Round of 16: 12/13 March
Quarter-finals: 2/3 April
Semi-final: 26 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon
Final: 29 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon