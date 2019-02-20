Spurs, Chelsea among Youth League play-off winners

Last season's UEFA Youth League runners-up Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Dinamo Zagreb, Lyon, Midtjylland, Dynamo Kyiv and debutants Hertha Berlin and Montpellier won through to the round of 16 after this week's play-offs.



The eight teams from the Domestic Champions path are at home to the eight UEFA Champions League path group runners-up in one-off ties.

Winners through to round of 16: knockout draw streamed live at 14CET on Friday.

Tuesday

Hertha Berlin 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Lokomotiv Moskva (Dinamo win 5-4 on pens)

Chelsea 3-1 Monaco

PAOK 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur

Wednesday

Midtjylland 1-1 Roma (Midtjylland win 4-2 on pens)

Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 Juventus

Sigma Olomouc 0-2 Lyon

Montpellier 2-1 Benfica

Chelsea were runners-up last season after winning on their previous entries in 2014/15 and 2015/16 (they did not qualify in 2016/17)

Chelsea's Charlie Brown scored twice against Monaco to increase his competition-leading season's tally to 11 in five games

Hertha and Montpellier are on debut

Dynamo Kyiv matched their best performance by reaching the last 16, where they lost 3-0 to Ajax in 2016/17

Midtjylland were involved in their third play-off shoot-out in as many appearances in this round: they lost on spot-kicks to Benfica in 2016/17 but beat Atlético on penalties the season before.

The competition record attendance was set in last term's play-offs: 32,510 for Krasnodar v Real Madrid

Through to round of 16

Group winners: Ajax (NED), Atlético Madrid (ESP), Barcelona (ESP, holders), Hoffenheim (GER), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Porto (POR), Real Madrid (ESP)

Play-off winners: Chelsea (ENG), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Hertha Berlin (GER), Lyon (FRA), Midtjylland (DEN), Montpellier (FRA), Tottenham Hotspur (ENG)



Knockout phase calendar



Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14:00CET, Friday, Nyon

Round of 16: 12/13 March

Quarter-finals: 2/3 April

Semi-final: 26 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 29 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon