Youth League group stage: see who went through

Wednesday 11 December 2019

The groups ended on Wednesday with Atalanta and Madrid joining Ajax, Bayern, Benfica, Inter, Juventus and Liverpool in the round of 16.

Juventus FC via Getty Images

 

Who went through?

  • Progress to round of 16: Ajax, Atalanta,Bayern München, Benfica, Internazionale Milano, Juventus, Liverpool, Real Madrid
  • Progress to play-offs: Atlético Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Club Brugge, Crvena zvezda, Dinamo Zagreb, LOSC Lille, Lyon, Salzburg, Derby County*, Dynamo Kyiv*, Midtjylland*, Porto (holders)*, Rangers*, Real Zaragoza*, Rennes*, Sheriff Tiraspol*
  • Play-off draw: 14:00 CET, Monday

*Domestic champions path winners

Matchday one

Tuesday 17 September
Group E: Napoli 1-1 Liverpool (﻿highlights﻿), Salzburg 1-1 Genk 
Group F: Inter 4-0 Slavia Praha, Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona (highlights)
Group G: Lyon 4-2 Zenit, Benfica 2-1 Leipzig 
Group H: Chelsea 3-3 Valencia, Ajax 4-0 LOSC Lille

Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona
Highlights: Dortmund 2-1 Barcelona

Wednesday 18 September
Group A: Club Brugge 3-2 Galatasaray, Paris 1-2 Real Madrid (highlights)
Group B: Olympiacos 1-1 Tottenham, Bayern 0-0 Crvena zvezda 
Group C: Shakhtar 1-3 Manchester City, Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Atalanta 
Group D: Atlético 0-4 Juventus (highlights), Leverkusen 2-2 Lokomotiv Moskva

Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid
Highlights: Paris 1-2 Real Madrid

Matchday two

Tuesday 1 October
Group A: Real Madrid 3-0 Club Brugge, Galatasaray 1-5 Paris 
Group B: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern (highlights), Crvena zvezda 2-1 Olympiacos 
Group C: Atalanta 2-2 Shakhtar, Manchester City 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Group D: Juventus 4-1 Leverkusen (highlights), Lokomotiv Moskva 2-3 Atlético 

Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern
Highlights: Tottenham 1-4 Bayern

Wednesday 2 October
Group E: Genk 3-1 Napoli, Liverpool 4-2 Salzburg 
Group F: Slavia Praha 1-0 Dortmund, Barcelona 0-3 Inter (highlights)
Group G: Zenit 1-7 Benfica, Leipzig 1-3 Lyon 
Group H: Valencia 3-5 Ajax, LOSC Lille 2-0 Chelsea (highlights)

Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale
Highlights: Barcelona v Internazionale

Matchday three

Tuesday 22 October
Group A: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris ﻿(highlights), Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid 
Group B: Tottenham 9-2 Crvena zvezda, Olympiacos 0-4 Bayern 
Group C: Shakhtar 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb, Manchester City 1-3 Atalanta
Group D: Atlético 2-0 Leverkusen (highlights), Juventus 1-2 Lokomotiv Moskva 

Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris
Highlights: Club Brugge 2-0 Paris

Wednesday 23 October
Group E: Salzburg 7-2 Napoli, Genk 0-2 Liverpool 
Group F: Inter 4-1 Dortmund (highlights), Slavia Praha 0-4 Barcelona 
Group G: Leipzig 1-1 Zenit, Benfica 1-2 Lyon 
Group H: Ajax 0-1 Chelsea (highlights), LOSC Lille 1-0 Valencia 

Highlights: Internazionale 4-1 Dortmund
Highlights: Internazionale 4-1 Dortmund

Matchday four

Tuesday 5 November
Group E: Liverpool 0-1 Genk, Napoli 1-5 Salzburg 
Group F: Barcelona 2-3 Slavia Praha, Dortmund 2-1 Inter (highlights)
Group G: Zenit 0-2 Leipzig, Lyon 2-3 Benfica (highlights)
Group H: Chelsea 1-1 Ajax, Valencia 1-2 LOSC Lille 

Highlights: Lyon 2-3 Benfica
Highlights: Lyon 2-3 Benfica

Wednesday 6 November
Group A: Paris 0-4 Club Brugge, Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray (highlights)
Group B: Bayern 6-0 Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda 2-0 Tottenham 
Group C: Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Shakhtar, Atalanta 1-0 Manchester City (highlights)
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 0-1 Juventus, Leverkusen 0-2 Atlético 

Highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray
Highlights: Real Madrid 2-4 Galatasaray

Matchday five

Tuesday 26 November
Group A: Galatasaray 2-1 Club Brugge, Real Madrid 6-3 Paris (highlights)
Group B: Tottenham 1-0 Olympiacos, Crvena zvezda 1-1 Bayern 
Group C: Manchester City 5-0 Shakhtar, Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb 
Group D: Lokomotiv Moskva 1-3 Leverkusen, Juventus 2-1 Atlético (highlights)

Wednesday 27 November
Group E: Liverpool 7-0 Napoli (highlights), Genk 0-2 Salzburg 
Group F: Barcelona 1-2 Dortmund (highlights), Slavia Praha 4-1 Inter 
Group G: Zenit 3-1 Lyon, Leipzig 0-3 Benfica 
Group H: Valencia 2-1 Chelsea, LOSC Lille 1-2 Ajax 

Highlights: Barcelona 1-2 Dortmund
Highlights: Barcelona 1-2 Dortmund

Matchday six

Tuesday 10 December
Group E: Napoli 0-0 Genk, Salzburg 2-3 Liverpool
Group F: Dortmund 5-1 Slavia Praha, Inter 2-0 Barcelona (highlights)
Group G: Benfica 1-0 Zenit, Lyon 1-0 Leipzig 
Group H: Chelsea 1-1 LOSC Lille (highlights), Ajax 1-1 Valencia 

Highlights: Inter 2-0 Barcelona
Highlights: Inter 2-0 Barcelona

Wednesday 11 December
Group A: Paris v Galatasaray, Club Brugge 2-2 Real Madrid (highlights to follow)
Group B: Bayern 3-0 Tottenham (highlights to follow), Olympiacos 0-1 Crvena zvezda 
Group C: Shakhtar 1-2 Atalanta, Dinamo Zagreb 1-0 Manchester City
Group D: Atlético 3-0 Lokomotiv Moskva, Leverkusen 0-5 v Juventus 

Knockout dates 

Play-off draw: 16 December
Play-offs: 11/12 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February
Round of 16: 3/4 March
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-final: 17 April, Nyon
Final: 20 April, Nyon

© 1998-2019 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 11 December 2019
Top