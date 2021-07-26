2021/22 UEFA Youth League dates, format, contenders

The UEFA Youth League returns in 2021/22, with 64 teams competing for a title last won by Real Madrid in August 2020.

The contenders are split into two paths in the autumn, the UEFA Champions League path and domestic champions path, both of which will be drawn in August and begin in September. They come together for the knockout phase, running from the play-offs on 8 and 9 February to the four-team final tournament in Nyon between 22 and 25 April. The full list of contenders in both paths will be confirmed after the UEFA Champions League play-offs end on 25 August.

Format

The 32 clubs that compete in the UEFA Champions League path will be those that take part in the group stage of the senior competition. They are joined by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked associations whose senior side does not compete in the UEFA Champions League group stage, taking part in the domestic champions path.

The UEFA Champions League path groups will be the same as those for the senior competition. The group winners will progress directly to the round of 16, with the runners-up going into the play-offs.

The domestic champions path teams compete in two rounds of two-legged knockout ties. The eventual eight second-round winners progress to the play-offs.

The knockout phase consists of one-off ties starting with the play-offs, where the eight domestic champions path winners will each be at home to one of the eight UEFA Champions League path group runners-up.

The eight play-off winners then join the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners in the round of 16. The semi-finals and final are, as always, played at Colovray Stadium in UEFA's Swiss home town of Nyon.

Draw and match dates

UEFA Champions League path: group stage

Draw: 26 August, Istanbul

Matchday 1: 14/15 September

Matchday 2: 28/29 September

Matchday 3: 19/20 October

Matchday 4: 2/3 November

Matchday 5: 23/24 November

Matchday 6: 7/8 December

Domestic champions path

Draw: 31 August, Nyon

Round 1 first leg: 29 September

Round 1 second leg: 20 October

Round 2 first leg: 3 November

Round 2 second leg: 24 November

Knockout phase

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Colovray Stadium, Nyon

Provisional entries

UEFA Champions League path

Real Madrid (ESP, holders)

Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

Barcelona (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Villarreal (ESP)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Liverpool (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Bayern München (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

AC Milan (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Juventus (ITA)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Sporting CP (POR)

Porto (POR)

Zenit (RUS)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

Ajax (NED)

Beşiktaş (TUR)

The remaining six places will be filled by the winners of the UEFA Champions League play-offs.

Domestic champions path

Deportivo La Coruña (ESP)

Köln (GER)

Empoli (ITA)

Angers (FRA)

Benfica (POR)*

Genk (BEL)*

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)*

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Trabzonspor (TUR)

Salzburg (AUT)*

Midtjylland (DEN)*

Rangers (SCO)*

Sparta Praha (CZE)*

APOEL (CYP)

Young Boys (SUI)*

PAOK (GER)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)*

Hajduk Split (CRO)

Hammarby (SWE)

Rosenborg (NOR)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Kairat Almaty (KAZ)*

Minsk (BLR)

Gabala (AZE)

Septemvri Sofia (BUL)

Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc (ROU)

Pogoń Szczecin (POL)

Žilina (SVK)

Domžale (SVN)

MTK Budapest (HUN)

Žalgiris (LTU)*

Academy-04 (ARM)

* Will transfer to UEFA Champions League path if senior team qualifies via the play-offs. Vacant places in the domestic champions path will be filled by the champions of the next best-ranked associations.

Team guide

• Along with Real Madrid, who won their first title in 2019/20, are joint-record two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus both other past holders Salzburg and Porto.

• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern München, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all eight editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.

• Žalgiris and Academy-04 are the first UEFA Youth League entrants from Lithuania and Armenia respectively.

• Angers, Csikszereda Miercurea Ciuc, Deportivo La Coruña, Empoli, Hajduk Split, Köln, Pogoń Szczecin and Trabzonspor are also making debuts.