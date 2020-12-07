UEFA Youth League dates and contenders: new format

The UEFA Executive Committee has approved the calendar for the 2020/21 UEFA Youth League, under a changed format due to existing difficulties in organising the competition and the reluctance of minor players to travel in the current context.

The competition will feature a straight single-legged knockout format from the round of 64, starting on 2 March and with the first draw on 27 January. In keeping with the regular format, the competition will end with a knockout final four at Colovray Stadium, Nyon on 17 and 20 May.

Draw and match dates

Round of 64 draw: 12:00CET, 27 January

Round of 64: 2 & 3 March

Round of 32 draw: 09:00 CET, 12 March

Round of 16 onwards draw: 16:00 CET, 12 March

Round of 32: 6 & 7 April

Round of 16: 20 & 21 April

Quarter-finals: 4 & 5 May

Semi-finals (Colovray Stadium, Nyon): 17 May

Final (Colovray Statdium, Nyon): 20 May

Entrants

As usual, the 32 clubs that competed in the UEFA Champions League group stage participate in the UEFA Champions League path. They are joined by the 32 domestic youth champions from the highest-ranked associations whose senior side did not compete in the UEFA Champions League group stage, taking part in the domestic champions path.

The two paths will run separately for the rounds of 64 and 32, before merging for the round of 16 onwards.

The round of 64 and round of 32 pairings are determined by means of an open draw. For the purposes of the draw, the UEFA administration may form groups and may include geographical conditions so that teams do not have to travel long distances. For the UEFA Champions League path, the UEFA administration also ensures that clubs from the same association cannot be drawn against each other.

The two paths will merge in the round of 16 UEFA

UEFA Champions League path

Real Madrid (ESP, holders)

Barcelona (ESP)

Atlético (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP)

Bayern München (GER)

Borussia Dortmund (GER)

Leipzig (GER)

Borussia Mönchengladbach (GER)

Liverpool (ENG)

Manchester City (ENG)

Manchester United (ENG)

Chelsea (ENG)

Juventus (ITA)

Internazionale Milano (ITA)

Atalanta (ITA)

Lazio (ITA)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA)

Marseille (FRA)

Rennes (FRA)

Zenit (RUS)

Lokomotiv Moskva (RUS)

Krasnodar (RUS)

Porto (POR)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR)

İstanbul ﻿Başakşehir (TUR)

Ajax (NED)

Salzburg (AUT)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Midtjylland (DEN)

Ferencváros (HUN)

Domestic champions path

Celta Vigo (ESP)

Köln (GER)

Angers (FRA)

Chertanovo (RUS)

Benfica (POR)

Genk (BEL)

Galatasaray (TUR)

AZ Alkmaar (NED)

Sparta Praha (CZE)

PAOK (GRE)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Odense (DEN)

Basel (SUI)

APOEL (CYP)

Crvena zvezda (SRB)

Rangers (SCO)

Dinamo Minsk (BLR)

Hammarby (SWE)

Rosenborg (NOR)

Kairat (KAZ)

Górnik Zabrze (POL)

Gabala (AZE)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Ludogorets (BUL)

Viitorul (ROU)

Žilina (SVK)

Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Györ (HUN)

Shkëndija (MKD)

Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Apolonia (ALB)

Waterford (IRL)

Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid keep up their record of entering all eight editions since the first in 2013/14.

Holders Madrid are joined by two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus fellow former winners Porto and Salzburg.

Benfica were runners-up for the third time last season; Paris and Shakhtar are also past finalists.

Debutants: Angers, Apolonia, AZ Alkmaar, Celta Vigo, Chertanovo, Dinamo Minsk, Ferencváros, Górnik Zabrze, Györ, İstanbul ﻿Başakşehir, Köln, Lazio, Odense, Olimpija Ljubljana, Waterford.

Celta take the number of different Spanish entrants to 11, one more than France and Germany.



