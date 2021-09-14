All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures and results
Tuesday 14 September 2021
Results so far and fixtures to come in 2021/22 UEFA Champions League path group stage.
The UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League has begun with the same groups and a similar schedule to the senior competition.
The action kicked off on Tuesday as the competition returns following a one-season break. The eight group winners will progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.
• Along with Real Madrid, who won their first title in 2019/20, are joint-record two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus both other past holders Salzburg and Porto.
• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern München, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all eight editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.
• Real Madrid have never failed to reach the round of 16 and Atlético have also got out of their group in all seven seasons (though once they then lost in the play-offs).All the matches
Four games a week can be watched live on UEFA.tv across the world.
Matchday 1
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Manchester City vs Leipzig, Club Brugge vs Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid vs Porto, Liverpool vs AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Dortmund, Sporting CP vs Ajax
Group D: Sheriff vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter vs Real Madrid
Matchday 2
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris vs Manchester City, Leipzig vs Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan vs Atlético, Porto vs Liverpool
Group C: Ajax vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Inter, Real Madrid vs Sheriff
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta vs Young Boys, Manchester United vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg vs Sevilla
Group H: Zenit vs Malmö, Juventus vs Chelsea
Matchday 3
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge vs Manchester City, Paris vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético vs Liverpool, Porto vs AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP, Ajax vs Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Sheriff
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Bayern
Group F: Young Boys vs Villarreal, Manchester United vs Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea vs Malmö, Zenit vs Juventus
Matchday 4
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Manchester United
Group G: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Malmö vs Chelsea, Juventus vs Zenit
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Manchester City vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Paris
Group B: AC Milan vs Porto, Liverpool vs Atlético
Group C: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Inter
Matchday 5
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern, Barcelona vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Manchester United, Young Boys vs Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Salzburg
Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Manchester City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax, Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Matchday 6
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Manchester City
Group B: Porto vs Atlético, AC Milan vs Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona
Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon