All the UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage fixtures and results
Wednesday 29 September 2021
Villarreal and Dynamo Kyiv are the only teams still perfect after the second set of group games.
The UEFA Champions League path of the UEFA Youth League has begun with the same groups and a similar schedule to the senior competition.
The eight group winners will progress straight to the round of 16. The eight runners-up will go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who will emerge after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants.
• Alongside Real Madrid, who won their first title in 2019/20, are joint-record two-time champions Barcelona and Chelsea, plus both other past winners Salzburg and Porto.
• Ajax, Atlético, Barcelona, Bayern München, Benfica, Juventus, Manchester City, Paris, Porto and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all eight editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14.
• Real Madrid have never failed to reach the round of 16 and Atlético have also got out of their group in all seven seasons (though once they then lost in the play-offs).All the matches
Live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv
Four games a week can be watched live on UEFA.tv across the world with highlights to follow.
RESULTS SO FAR
Matchday 2
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff
Matchday 1
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus
FIXTURES TO COME
Matchday 3
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge vs Manchester City, Paris vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético vs Liverpool, Porto vs AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Sporting CP, Ajax vs Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk vs Real Madrid, Inter vs Sheriff
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona vs Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica vs Bayern
Group F: Young Boys vs Villarreal, Manchester United vs Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea vs Malmö, Zenit vs Juventus
Matchday 4
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Barcelona, Bayern vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Manchester United
Group G: Wolfsburg vs Salzburg, Sevilla vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Malmö vs Chelsea, Juventus vs Zenit
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Manchester City vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Paris
Group B: AC Milan vs Porto, Liverpool vs Atlético
Group C: Sporting CP vs Beşiktaş, Dortmund vs Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Inter
Matchday 5
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv vs Bayern, Barcelona vs Benfica
Group F: Villarreal vs Manchester United, Young Boys vs Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla vs Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille vs Salzburg
Group H: Malmö vs Zenit, Chelsea vs Juventus
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Manchester City vs Paris, Club Brugge vs Leipzig
Group B: Atlético vs AC Milan, Liverpool vs Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş vs Ajax, Sporting CP vs Dortmund
Group D: Inter vs Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff vs Real Madrid
Matchday 6
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris vs Club Brugge, Leipzig vs Manchester City
Group B: Porto vs Atlético, AC Milan vs Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund vs Beşiktaş, Ajax vs Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid vs Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk vs Sheriff
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica vs Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern vs Barcelona
Group F: Manchester United vs Young Boys, Atalanta vs Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg vs Sevilla, Wolfsburg vs LOSC Lille
Group H: Juventus vs Malmö, Zenit vs Chelsea
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon