UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage report

The UEFA Champions League path groups of the UEFA Youth League came to a conclusion with some dramatic finishes.

The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16, drawn on 14 February and played on 1 and 2 March. The eight runners-up go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who are emerging after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants. The draw for that round is at 12:00 CET on Tuesday with the games on 8 and 9 February.

Teams progessing Through to round of 16 (group winners): Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP Through to play-off (group runners-up/domestic champions path winners): Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Club Brugge, Dynamo Kyiv, Inter, Sevilla, Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar*, Deportivo La Coruña*, Empoli*, Genk*, Hajduk Split*, Midtjylland*, Rangers*, Žilina*

*Domestic champions path winners

With only Juventus confirmed in the round of 16 after Matchday 5, much was left to decide in the climactic week of group action. On Tuesday, Paris came back from two down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 with the final touch and pip them to first place; Sporting similarly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win to deny Ajax and reach the last 16 for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund clinching a play-off.

Holders Real Madrid claimed the victory they needed against Inter to maintain their record of getting to the round of 16 in all eight editions. Liverpool topped their group ahead of Atlético, who won 2-1 at Porto to overtake their hosts and extend their own run of always progressing to at least the play-offs since the competition was launched.

On Wednesday, two-time winners Chelsea ensured a play-off spot behind Juventus in Group H by holding off Zenit with a 1-1 draw in Russia. Benfica pipped Dynamo Kyiv to a direct round of 16 spot after a 1-0 victory while Villarreal's 2-2 draw at Atalanta meant the Spanish side entered the play-offs and Manchester United topped Group F even before they defeated Young Boys. Salzburg then edged Sevilla 2-0 to be the last team confirmed as group winners.

Matchday 6

Wednesday 8 December

Group E: Benfica 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern 3-2 Barcelona

Group F: Manchester United 2-1 Young Boys, Atalanta 2-2 Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg 2-0 Sevilla, Wolfsburg 0-3 LOSC Lille

Group H: Juventus 4-1 Malmö, Zenit 1-1 Chelsea

Tuesday 7 December

Group A: Paris 3-2 Club Brugge, Leipzig 0-1 Manchester City

Group B: Porto 1-2 Atlético, AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool

Group C: Dortmund 6-2 Beşiktaş, Ajax 2-3 Sporting CP

Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Sheriff

Matchday 5

Wednesday 24 November

Group A: Manchester City 1-3 Paris, Club Brugge 4-1 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético 3-0 AC Milan, Liverpool 4-0 Porto

Group C: Beşiktaş 0-1 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-2 Dortmund

Group D: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 23 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Bayern, Barcelona 0-3 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United, Young Boys 2-3 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 1-0 Salzburg

Group H: Malmö 1-3 Zenit, Chelsea 1-3 Juventus

Matchday 4

Wednesday 3 November

Group A: Manchester City 3-5 Club Brugge, Leipzig 1-4 Paris

Group B: AC Milan 0-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético

Group C: Sporting CP 1-2 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-1 Ajax

Group D: Real Madrid 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 2-4 Inter

Tuesday 2 November

Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 4-1 Barcelona, Bayern 0-2 Benfica

Group F: Villarreal 3-3 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United

Group G: Wolfsburg 1-2 Salzburg, Sevilla 0-0 LOSC Lille

Group H: Malmö 0-5 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit



Matchday 3

Wednesday 20 October

Group E: Barcelona 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Bayern

Group F: Young Boys 1-3 Villarreal, Manchester United 4-2 Atalanta

Group G: Salzburg 3-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 0-3 Sevilla

Group H: Chelsea 4-2 Malmö, Zenit 0-2 Juventus

Tuesday 19 October

Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester City, Paris 3-0 Leipzig

Group B: Atlético 2-0 Liverpool, Porto 3-1 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 1-3 Sporting CP, Ajax 1-5 Dortmund

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Real Madrid, Inter 2-1 Sheriff

Matchday 2

Wednesday 29 September

Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona

Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal

Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla

Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea

Tuesday 28 September

Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge

Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool

Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP

Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff

Matchday 1

Wednesday 15 September

Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris

Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan

Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax

Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid

Tuesday 14 September

Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica

Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta

Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg

Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus

FIXTURES TO COME

Knockout stage dates

Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon

Play-offs: 8/9 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 1/2 March

Quarter-finals: 15/16 March

Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon

Final: 25 April, Nyon