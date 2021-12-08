UEFA Youth League Champions League path group stage report
Wednesday 8 December 2021
Benfica, Manchester United and Salzburg joined Liverpool, Juventus, Paris, holders Real Madrid and Sporting CP in the last 16.
The UEFA Champions League path groups of the UEFA Youth League came to a conclusion with some dramatic finishes.
The eight group winners progress straight to the round of 16, drawn on 14 February and played on 1 and 2 March. The eight runners-up go into the play-offs against the winners from the domestic champions path, who are emerging after two knockout rounds featuring 32 initial entrants. The draw for that round is at 12:00 CET on Tuesday with the games on 8 and 9 February.
Teams progessing
Through to round of 16 (group winners): Benfica, Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid (holders), Salzburg, Sporting CP
Through to play-off (group runners-up/domestic champions path winners): Atlético, Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, Club Brugge, Dynamo Kyiv, Inter, Sevilla, Villarreal, AZ Alkmaar*, Deportivo La Coruña*, Empoli*, Genk*, Hajduk Split*, Midtjylland*, Rangers*, Žilina*
*Domestic champions path winners
With only Juventus confirmed in the round of 16 after Matchday 5, much was left to decide in the climactic week of group action. On Tuesday, Paris came back from two down to beat Club Brugge 3-2 with the final touch and pip them to first place; Sporting similarly turned a 2-0 deficit into a 3-2 win to deny Ajax and reach the last 16 for the first time, with Borussia Dortmund clinching a play-off.
Holders Real Madrid claimed the victory they needed against Inter to maintain their record of getting to the round of 16 in all eight editions. Liverpool topped their group ahead of Atlético, who won 2-1 at Porto to overtake their hosts and extend their own run of always progressing to at least the play-offs since the competition was launched.
On Wednesday, two-time winners Chelsea ensured a play-off spot behind Juventus in Group H by holding off Zenit with a 1-1 draw in Russia. Benfica pipped Dynamo Kyiv to a direct round of 16 spot after a 1-0 victory while Villarreal's 2-2 draw at Atalanta meant the Spanish side entered the play-offs and Manchester United topped Group F even before they defeated Young Boys. Salzburg then edged Sevilla 2-0 to be the last team confirmed as group winners.All the results
Highlights on UEFA.tv
Four games a week were streamed on UEFA.tv: watch highlights
Matchday 6
Wednesday 8 December
Group E: Benfica 1-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Bayern 3-2 Barcelona
Group F: Manchester United 2-1 Young Boys, Atalanta 2-2 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 2-0 Sevilla, Wolfsburg 0-3 LOSC Lille
Group H: Juventus 4-1 Malmö, Zenit 1-1 Chelsea
Tuesday 7 December
Group A: Paris 3-2 Club Brugge, Leipzig 0-1 Manchester City
Group B: Porto 1-2 Atlético, AC Milan 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Dortmund 6-2 Beşiktaş, Ajax 2-3 Sporting CP
Group D: Real Madrid 2-1 Inter, Shakhtar Donetsk 6-0 Sheriff
Matchday 5
Wednesday 24 November
Group A: Manchester City 1-3 Paris, Club Brugge 4-1 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 3-0 AC Milan, Liverpool 4-0 Porto
Group C: Beşiktaş 0-1 Ajax, Sporting CP 3-2 Dortmund
Group D: Inter 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 0-1 Real Madrid
Tuesday 23 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 Bayern, Barcelona 0-3 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 1-2 Manchester United, Young Boys 2-3 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 1-0 Salzburg
Group H: Malmö 1-3 Zenit, Chelsea 1-3 Juventus
Matchday 4
Wednesday 3 November
Group A: Manchester City 3-5 Club Brugge, Leipzig 1-4 Paris
Group B: AC Milan 0-1 Porto, Liverpool 2-0 Atlético
Group C: Sporting CP 1-2 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-1 Ajax
Group D: Real Madrid 1-0 Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff 2-4 Inter
Tuesday 2 November
Group E: Dynamo Kyiv 4-1 Barcelona, Bayern 0-2 Benfica
Group F: Villarreal 3-3 Young Boys, Atalanta 1-2 Manchester United
Group G: Wolfsburg 1-2 Salzburg, Sevilla 0-0 LOSC Lille
Group H: Malmö 0-5 Chelsea, Juventus 4-2 Zenit
Matchday 3
Wednesday 20 October
Group E: Barcelona 0-0 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Bayern
Group F: Young Boys 1-3 Villarreal, Manchester United 4-2 Atalanta
Group G: Salzburg 3-0 Wolfsburg, LOSC Lille 0-3 Sevilla
Group H: Chelsea 4-2 Malmö, Zenit 0-2 Juventus
Tuesday 19 October
Group A: Club Brugge 1-1 Manchester City, Paris 3-0 Leipzig
Group B: Atlético 2-0 Liverpool, Porto 3-1 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 1-3 Sporting CP, Ajax 1-5 Dortmund
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 3-2 Real Madrid, Inter 2-1 Sheriff
Matchday 2
Wednesday 29 September
Group E: Bayern 0-4 Dynamo Kyiv, Benfica 4-0 Barcelona
Group F: Atalanta 3-0 Young Boys, Manchester United 1-4 Villarreal
Group G: Salzburg 3-1 LOSC Lille, Wolfsburg 1-1 Sevilla
Group H: Zenit 3-2 Malmö, Juventus 3-1 Chelsea
Tuesday 28 September
Group A: Paris 1-1 Manchester City, Leipzig 1-4 Club Brugge
Group B: AC Milan 1-1 Atlético, Porto 1-1 Liverpool
Group C: Ajax 3-1 Beşiktaş, Dortmund 0-0 Sporting CP
Group D: Shakhtar Donetsk 0-1 Inter, Real Madrid 4-1 Sheriff
Matchday 1
Wednesday 15 September
Group A: Manchester City 5-1 Leipzig, Club Brugge 2-2 Paris
Group B: Atlético de Madrid 1-2 Porto, Liverpool 1-0 AC Milan
Group C: Beşiktaş 2-3 Dortmund, Sporting CP 1-1 Ajax
Group D: Sheriff 0-5 Shakhtar Donetsk, Inter 1-1 Real Madrid
Tuesday 14 September
Group E: Barcelona 2-0 Bayern, Dynamo Kyiv 4-0 Benfica
Group F: Young Boys 0-1 Manchester United, Villarreal 2-0 Atalanta
Group G: Sevilla 2-0 Salzburg, LOSC Lille 2-0 Wolfsburg
Group H: Chelsea 3-1 Zenit, Malmö 2-2 Juventus
FIXTURES TO COME
Knockout stage dates
Play-off draw: 14 December, Nyon
Play-offs: 8/9 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 1/2 March
Quarter-finals: 15/16 March
Semi-finals: 22 April, Nyon
Final: 25 April, Nyon