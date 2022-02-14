UEFA Youth League knockout draw: Madrid derby, home games for Liverpool and Manchester United

Holders Real Madrid will face city rivals Atlético in the round of 16 while Genk will look to follow up their stunning victory over Chelsea against another English side, Liverpool, following the draw for the remainder of the UEFA Youth League.

Matches in the round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals and the final will all be played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Round of 16 (1/2 March)

Youth League highlights: Genk 5-1 Chelsea

Liverpool (ENG) vs Genk (BEL)

Real Madrid (ESP) vs Atlético (ESP)

AZ Alkmaar (NED) vs Juventus (ITA)

Dynamo Kyiv (UKR) vs Sporting CP (POR)

Manchester United (ENG) vs Dortmund (GER)

Žilina (SVK) vs Salzburg (AUT)

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) vs Sevilla (ESP)

Midtjylland (DEN) vs Benfica (POR)

Quarter-finals (15/16 March)

AZ Alkmaar/Juventus vs Liverpool/Genk

Paris Saint-Germain/Sevilla vs Žilina/Salzburg

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Midtjylland/Benfica

Manchester United/Dortmund vs Real Madrid/Atlético

Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)

1 AZ Alkmaar/Juventus/Liverpool/Genk vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Midtjylland/Benfica

2 Manchester United/Dortmund/Real Madrid/Atlético vs Paris Saint-Germain/Sevilla/Žilina/Salzburg

Final (25 April, Nyon)

Winners of semi-final 2 vs winners of semi-final 1

Who made it to the last 16? Group winners: Benfica (POR), Juventus (ITA), Liverpool (ENG), Manchester United (ENG), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Madrid (ESP, holders), Salzburg (AUT), Sporting CP (POR) Play-off winners: Atlético (ESP), AZ Alkmaar (NED), Dortmund (GER), Dynamo Kyiv (UKR), Genk (BEL), Midtjylland (DEN), Sevilla (ESP), Žilina (SVK)

How did the draw work?

The eight group winners and eight play-off victors came into the round of 16 draw, with the first team picked in each tie at home. No teams were seeded and there was no country protection, with any restrictions announced ahead of the draw. The winners and runners-up of the same group in the Champions League path could not be drawn against each other.

The quarter-final, semi-final and final draws were open. The semi-finals and final will be held at Colovray Stadium, Nyon.