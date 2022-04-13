UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg, Atlético, Benfica and Juventus reach Nyon
Wednesday 13 April 2022
Benfica won 4-0 at Sporting CP for the right to face Juventus in Nyon after Salzburg and Atlético both won away to set up the other semi-final.
Benfica won the last UEFA Youth League last-eight tie 4-0 at Sporting CP to join Juventus, Salzburg and Atlético in the semi-finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.
Juventus defeated Liverpool 2-0 to clinch their berth. The following day 2017 champions Salzburg came from behind to win 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and will now meet Atlético, who like Juve are into their first semi-final following a tense 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund.
Nyon finals
Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)
Juventus vs Benfica (14:00 CET)
Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET)
Final (25 April, Nyon)
Atlético/Salzburg vs Juventus/Benfica (18:00 CET)
Wednesday 13 April
- Pedro Santos and Diego Moreira both scored twice to win the first all-Portuguese UEFA Youth League tie.
- Benfica were equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances and now match the mark of four Nyon semis previously set by Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.
Wednesday 16 March
Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg
- Paris led in the opening seconds through Edouard Michut but Oumar Diakite levelled late in the first half and with 18 minutes left a shot from Roko Šimić (son of Dario) deflected off Louis Mouquet and in via the woodwork before substitute Luka Reischl clinched victory in added time.
- Salzburg were 2016/17 winners and that season beat Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory: in the last eight that year they faced Atlético, who they now take on in the Nyon semis.
Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético
- An early Bradley Fink penalty for Dortmund was saved by Alejandro Iturbe and then Javier Currás converted one for Atlético to end their run of three losses in as many quarter-final appearances.
- The crowd of 19,300 at Dortmund's main stadium was the biggest quarter-final crowd in the competition's history and third best overall.
Tuesday 15 March
- Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.
- The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.