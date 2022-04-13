UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg, Atlético, Benfica and Juventus reach Nyon

Benfica won the last UEFA Youth League last-eight tie 4-0 at Sporting CP to join Juventus, Salzburg and Atlético and Juventus are into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after winning last-eight ties while Sporting CP host Benfica on Wednesday.

Juventus defeated Liverpool 2-0 to clinch their berth. The following day 2017 champions Salzburg came from behind to win 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and will now meet Atlético, who like Juve are into their first semi-final following a tense 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund.

Nyon finals Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) Juventus vs Benfica (14:00 CET)

Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET) Final (25 April, Nyon) Atlético/Salzburg vs Juventus/Benfica (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 13 April

Sporting CP 0-4 Benfica

Pedro Santos and Diego Moreira both scored twice to win the first all-Portuguese UEFA Youth League tie.

Benfica were equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances and now match the mark of four Nyon semis previously set by Madrid, Barcelona and Chelsea.

Wednesday 16 March

Highlights: Paris 1-3 Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg

Paris led in the opening seconds through Edouard Michut but Oumar Diakite levelled late in the first half and with 18 minutes left a shot from Roko Šimić (son of Dario) deflected off Louis Mouquet and in via the woodwork before substitute Luka Reischl clinched victory in added time.

Salzburg were 2016/17 winners and that season beat Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory: in the last eight that year they faced Atlético, who they now take on in the Nyon semis.

Highlights: Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

An early Bradley Fink penalty for Dortmund was saved by Alejandro Iturbe and then Javier Currás converted one for Atlético to end their run of three losses in as many quarter-final appearances.

The crowd of 19,300 at Dortmund's main stadium was the biggest quarter-final crowd in the competition's history and third best overall.

Tuesday 15 March

Highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool