UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Juventus reach Nyon, Paris-Salzburg, Dortmund-Atlético
Tuesday 15 March 2022
Juventus beat Liverpool 2-0 on Tuesday to book a Nyon berth with Paris-Salzburg and Dortmund-Atlético to follow on Wednesday.
Juventus are the first team into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after a 2-0 last-eight win against Liverpool on Tuesday.Watch live streams and highlights on UEFA.tv
The action continues on Wednesday when 2016 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain host 2017 winners Salzburg and first-time quarter-finalists Borussia Dortmund take on Atlético with one to make a maiden last-four tie.
Road to the Nyon finals
Quarter-finals
15 March
Juventus 2-0 Liverpool
16 March
Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético (16:30 CET)
TBC
Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica
Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon)
1 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
Final (25 April, Nyon)
Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)
Tuesday 15 March
- Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.
- The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.
Wednesday 16 March
Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg
- Paris were runners-up in 2015/16.
- Salzburg are the only former winners still in the competition, having beaten Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory in 2016/17.
- Dortmund, hosting the game at their main club stadium, are in their first quarter-final; they lost home and away to Atlético in the 2018/19 group stage.
- Atlético, who knocked out holders Real Madrid, have lost all three of their past quarter-finals to eventual tournament winners (Chelsea in 2014/15, Salzburg in 2016/17 and Barcelona in 2017/18).
Date tbc
Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica
- Neither Dynamo nor Sporting have previously reached the quarter-finals.
- Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.
No extra time
Matches in the quarter-finals are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.