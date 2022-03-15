UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Juventus reach Nyon, Paris-Salzburg, Dortmund-Atlético

Juventus are the first team into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after a 2-0 last-eight win against Liverpool on Tuesday.

The action continues on Wednesday when 2016 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain host 2017 winners Salzburg and first-time quarter-finalists Borussia Dortmund take on Atlético with one to make a maiden last-four tie.

Road to the Nyon finals Quarter-finals 15 March

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético (16:30 CET) TBC

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 Juventus vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)

2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET) Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 15 March

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Fabio Miretti and Ange Chibozo both struck in a three-minute period minute midway through the second half to send first-time quarter-finalists Juve to Nyon.

The only previous Italian semi-finalists were Roma in 2014/15.

Wednesday 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg

Paris were runners-up in 2015/16.

Salzburg are the only former winners still in the competition, having beaten Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory in 2016/17.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético

Dortmund, hosting the game at their main club stadium, are in their first quarter-final; they lost home and away to Atlético in the 2018/19 group stage.

Atlético, who knocked out holders Real Madrid, have lost all three of their past quarter-finals to eventual tournament winners (Chelsea in 2014/15, Salzburg in 2016/17 and Barcelona in 2017/18).

Date tbc

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

Neither Dynamo nor Sporting have previously reached the quarter-finals.

Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.