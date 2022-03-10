UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Juventus-Liverpool, Paris-Salzburg, Dortmund-Atlético

The UEFA Youth League quarter-finals from 15 March will decide the line-up for the knockout finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April.

At least two clubs will reach the four-team Nyon finals for the first time and one of them will be either Juventus or Liverpool, who meet in the opening tie on Tuesday 15 March. The following day, 2016 runners-up Paris Saint-Germain host 2017 winners Salzburg and first-time quarter-finalists Borussia Dortmund take on Atlético with one to make a maiden last-four tie.

Road to the Nyon finals Quarter-finals 15 March

Juventus vs Liverpool (16:00 CET) 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg (14:00 CET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético (16:30 CET) TBC

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 Juventus/Liverpool vs Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)

2 Dortmund/Atlético vs Paris/Salzburg (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET) Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

Tuesday 15 March

Juventus vs Liverpool

Juventus are in the quarter-finals for the first time, and hope to be only the second Italian team to reach the last four after Roma in 2014/15.

Liverpool lost their only previous quarter-final on penalties at Manchester City in 2017/18.

Wednesday 16 March

Paris Saint-Germain vs Salzburg

Paris were runners-up in 2015/16.

Salzburg are the only former winners still in the competition, having beaten Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory in 2016/17.

Borussia Dortmund vs Atlético

Dortmund, hosting the game at their main club stadium, are in their first quarter-final; they lost home and away to Atlético in the 2018/19 group stage.

Atlético, who knocked out holders Real Madrid, have lost all three of their past quarter-finals to eventual tournament winners (Chelsea in 2014/15, Salzburg in 2016/17 and Barcelona in 2017/18).

Date tbc

Dynamo Kyiv/Sporting CP vs Benfica

Neither Dynamo nor Sporting have previously reached the quarter-finals.

Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.