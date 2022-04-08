UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Salzburg, Atlético and Juventus reach Nyon, Sporting-Benfica on Wedesday

Salzburg, Atlético and Juventus are into the UEFA Youth League finals at Nyon's Colovray Stadium on 22 and 25 April after winning last-eight ties while Sporting CP host Benfica on Wednesday.

Juventus defeated Liverpool 2-0 to clinch their berth. The following day 2017 champions Salzburg came from behind to win 3-1 at Paris Saint-Germain and will now meet Atlético, who like Juve are into their first semi-final following a tense 1-0 victory at Borussia Dortmund. Benfica visit Sporting CP in the delayed final tie for the right to take on Juventus.

Nyon finals Semi-finals (22 April, Nyon) 1 Juventus vs Sporting CP/Benfica (14:00 CET)

2 Atlético vs Salzburg (18:00 CET) Final (25 April, Nyon) Winners of semi-final 2 vs Winners of semi-final 1 (18:00 CET)

Wednesday 13 April

Sporting CP vs Benfica (16:00 CET)

Sporting have never previously reached the quarter-finals.

Benfica are three-time runners-up, and are equalling Real Madrid's record of six quarter-final appearances.

This is the first all-Portuguese UEFA Youth League tie.

No extra time Matches in the quarter-finals are all played as single-leg knockout matches. If the teams are level at full time, there is no extra time, with games being determined by a penalty shoot-out.

Wednesday 16 March

Highlights: Paris 1-3 Salzburg

Paris Saint-Germain 1-3 Salzburg

Paris led in the opening seconds through Edouard Michut but Oumar Diakite levelled late in the first half and with 18 minutes left a shot from Roko Šimić (son of Dario) deflected off Louis Mouquet and in via the woodwork before substitute Luka Reischl clinched victory in added time.

Salzburg were 2016/17 winners and that season beat Paris 5-0 in the round of 16 on their way to victory: in the last eight that year they faced Atlético, who they now take on in the Nyon semis.

UEFA Youth League quarter-final highlights: Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Atlético

An early Bradley Fink penalty for Dortmund was saved by Alejandro Iturbe and then Javier Currás converted one for Atlético to end their run of three losses in as many quarter-final appearances.

The crowd of 19,300 at Dortmund's main stadium was the biggest quarter-final crowd in the competition's history and third best overall.

Tuesday 15 March

Highlights: Juventus 2-0 Liverpool

Juventus 2-0 Liverpool