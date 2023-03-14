UEFA Youth League quarter-finals: Sporting, Milan through; AZ-Madrid, Dortmund-Hajduk to come
Tuesday, 14 March 2023
Sporting CP beat Liverpool 1-0 and AC Milan overcame Atlético 2-0 to reach Nyon, with the remaining two quarter-finals on Wednesday.
Sporting CP and AC Milan are into April's UEFA Youth League finals at Colovray Stadium in Nyon, Switzerland, with two more last-eight ties to come on Wednesday, both streamed on UEFA.tv.
It will be a semi-final debut for both Sporting and Milan, who knocked out Liverpool and Atlético respectively on Tuesday, and at least one more is guaranteed when Borussia Dortmund face Hajduk Split. Real Madrid are the only past champions still involved and visit AZ Alkmaar.
All matches are one-off games, and if level after 90 minutes go straight to penalties.
Knockout bracket: Road to Nyon
Quarter-finals:
Tuesday 14 March
Sporting CP 1-0 Liverpool
AC Milan 2-0 Atlético
Wednesday 15 March
AZ Alkmaar vs Real Madrid (14:00 CET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Hajduk Split (18:30 CET)
Semi-finals (21 April, Nyon):
1: Sporting CP vs AZ / Madrid (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
2: Dortmund / Hajduk vs AC Milan (14:00 CET or 18:00 CET)
Final (24 April, Nyon):
Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 (18:00 CET)
Youth League quarter-final ties
Tuesday 14 March
Sporting are into the finals for the first time, thanks to a goal by Rodrigo Ribeiro in front of several senior players as well as Portugal's new coach Roberto Martínez. There was an early blow to Liverpool with key man Ben Doak forced off early by a head injury but the game remained tight.
However, on 65 minutes Sporting made the breakthrough as Rodrigo Ribeiro excellently controlled David Monteiro's long pass and produced a confident finish for his sixth goal of the campaign. Liverpool had their moments but for the third time they have fallen just short of Nyon in the quarter-finals.
Milan had never made the quarter-finals before this season but are now into the last four. The Italian side were knocked out in the 2021/22 group stage by Atlético, who today were in their fifth last-eight tie, but the Spanish team missed out on making the semis for the second year running and Adrian Niño's record run of scoring in seven consecutive Youth League games ended as he went off injured not long after Milan made it 2-0.
Dariusz Stalmach scored in the 12th minute, applying a finish to a cut-back by Adam Bakoune. Atlético, who reached their own first semi-final last season, had chances of their own but midway through the second half it was 2-0 as Gabriele El Hilali's angled shot hit the post then bounced in off visiting goalkeeper Alejandro Iturbe.
Wednesday 15 March
- AZ are in their first quarter-final, only the second Dutch club to get that far after Ajax in 2015/16, 2016/17 (when they lost to Madrid) and 2019/20.
- 2019/20 champions Madrid are in a record seventh quarter-final and hope to reach the last four for an unprecedented fifth time.
- Dortmund are in the quarter-finals for the second year running having made it for the first time 12 months ago, losing 1-0 at home to Atlético in front of a 19,300 crowd.
- Hajduk beat Manchester City to reach their first quarter-final; they are the second Croatian club to reach this stage after Dinamo Zagreb in 2018/19 and 2019/20.
Quarter-final guide
- Madrid are aiming to join Barcelona and Chelsea as two-time champions.
- Hajduk hope to be the first Croatian team to reach the semi-finals.
- AZ and Hajduk aim to be the latest teams to reach the finals from the domestic champions path after Anderlecht in 2015/16, eventual champions Salzburg in 2016/17 and Chelsea in 2018/19.