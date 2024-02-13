UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Youth League round of 16 starts 27 February

Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Holders AZ Alkmaar face former winners Porto, while last season's semi-finalists AC Milan will also be in action as the ties unfold.

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is set to unfold on 27 and 28 February, with four former champions and three competition debutants among the sides aiming to reach the four-team finals in April.

In this round, the eight UEFA Champions League path group winners are taking on the eight winners of the play-offs between the domestic champions path winners and the Champions League path group runners-up.

All the ties will be held as one-off games, going straight to penalties if level after 90 minutes. As in previous seasons, the semis and final will be staged at a single venue.

Road to the finals: Youth League knockout draw

Round of 16

Tuesday 27 February
AZ Alkmaar vs Porto (16:00)
Žilina vs Copenhagen (16:30)
Mainz vs Manchester City (18:00)

Wednesday 28 February
Olympiacos vs Lens (14:00)
AC Milan vs Braga (14:30)
Salzburg vs Nantes (15:00)
Bayern München vs Feyenoord (16:00)
Real Madrid vs Leipzig (18:00)

All times CET

Quarter-finals: 12/13 March

1: Mainz / Man City vs AZ Alkmaar / Porto
2: Salzburg / Nantes vs Žilina / Copenhagen
3: Bayern / Feyenoord vs Olympiacos / Lens
4: Milan / Braga vs Real Madrid / Leipzig

Semi-finals: 19 April (single venue)

1: Winners quarter-final 3 vs Winners quarter-final ﻿2
2: Winners quarter-final 1 vs Winners quarter-final ﻿4

Final: 22 April (single venue)

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final ﻿2

2022/23 group stage highlights: Leipzig 2-3 Real Madrid

Meet the teams

  • Holders AZ are joined by fellow former winners Salzburg (2017), Porto (2019) and Real Madrid (2020).
  • AZ are unbeaten in 16 Youth League games, one off Chelsea's competition record. AZ have also won their last five home games with 24 unanswered goals.
  • Milan reached the semis last season, while Manchester City have also previously contested the four-team finals.
  • No clubs from Denmark, Greece or Slovakia have previously reached the finals.
  • Along with AZ and Milan, Madrid also made the quarter-finals last season, finishing above Leipzig in their group with a 1-1 home draw and 3-2 away win, while Man City, Porto and Salzburg lost in the round of 16.
  • Copenhagen are in the round of 16 for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 edition, while Olympiacos last got this far in 2014/15.
  • Bayern, Feyenoord and Žilina have also previously reached the round of 16.
  • Braga, Lens and Mainz are making their competition debuts, while Leipzig and Nantes are also in the round of 16 for the first time.
