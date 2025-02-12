UEFA Youth League round of 32: Past champions Olympiacos, AZ, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Salzburg among winners

The UEFA Youth League round of 32 is complete with a record five past champions and three teams in their debut seasons into the last 16.

Wednesday's victors include holders Olympiacos, who knocked out Girona with a goal from one of last season's winning team Stavros Pnevmonidis. Also through are past champions Real Madrid – keeping up their record of reaching the round of 16 in all 11 editions – Barcelona and Salzburg. The latter pair went through on penalties, as did Manchester City and debutants Sturm Graz. Aston Villa also kept their first campaign going, while Atlético and Sporting CP made progress and Trabzonspor knocked out Juventus in front of a crowd of over 10,000 to become the first Turkish team to reach the last 16.

AZ Alkmaar were among Tuesday's winners as they eliminated fellow former champions Benfica on penalties, the same method by which Atalanta and debutants Stuttgart also advanced. Inter, who topped the league phase with six wins from six, progressed to the round of 16, as did two further German contenders, Bayern München and Hoffenheim.

Under the new format, the 22 teams that qualified at the end of the UEFA Champions League path league phase are joined by the ten winners of the third round of the domestic champions path. The top six finishers in the league phase host the teams ranked 17th to 22nd while the clubs that ended seventh to 16th visit the domestic champions path winners in the other match-ups.

The 16 winners will enter the draw for the rest of the competition streamed at 13:00 CET on Friday, with the conclusion as usual a four-team knockout final tournament in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 and 28 April.

Highlights: Trabzonspor 1-0 Juventus

Wednesday 12 February

Lokomotiva Zagreb 1-1 Sturm Graz (Sturm win 5-3 on penalties)

Sporting CP 4-0 Monaco

Salzburg 1-1 Celtic (Salzburg win 4-2 on penalties)

Midtjylland 2-2 Manchester City (Man City win 5-4 on penalties)

Barcelona 2-2 GNK Dinamo (Barcelona win 5-3 on penalties)

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Trabzonspor 1-0 Juventus

Olympiacos 1-0 Girona

Puskás Akadémia 1-2 Aston Villa

SK Rapid 1-2 Atlético de Madrid

Tuesday 11 February

Dynamo Kyiv 3-3 Atalanta (Atalanta win 7-6 on penalties)

Stuttgart 2-2 Liverpool (Stuttgart win 5-3 on penalties)

AZ Alkmaar 2-2 Benfica (AZ win 4-3 on penalties)

Inter 3-1 Lille

Real Betis 0-1 Bayern München

Hoffenheim 5-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Knockout draw and match dates

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 14 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 4/5 March

Quarter-finals: 1/2 April

Semi-finals: 25 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 28 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Team guide

• Olympiacos are the holders after winning from the domestic champions path, like AZ Alkmaar in 2022/23 and Salzburg in 2016/17. Olympiacos and AZ came through that path again.

• After knocking out fellow former champions Benfica, AZ now have gone a record 22 consecutive Youth League games unbeaten over 90 minutes (not counting penalty shoot-out losses), having begun the season sharing the mark of 17 with Chelsea.

• Barcelona and Real Madrid were other former champions to reach this stage.

• Shakhtar Donetsk are past runners-up while Atlético, Hoffenheim, Juventus, Man City and Sporting have reached the semi-finals.

• Atlético and Real Madrid kept up their record of always getting past the group stage/league phase. Real Madrid have reached at least the round of 16 in all 11 previous editions.

• Other previous quarter-finalists include Bayern, Dinamo, Dortmund, Inter (who finished top of the new league phase with a maximum 18 points), Liverpool and Midtjylland, who have now progressed through the domestic champions path a record seven times.

• Atalanta, Dynamo Kyiv and Monaco had also previously reached the round of 16.

• Continuing their debut campaigns were Aston Villa, Girona, Rapid, Real Betis, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart.

• Lokomotiva Zagreb, Puskás Akadémia and Trabzonspor were also featuring in the post-New Year knockout phase for the first time, while Celtic and Lille too were aiming for a round of 16 debut.

• Celtic, Puskás Akadémia and Trabzonspor were aiming to be the first clubs from their nations to reach the last 16.

• Along with Inter, also unbeaten in the league phase were Sporting, Salzburg, Girona and Lille.

• Dortmund won 2-1 at Madrid in the league phase, the fifth time they have met in the competition. Both 2017/18 group games were home victories and each 2016/17 meeting went the way of the away side.

• Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at home to Shakhtar in the 2018/19 group stage having won 2-1 away.