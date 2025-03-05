UEFA Youth League round of 16 report: Trabzonspor, AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona, Inter, Manchester City, Oympiacos, Salzburg, Stuttgart through

The UEFA Youth League quarter-final line-up is complete after holders Olympiacos, fellow former champions AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona and Salzburg, debutants Stuttgart plus Inter, Manchester City and Turkish trailblazers Trabzonspor won through from the round of 16 ties.

Wednesday's action began with Trabzonspor continuing the best Turkish run in this competition as they defeated Atalanta on penalties. Debutants Stuttgart came from behind to win 3-2 at Sporting CP and Manchester City prevailed 2-1 at Hoffenheim.

Holders Olympiacos conceded late at Sturm Graz but won on penalties. Inter, who topped the league phase with six perfect wins, are through to face Trabzonspor after a last-gasp equaliser and shoot-out success at Bayern München. AZ knocked out fellow former champions Real Madrid and next play Manchester City.

On Tuesday, Salzburg gained a 2-1 win against Atlético de Madrid, who they have beaten in both their previous runs to the final, and will host Olympiacos in the last eight. Salzburg's fellow former champions Barcelona then secured a 3-1 away victory to end Aston Villa's debut campaign and book a trip to another newcomer, Stuttgart.

The quarter-finals are on 1 and 2 April. The semi-finals and final are played at Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland on 25 and 28 April.

Wednesday 5 March

Trabzonspor 0-0 Atalanta (Trabzonspor win 5-3 on penalties)

Already the first Turkish side to reach the round of 16, Trabzonspor have now taken that run a stage further. The 90 minutes were goalless, but Trabzonspor converted all of their penalties and after one miss from Atalanta, Bican Tibukoğlu hit the decisive kick to delight the crowd of 13,102, a record for the round of 16 and the tenth highest in the history of the competition.

Sporting CP 2-3 Stuttgart

Flávio Gonçalves, who struck twice in Sporting's round of 32 defeat of Monaco, scored after just two minutes but Stuttgart began to take control and by half-time Benjamin Boakye and Efe Korkut had turned the game in the visitors' favour. Sporting pressed in the second half yet, with 14 minutes left, Julian Lüers made it 3-1. Although Gabriel Silva was sent off late on, Rafael Nel pulled one back, but Stuttgart became the second straight German debutants to make the last eight after Mainz a year ago.

Hoffenheim 1-2 Manchester City

Matthew Warhurst pounced to shoot in off the post after Benjamin Lade parried Max Alleyne's 23rd-minute effort and give City the lead. Hoffenheim levelled on 37 minutes with Hennes Behrens's deflected shot following a solo run, but just before the break Reigan Heskey worked himself room to produce a low finish which put City back in front. That proved enough for the English side to avoid a third straight round of 16 exit.

Sturm Graz 1-1 Olympiacos (Olympiacos win 5-4 on penalties)

Olympiacos's title defence continues and it was one of the scorers in last year's final defeat of AC Milan. Antonios Papakanellos, who broke the deadlock at Sturm after 61 minutes as he headed in Nektarios Alafakis's corner. Deep in added time Youba Koita's own header forced penalties but just as three times last season (including against Lens in the round of 16), Olympiacos prevailed in a shoot-out, Argyrios Liatsikouras converting the winner (just as he did in the 2024 semi-final against Nantes) after the last Sturm effort was missed.

Bayern München 1-1 Inter (Inter win 5-4 on penalties)

Felipe Chavez's deflected effort on 20 minutes put Bayern ahead and for a long time it looked as if he had clinched a 1-0 win just as his goal did in the round of 32 victory at Real Betis. Inter had a penalty on 53 minutes but Leon Klanac saved from Luka Topalović; the Bayern keeper was finally beaten in the fourth added minute when visiting captain Christos Alexiou swivelled to score in the box. Thomas Berenbruch then hit the crossbar for Inter but they were to prevail on spot kicks as after nine perfect efforts, Chavez was denied by Alessandro Calligaris.

﻿Real Madrid 0-2 AZ Alkmaar

Just before the half-hour, Wassim Bouziane put AZ in front, pouncing on the rebound after Julian Oerip's effort was saved by Álvaro González. Madrid had a penalty before the break from a Jeremiah Esajas handball but Hugo De Llanos's spot-kick was saved by Kiyani Zeggen. Late on Elijah Dijktra's cross was acrobatically turned in by Anthony Smits at the far post to send the 2022/23 winners through.

Tuesday 4 March

Salzburg 2-1 Atlético de Madrid

Salzburg had Lassina Traoré sent off after 36 minutes following a second booking but not long before the hour were in front through Edmund Baidoo with a neat angled finish. Five minutes later Atleti's David Fernández received a second yellow card when conceding a penalty, converted by Valentin Sulzbacher. Almost immediately, Romeo Hueso pulled one back but Salzburg held on to reach their fourth quarter-final after losing in the round of 16 for the last two years.

Aston Villa 1-3 Barcelona

Quim Junyent's neat finish put Barcelona ahead on the quarter-hour at Villa Park and five minutes later Arnau Pradas got his fourth goal of the competition to double the lead. Aidan Borland pulled one back from the penalty spot in the 56th minute but Jan Virgili rounded Villa goalkeeper Sam Proctor to make it 3-1 and keep Barcelona, now in a sixth quarter-final, still potentially on course for a record third title.

UEFA Youth League knockout bracket: Road to Nyon Quarter-finals (1/2 April): AZ Alkmaar vs Manchester City

Stuttgart vs Barcelona

Salzburg vs Olympiacos

Trabzonspor vs Inter Semi-finals (25 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): 1: Salzburg / Olympiacos vs Trabzonspor / Inter

2: AZ Alkmaar / Manchester City vs Stuttgart / Barcelona Final (28 April: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon): Winners Semi-final 1 vs Winners Semi-final 2

Team guide

• Olympiacos are the holders while AZ Alkmaar, Barcelona, Real Madrid and Salzburg were also among a record five past champions at this stage. Barcelona are aiming to become the first three-time winners.

• Atleti, Hoffenheim, Man City and Sporting have previously reached the semi-finals.

• Other previous quarter-finalists include Bayern and opponents Inter (who finished top of the new league phase with a maximum 18 points).

• Continuing their debut campaigns are Aston Villa, Sturm Graz and Stuttgart. Atalanta and Trabzonspor were also aiming for first quarter-finals.

• Trabzonspor were the first Turkish team to reach the round of 16.

• All of the top eight from the league phase made the last 16; in order Inter, Sporting, Salzburg (the top three all ending the league phase unbeaten), Barcelona, Stuttgart, Real Madrid, Atalanta and Atleti.

• Olympiacos won last season from the domestic champions path, like AZ Alkmaar in 2022/23 and Salzburg in 2016/17. Olympiacos and AZ came through that path again, as did Hoffenheim and Trabzonspor.

• Having also knocked out another former champion Benfica in the round of 32, AZ now have gone a record 23 consecutive Youth League games unbeaten over 90 minutes (not counting penalty shoot-out losses), having begun the season sharing the mark of 17 with Chelsea.

• Real Madrid kept up their feat of playing in the round of 16 in all 11 editions.