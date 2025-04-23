UEFA Youth League semi-final preview: Salzburg-Trabzonspor, AZ Alkmaar-Barcelona

The UEFA Youth League semi-finals are played on Friday at Colovray Sports Centre, opposite UEFA's Swiss headquarters in Nyon, as the 11th edition concludes.

Former champions Salzburg take on history-makers Trabzonspor in the first semi-final before two more past winners are matched with AZ Alkmaar facing Barcelona. We preview the ties as the teams aim for Monday's final.

Finals matches: Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon Semi-finals (Friday 25 April)

Salzburg vs Trabzonspor (14:00 CET)

AZ Alkmaar vs Barcelona (18:00 CET) Final (Monday 28 April)

Salzburg / Trabzonspor vs AZ Alkmaar / Barcelona (18:00 CET)

While Salzburg are in their fourth semi, aiming for their third final and second title, Trabzonspor are breaking new ground. No Turkish club had even reached the round of 16 before this season but home wins against Juventus, Atalanta (on penalties) and league phase table-toppers Inter in front of respective crowds of 10,575, 13,102 and a competition-record 40,368 have taken Trabzonspor to Nyon with a chance to become the ninth different champions (from the seventh distinct association) out of 11 editions.

The victory against Inter was achieved despite goalkeeper Ahmet Yıldırım, who had kept clean sheets against Juve and Atalanta, missing out due to injury (as did alternative Onuralp Çevikkan) but Erol Can Çolak, who has appeared regularly at domestic level, stepped up, saving a penalty. That showed their strength in depth, just as they have further forward since the prolific Poyraz Yıldırım was loaned to Ümraniyespor in January, having scored six goals in the domestic champions path. ﻿Abdurrahman Bayram and Ekrem Terzi are both suspended for the semi-finals.

Salzburg, who won this competition from the domestic champions path in 2016/17, came through the new-look league phase this time, dropping only two points to finish third. Holders Olympiacos were dethroned by Salzburg in the quarter-finals thanks to a superb goal by Swiss youth international Enrique Aguilar, who like much of the squad, including coach Daniel Beichler, doubles up with Austrian senior second-tier side Liefering. Aguilar has been out with an injury however, as have fellow attacker Oghenetejiri Adejenughure and current competition joint-top scorer Phillip Verhounig, recently given a Salzburg senior contract.

Two more former champions face off in the second semi-final, and the omen might be good for AZ. In 2022/23 they beat Barcelona 2-0 in the round of 16 on their way to claiming the title in Geneva. Just as in that season, AZ began this campaign in the domestic champions path, knocking out Manchester United at Old Trafford, and have subsequently eliminated two fellow former champions in Benfica and Real Madrid (a club Alkmaar also beat in 2022/23).

AZ are on a competition-record unbeaten run (not counting penalty shoot-outs) of 24 games, but Barcelona have set a new mark of their own by reaching the finals for the fifth time. They are aiming to be the first three-time champions (only they and Chelsea have won this trophy twice) and ended the league phase only one place behind Salzburg in fourth after bouncing back from an opening 4-3 defeat at Monaco with five straight victories.

Whereas AZ, Salzburg and Trabzonspor only played one away game between them from the round of 32 to quarter-finals, Barcelona travelled to both Aston Villa and Stuttgart for the wins that took them to Nyon once again. Barcelona's competition top score Arnau Pradas is among several La Masia talents tipped for success from their current squad, who have had a dominant domestic season under UEFA Champions League winner Juliano Belletti.