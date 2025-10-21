UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest: Second round in progress

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress, with the second of the three two-legged knockout rounds having started on Tuesday.

In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests now join the 30 teams beginning in the second round, including last season's runners-up Trabzonspor and former champions AZ Alkmaar and Porto. The draw is already set for the third and final round in this path.

Progressing from the first round were teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur (thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition), with Dinamo Tbilisi also getting past a round for the first time. However, fellow newcomers Larne had their hearts broken as Racing Union Luxembourg overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg before winning on penalties to set up a tie with Köln.

Elsewhere, Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxxar Lions home and away. They now play AZ, while Trabzonspor start their title bid against HJK Helsinki and Porto take on fellow second-round entrants Bravo.

Full domestic champions path draw bracket

Second round fixtures and results

All times CET

Tuesday 21 October

Skënderbeu 1-1 Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar vs Lincoln Red Imps (18:00)

Wednesday 22 October

Legia Warszawa vs Fiorentina (12:00)

Lokomotiva Zagreb vs FCSB (12:00)

Dynamo Kyiv vs Brommapojkarna (13:00)

AEK Larnaca vs Dinamo Tbilisi (13:30)

Midtjylland vs Budućnost Podgorica (14:00)

Baník Ostrava vs Crvena Zvezda (14:30)

Austria Wien vs Maccabi Haifa (15:30)

KA Akureyri vs PAOK (16:00)

Žilina vs Shelbourne (16:30)

Nantes vs Sabah (17:00)

Bravo vs Porto (18:00)

Brann vs Puskás Akadémia (18:00)

Racing Union Luxembourg vs Köln (18:30)

Basel vs Real Betis (19:00)

Hibernian vs 2 Korriku (20:45)

Víkingur vs Genk (21:00)

Thursday 23 October

HJK Helsinki vs Trabzonspor (17:30)

Saturday 1 November

Dinamo-Minsk vs Ludogorets (15:00)

Tuesday 4 November

Genk vs Víkingur (17:00)

Lincoln Red Imps vs AZ Alkmaar (19:00)

Wednesday 5 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Baník Ostrava (13:00)

FCSB vs Lokomotiva Zagreb (13:00)

Sabah vs Nantes (14:00)

Aston Villa vs Skënderbeu (14:00, first leg: 1-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi vs AEK Larnaca (15:00)

Fiorentina vs Legia Warszawa (15:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Austria Wien (15:30)

Porto vs Bravo (16:00)

Real Betis vs Basel (16:00)

PAOK vs KA Akureyri (16:30)

Puskás Akadémia vs Brann (16:30)

Ludogorets vs Dinamo-Minsk (17:00)

Budućnost Podgorica vs Midtjylland (17:00)

Köln vs Racing Union Luxembourg﻿ (18:00)

Trabzonspor vs HJK Helsinki (18:00)

Brommapojkarna vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:00)

2 Korriuku vs Hibernian (19:00)

Shelbourne vs Žilina (20:45)

﻿Team guide

In the second round, AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina will all make competition debuts.

KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur won their own competition debut ties in the first round. Víkingur recorded the Faroe Islands' first UEFA Youth League win.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16; FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round are 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ Alkmaar and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah will aim to get through a stage for the first time.

Dinamo-Minsk knocked out Ludogorets in this path in 2023/24.

Third round draw Dinamo-Minsk / Ludogorets vs AEK Larnaca / Dinamo Tbilisi Bravo / Porto vs Basel / Real Betis Austria Wien / Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes / Sabah Baník Ostrava / Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina / Shelbourne Racing Union Luxembourg / Köln vs Midtjylland / Budućnost Podgorica HJK Helsinki / Trabzonspor vs Genk / Víkingur KA Akureyri / PAOK vs Legia Warszawa / Fiorentina Lokomotiva Zagreb / FCSB vs Brann / Puskás Akadémia Dynamo Kyiv / Brommapojkarna vs Hibernian / 2 Korriku Skënderbeu / Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar / Lincoln Red Imps Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December 2025

First round results

Wednesday 1 October

KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)

Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)

Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)

HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski ﻿(agg: 4-1)

Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)

Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy 1-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It was Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions' first club appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)