UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path results: Chelsea, Benfica, Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Club lead qualifiers

The UEFA Youth League UEFA Champions League path league is complete with 22 teams through to the round of 32.

In the UEFA Champions League path, the fixture list mirrored the first six matchdays of the league phase in the senior competition. The top 22 clubs progress to the round of 32.

The clubs ranked 1 to 6 will be drawn at home to the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will visit the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path. The round of 32 draw is on Friday 12 December.

Through to round of 32 1st–6th place: Chelsea, Benfica, Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Club 7th–16th place: Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Sporting CP, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter, Ajax, Liverpool 17th–22nd place: Leverkusen, Monaco, PSV, Slavia Praha, Frankfurt, Marseille

Athletic Club, Atleti, Chelsea, Club Brugge and Real Madrid sealed progress on Matchday 4. In the penultimate set of fixtures they were joined by holders Barcelona, Benfica, Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain, Sporting CP and Villarreal, before Tottenham, Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund, Inter, Ajax, Leverkusen, Monaco, PSV, Slavia Praha, Frankfurt and Marseille progressed in the final week.

Chelsea topped the table on 16 points, earning a home round of 32 tie along with Benfica, Club Brugge, Real Madrid, Villarreal and Athletic Club. Madrid won their first five games but lost to Man City on Matchday 6; still, they and Atleti both keep up their records of making it past the league phase/group stage in all 12 UEFA Youth League seasons.

Also on Matchday 6, Ajax's Emre Unuvar's hat-trick at Qarabağ meant he equalled the record of nine goals in a league phase/group stage set by Roberto Núñez of Atleti in 2015/16.

League phase results

Final standings

Wednesday 10 December

Qarabağ 0-8 Ajax

Benfica 3-0 Napoli

Villarreal 2-0 Copenhagen

Athletic Club 1-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 Newcastle United

Club Brugge 2-1 Arsenal

Juventus 2-2 Pafos

Borussia Dortmund 4-0 Bodø/Glimt

Real Madrid 0-4 Manchester City

Tuesday 9 December

Kairat Almaty 2-0 Olympiacos

Bayern München 3-3 Sporting CP

Atalanta 1-3 Chelsea

Tottenham Hotspur 9-1 Slavia Praha

PSV Eindhoven 3-1 Atlético de Madrid

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-4 Marseille

Monaco 5-0 Galatasaray

Barcelona 4-3 Eintracht Frankfurt

Inter 5-0 Liverpool

Wednesday 26 November

Pafos 0-3 Monaco

Copenhagen 2-2 Kairat Almaty

Arsenal 4-2 Bayern München

Sporting CP 2-1 Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain 5-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Liverpool 1-0 PSV Eindhoven

Olympiacos 0-2 Real Madrid

Atlético de Madrid 4-1 Inter

Eintracht Frankfurt 3-2 Atalanta

Tuesday 25 November

Bodø/Glimt 2-6 Juventus

Galatasaray 1-1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Ajax 0-4 Benfica

Slavia Praha 3-3 Athletic Club

Chelsea 1-1 Barcelona

Napoli 2-0 Qarabağ

Marseille 2-0 Newcastle United

Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Villarreal

Manchester City 6-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Wednesday 5 November

Qarabağ 0-5 Chelsea

Benfica 5-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Pafos 0-2 Villarreal

Ajax 7-2 Galatasaray

Marseille 0-0 Atalanta

Club Brugge 2-0 Barcelona

Inter 3-0 Kairat Almaty

Manchester City 0-3 Borussia Dortmund

Newcastle United 2-3 Athletic Club

Tuesday 4 November

Bodø/Glimt 0-7 Monaco

Napoli 0-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

Slavia Praha 5-1 Arsenal

Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 Bayern München

Tottenham Hotspur 2-3 Copenhagen

Juventus 2-2 Sporting CP

Liverpool 0-4 Real Madrid

Olympiacos 2-2 PSV Eindhoven

Atlético de Madrid 5-0 Union Saint-Gilloise

Wednesday 22 October

Galatasaray 3-2 Bodø/Glimt

Athletic Club 3-0 Qarabağ

Monaco 2-4 Tottenham Hotspur

Atalanta 2-0 Slavia Praha

Chelsea 6-3 Ajax

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-5 Liverpool

Sporting CP 2-1 Marseille

Bayern München 0-3 Club Brugge

Real Madrid 1-0 Juventus

Tuesday 21 October

Kairat Almaty 1-3 Pafos

Barcelona 3-0 Olympiacos

Villarreal 2-1 Manchester City

Arsenal 3-4 Atlético de Madrid

Bayer Leverkusen 2-2 Paris Saint-Germain

PSV Eindhoven 0-0 Napoli

Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Inter

Newcastle United 1-5 Benfica

Copenhagen 0-2 Borussia Dortmund

Wednesday 1 October

Qarabağ 0-5 Copenhagen

Villarreal 1-0 Juventus

Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 PSV Eindhoven

Napoli 1-1 Sporting CP

Arsenal 1-2 Olympiacos

Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Newcastle United

Monaco 3-5 Manchester City

Borussia Dortmund 0-4 Athletic Club

Barcelona 2-1 Paris Saint-Germain

Tuesday 30 September

Kairat Almaty 1-4 Real Madrid

Bodø/Glimt 0-6 Tottenham Hotspur

Pafos 0-3 Bayern München

Galatasaray 0-2 Liverpool

Atalanta 0-2 Club Brugge

Marseille 3-5 Ajax

Chelsea 5-2 Benfica

Inter 2-2 Slavia Praha

Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

Thursday 18 September

Copenhagen 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Eintracht Frankfurt 4-0 Galatasaray

Sporting CP 3-2 Kairat Almaty

Club Brugge 1-0 Monaco

Manchester City 2-0 Napoli

Newcastle United 2-3 Barcelona

Wednesday 17 September

Olympiacos 4-0 Pafos

Slavia Praha 5-0 Bodø/Glimt

Paris Saint-Germain 5-1 Atalanta

Ajax 1-1 Inter

Liverpool 0-0 Atlético de Madrid

Bayern München 2-3 Chelsea

Tuesday 16 September

Athletic Club 3-1 Arsenal

Benfica 7-1 Qarabağ

PSV Eindhoven 6-2 Union Saint-Gilloise

Juventus 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur 5-3 Villarreal

Real Madrid 3-2 Marseille

League phase: What happens if teams are level on points? If two or more teams were equal on points on completion of the league phase matches then, as per paragraph 16.01 of the competition regulations, the following criteria wee applied, in this order, to determine their rankings: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase

f. Higher number of points obtained collectively by league phase opponents

g. Superior collective goal difference of league phase opponents

h. Higher number of goals scored collectively by league phase opponents

i. Lower disciplinary points total based only on yellow and red cards received by players and team officials in all league phase matches (red card = 3 points, yellow card = 1 point, expulsion for two yellow cards in one match = 3 points)

j. Drawing of lots Between Matchday 1 and Matchday 5, teams that were level on points were separated using the following criteria: a. Superior goal difference in the league phase

b. Higher number of goals scored in the league phase

c. Higher number of away goals scored in the league phase

d. Higher number of wins in the league phase

e. Higher number of away wins in the league phase If teams were still equal in all aspects with the application of these criteria, they were given equal ranking in the table, ordered alphabetically based on their abbreviated name.

Team guide

• Along with holders Barcelona, the first three-time winners, other past champions involved in this path are twice victors Chelsea, plus Benfica, Olympiacos and Real Madrid. Paris Saint-Germain are past runners-up.

• Atleti, Barcelona, Bayern, Benfica, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid maintain their perfect record of having entered all 12 editions of this competition, which began in 2013/14 (the 2020/21 edition was cancelled).

• Inter topped the new-look league phase last season with a perfect 18 points, two ahead of Sporting CP and AZ Alkmaar (who are in the domestic champions path this term). Inter, like Man City and Olympiacos (who began their title defence from the domestic champions path) were to reach the quarter-finals.

• Making their competition debuts in this path were Bodø/Glimt and Union SG.

Format

The UEFA Youth League introduced a new format in 2024/25, adapting to the format change of the senior UEFA club competitions.

As before, the contenders are split into two paths, the UEFA Champions League path and the domestic champions path, both of which are played through the rest of the year, before they come together for the knockout phase in 2026.

The UEFA Champions League path includes the 36 youth teams of the clubs that have qualified for the league phase of the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League. The league stage will mirror the Champions League league phase but is limited to the first six matchdays, with the same matches played in both competitions (three at home and three away).

The top 22 clubs after the six matchdays progress to the round of 32. The clubs ranked 1 to 6 (Champions League path) will play against the clubs ranked 17 to 22. The clubs ranked 7 to 16 will face the ten clubs that qualify via the domestic champions path.

A further open draw will be held for the round of 16 onwards. The tournament will, as before, conclude with a final four (semi-finals and final) played at the traditional venue of Colovray Sports Centre in Nyon, Switzerland.

Knockout draw and match dates

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

