UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest: Third round taking shape

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress, with the last spots in the third and final of the two-legged knockout rounds now being decided

The draw is already set for the third round, which carries ten spots in the round of 32. Among the teams through so far are AZ Alkmaar, winners in 2022/23 and semi-finalists last season, who have set up a tie with Aston Villa, and past semi-finalists Nantes

Another former champion, Porto, and domestic champions path specialists Midtjylland are among those defending advantages on Wednesday. HJK equalised in the 90th minute of their first leg for a 2-2 draw with 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor, who had come from behind to lead with both goals by Onuralp Çakıroğlu, a veteran of last season's final having scored four times in the domestic champions path.

In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests joined the 30 teams beginning in the second round including former champions AZ and Porto.

Progressing from the first round were teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur (thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition before falling in the second stage to Genk). Dinamo Tbilisi also got past a round for the first time.

Another newcomer, Larne, had their hearts broken as Racing Union Luxembourg overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg before winning on penalties to set up a tie with Köln. Elsewhere, Lincoln Red Imps (who were to go out to AZ) secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxxar Lions home and away.

Full domestic champions path draw bracket

Second round fixtures and results

All times CET

Wednesday 5 November

Crvena Zvezda 4-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-1)

FCSB 3-2 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 6-4)

2 Korriuku 1-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-4)

Sabah 1-2 Nantes (agg: 1-7)

Aston Villa 6-0 Skënderbeu (agg: 7-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi vs AEK Larnaca (15:00, first leg: 4-3)

Fiorentina vs Legia Warszawa (15:00, first leg: 1-4)

Maccabi Haifa vs Austria Wien (15:30, first leg: 1-1)

Porto vs Bravo (16:00, first leg: 4-0)

Real Betis vs Basel (16:00, first leg: 2-3)

Trabzonspor vs HJK Helsinki (16:00, first leg: 2-2)

PAOK vs KA Akureyri (16:30, first leg: 2-0)

Puskás Akadémia vs Brann (16:30, first leg: 1-1)

Ludogorets vs Dinamo-Minsk (17:00, first leg: 1-0)

Budućnost Podgorica vs Midtjylland (17:00, first leg: 0-3)

Köln vs Racing Union Luxembourg﻿ (18:00, first leg: 3-0)

Brommapojkarna vs Dynamo Kyiv (18:00, first leg: 0-1)

Shelbourne vs Žilina (20:45, first leg: 2-2)

Tuesday 4 November

Genk 3-1 Víkingur (agg: 11-1)

Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 0-9)

Saturday 1 November

Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Ludogorets

Thursday 23 October

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Trabzonspor

Wednesday 22 October

Legia Warszawa 4-1 Fiorentina

Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-3 FCSB

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Brommapojkarna

AEK Larnaca 3-4 Dinamo Tbilisi

Midtjylland 3-0 Budućnost Podgorica

Baník Ostrava 0-0 Crvena Zvezda

Austria Wien 1-1 Maccabi Haifa

KA Akureyri 0-2 PAOK

Žilina 2-2 Shelbourne

Nantes 5-0 Sabah

Bravo 0-4 Porto

Brann 1-1 Puskás Akadémia

Racing Union Luxembourg 0-3 Köln

Basel 3-2 Real Betis

Hibernian 4-0 2 Korriku

Víkingur 0-8 Genk

Tuesday 21 October

Skënderbeu 1-1 Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Lincoln Red Imps

﻿Team guide

In the second round, AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina are all making competition debuts.

KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur won their own competition debut ties in the first round. Víkingur recorded the Faroe Islands' first UEFA Youth League win.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16; FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round are 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ Alkmaar and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah were aiming to get through a stage for the first time.

Dinamo-Minsk knocked out Ludogorets in this path in 2023/24.

Third round ties Dinamo-Minsk / Ludogorets vs AEK Larnaca / Dinamo Tbilisi Bravo / Porto vs Basel / Real Betis Austria Wien / Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina / Shelbourne Racing Union Luxembourg / Köln vs Midtjylland / Budućnost Podgorica HJK Helsinki / Trabzonspor vs Genk / Víkingur KA Akureyri / PAOK vs Legia Warszawa / Fiorentina FCSB vs Brann / Puskás Akadémia Dynamo Kyiv / Brommapojkarna vs Hibernian Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December 2025

First round results

Wednesday 1 October

KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)

Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)

Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)

HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski ﻿(agg: 4-1)

Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)

Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy 1-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It was Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions' first club appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)