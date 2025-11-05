UEFA Youth League domestic champions path latest: Third round ties set
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
Former champions AZ Alkmaar and Porto are among the teams through to the third round but 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor were eliminated by HJK Helsinki.
The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress, with ties for the third and final round now set after the conclusion of the second stage.
Among the teams through to the third round, which carries ten spots in the round of 32, are former champions AZ Alkmaar and Porto, as well as past semi-finalists Nantes. AZ, semi-finalists last season, will now face Aston Villa while Porto's opponents will be Real Betis, who overturned a first-leg deficit against Basel.
Trabzonspor made the 2024/25 final from the domestic champions path but fell after entering in the second round this time, losing 1-0 at home to HJK Helsinki, who had equalised in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in the first leg. Also through are Midtjylland, aiming to get past the domestic champions path for the eighth time in as many attempts and now up against Köln.
In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests joined the 30 teams beginning in the second round.
Progressing from the first round before being eliminated in the second were teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur, the latter thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition. Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxxar Lions home and away.
Third round ties
Dinamo-Minsk vs Dinamo Tbilisi
Porto vs Real Betis
Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes
Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina
Köln vs Midtjylland
HJK Helsinki vs Genk
PAOK vs Legia Warszawa
FCSB vs Puskás Akadémia
Dynamo Kyiv vs Hibernian
Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar
Planned match dates 26 November and 10 December
Second round results
Second legs
Wednesday 5 November
Crvena Zvezda 4-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-1)
FCSB 3-2 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 6-4)
2 Korriuku 1-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-4)
Sabah 1-2 Nantes (agg: 1-7)
Aston Villa 6-0 Skënderbeu (agg: 7-1)
Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 6-3)
Fiorentina 3-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-6)
Maccabi Haifa 3-1 Austria Wien (agg: 4-2)
Porto 4-1 Bravo (agg: 8-1)
Real Betis 2-0 Basel (agg: 4-3)
Trabzonspor 0-1 HJK Helsinki (agg: 2-3)
PAOK 2-0 KA Akureyri (agg: 4-0)
Puskás Akadémia 0-0 Brann (agg: 1-1, Puskás Akadémia win 3-1 on penalties)
Ludogorets 0-2 Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 1-2)
Budućnost Podgorica 1-5 Midtjylland (agg: 1-8)
Köln 2-1 Racing Union Luxembourg (agg: 5-1)
Brommapojkarna 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-3)
Shelbourne 0-0 Žilina (agg: 2-2, Žilina win 2-0 on penalties)
Tuesday 4 November
Genk 3-1 Víkingur (agg: 11-1)
Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 0-9)
First legs
Saturday 1 November
Thursday 23 October
Wednesday 22 October
Legia Warszawa 4-1 Fiorentina
Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-3 FCSB
Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Brommapojkarna
AEK Larnaca 3-4 Dinamo Tbilisi
Midtjylland 3-0 Budućnost Podgorica
Baník Ostrava 0-0 Crvena Zvezda
Austria Wien 1-1 Maccabi Haifa
KA Akureyri 0-2 PAOK
Žilina 2-2 Shelbourne
Nantes 5-0 Sabah
Bravo 0-4 Porto
Brann 1-1 Puskás Akadémia
Racing Union Luxembourg 0-3 Köln
Basel 3-2 Real Betis
Hibernian 4-0 2 Korriku
Víkingur 0-8 Genk
Tuesday 21 October
Skënderbeu 1-1 Aston Villa
AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Lincoln Red Imps
Team guide
- In the second round, AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina all made competition debuts.
- Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16; FCSB went out in the group stage).
- Also starting in the second round were 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.
- Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.
- Like Trabzonspor, second-round entrants AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Lokomotiva Zagreb, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. AZ reached the semi-finals. Basel, Genk, Legia Warszawa and 2 Korriku all lost in the third round.
- FCSB, Köln and Sabah were aiming to get through a stage for the first time.
- Dinamo-Minsk also knocked out Ludogorets in this path in 2023/24.
First round results
Second legs
Wednesday 1 October
KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)
Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)
Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)
HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)
Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski (agg: 4-1)
Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)
Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)
Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)
Tuesday 30 September
Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)
Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)
First legs
Friday 26 September
Thursday 18 September
Wednesday 17 September
Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu
Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri
Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps
Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki
Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi
Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg
Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki
Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica
- Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It was Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions' first club appearances in any UEFA competition.
- Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.
UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon
Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon
Round of 32: 3/4 February
Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon
Round of 16: 24/25 February
Quarter-finals: 17/18 March
Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)
Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)