UEFA Youth League domestic champions path: Third round starts Tuesday

The UEFA Youth League domestic champions path is in progress, with the third and final round starting on Tuesday 25 November.

Among the teams through to the third round, which carries ten spots in the round of 32, are former champions AZ Alkmaar and Porto, as well as past semi-finalists Nantes. AZ, semi-finalists last season, will now face Aston Villa, while Porto's opponents will be Real Betis, who overturned a first-leg deficit against Basel.

Trabzonspor reached the 2024/25 final from the domestic champions path but fell after entering in the second round this time, losing 1-0 at home to HJK Helsinki, who had equalised in the 90th minute to make it 2-2 in the first leg. Also through are Midtjylland, aiming to get past the domestic champions path for the eighth time in as many attempts and now up against Köln.

In all, 50 clubs entered the tournament in this path, with ten teams eventually due to emerge to join the top 22 sides in the UEFA Champions League path in the round of 32. Twenty clubs took part in the ten first-round ties, and the winners of those contests joined the 30 teams beginning in the second round.

Progressing from the first round before being eliminated in the second were teams including debutants KA Akureyri, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur, the latter thanks to a second-leg comeback, earning a maiden success for the Faroe Islands in this competition. Lincoln Red Imps secured Gibraltar's first victories in the UEFA Youth League, beating Naxxar Lions home and away.

Third round fixtures

Tuesday 25 November

Legia Warszawa vs PAOK (12:00)

Wednesday 26 November

Crvena Zvezda vs Žilina (13:00)

Dynamo Kyiv vx Hibernian (13:00)

Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar (14:00)

Porto vs Real Betis (16:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Nantes (17:00)

FCSB vs Puskás Akadémia (17:00)

HJK Helsinki vs Genk (17:30)

Köln vs Midtjylland (18:00)

Friday 5 December

Dinamo-Minsk vs Dinamo Tbilisi (13:00)

Tuesday 9 December

PAOK vs Legia Warszawa (16:30)

AZ Alkmaar vs Aston Villa (18:00)

Wednesday 10 December

Midtjylland vs Köln (13:30)

Dinamo Tbilisi vs Dinamo-Minsk (15:00)

Real Betis vs Porto (16:00)

Žilina vs Crvena Zvezda (16:30)

Puskás Akadémia vs FCSB (16:30)

Nantes vs Maccabi Haifa (17:00)

Genk vs HJK Helsinki (18:00)

Hibernian vs Dynamo Kyiv (20:00)

﻿Team guide

AZ and Porto are former winners. AZ started in the domestic champions path when they won in 2022/23 and also when they reached last season's semi-finals, as did Nantes when making that stage in 2023/24.

Dinamo-Minsk, FCSB, HJK, Legia and Köln are hoping to get to the post-New Year knockout phase for the first time.

AZ, Dynamo Kyiv, Midtjylland, Puskás Akadémia and Real Betis all came through the first domestic champions path in this format last season. Genk and Legia Warszawa lost in the third round.

Midtjylland have come through the domestic champions path a record seven times from as many attempts.

Second round results

Wednesday 5 November

Crvena Zvezda 4-1 Baník Ostrava (agg: 4-1)

FCSB 3-2 Lokomotiva Zagreb (agg: 6-4)

2 Korriuku 1-0 Hibernian (agg: 1-4)

Sabah 1-2 Nantes (agg: 1-7)

Aston Villa 6-0 Skënderbeu (agg: 7-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 2-0 AEK Larnaca (agg: 6-3)

Fiorentina 3-2 Legia Warszawa (agg: 4-6)

Maccabi Haifa 3-1 Austria Wien (agg: 4-2)

Porto 4-1 Bravo (agg: 8-1)

Real Betis 2-0 Basel (agg: 4-3)

Trabzonspor 0-1 HJK Helsinki (agg: 2-3)

PAOK 2-0 KA Akureyri (agg: 4-0)

Puskás Akadémia 0-0 Brann (agg: 1-1, Puskás Akadémia win 3-1 on penalties)

Ludogorets 0-2 Dinamo-Minsk (agg: 1-2)

Budućnost Podgorica 1-5 Midtjylland (agg: 1-8)

Köln 2-1 Racing Union Luxembourg﻿ (agg: 5-1)

Brommapojkarna 1-2 Dynamo Kyiv (agg: 1-3)

Shelbourne 0-0 Žilina (agg: 2-2, Žilina win 2-0 on penalties)

Tuesday 4 November

Genk 3-1 Víkingur (agg: 11-1)

Lincoln Red Imps 0-5 AZ Alkmaar (agg: 0-9)

Saturday 1 November

Dinamo-Minsk 0-1 Ludogorets

Thursday 23 October

HJK Helsinki 2-2 Trabzonspor

Wednesday 22 October

Legia Warszawa 4-1 Fiorentina

Lokomotiva Zagreb 2-3 FCSB

Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 Brommapojkarna

AEK Larnaca 3-4 Dinamo Tbilisi

Midtjylland 3-0 Budućnost Podgorica

Baník Ostrava 0-0 Crvena Zvezda

Austria Wien 1-1 Maccabi Haifa

KA Akureyri 0-2 PAOK

Žilina 2-2 Shelbourne

Nantes 5-0 Sabah

Bravo 0-4 Porto

Brann 1-1 Puskás Akadémia

Racing Union Luxembourg 0-3 Köln

Basel 3-2 Real Betis

Hibernian 4-0 2 Korriku

Víkingur 0-8 Genk

Tuesday 21 October

Skënderbeu 1-1 Aston Villa

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Lincoln Red Imps

﻿Team guide

In the second round, AEK Larnaca, Baník Ostrava, Bravo, Brommapojkarna and Fiorentina all made competition debuts.

Austria Wien and FCSB enter for the first time since the inaugural 2013/14 season (Austria Wien made the round of 16; FCSB went out in the group stage).

Also starting in the second round were 2024/25 runners-up Trabzonspor and former winners AZ and Porto. Trabzonspor reached the final last season from the domestic champions path, as did AZ when they won the competition in 2022/23.

FCSB, Köln and Sabah were aiming to get through a stage for the first time.

Dinamo-Minsk also knocked out Ludogorets in this path in 2023/24.

First round results

Wednesday 1 October

KA Akureyri 1-0 Jelgava (agg: 3-2)

Rabotnicki 1-7 Shelbourne (agg: 1-12)

Skënderbeu 5-0 Inter Escaldes (agg: 15-0)

HJK Helsinki 4-0 Be1 NFA (agg: 5-1)

Dinamo Tbilisi 3-0 Zrinjski ﻿(agg: 4-1)

Racing Union Luxembourg 3-1 Larne (agg: 3-3, Racing Union win 5-4 on penalties)

Lincoln Red Imps 4-1 Naxxar Lions (agg: 6-1)

Víkingur 4-1 Narva Trans (agg: 4-2)

Tuesday 30 September

Dinamo-Minsk 2-0 Ordabasy (agg: 3-1)

Budućnost Podgorica 2-1 Haverfordwest County (agg: 5-3)

Friday 26 September

Ordabasy 1-1 Dinamo-Minsk

Thursday 18 September

Narva Trans 1-0 Víkingur

Wednesday 17 September

Inter Escaldes 0-10 Skënderbeu

Jelgava 2-2 KA Akureyri

Naxxar Lions 0-2 Lincoln Red Imps

Be1 NFA 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Zrinjski Mostar 1-1 Dinamo Tbilisi

Larne 2-0 Racing Union Luxembourg

Shelbourne 5-0 Rabotnicki

Haverfordwest County 2-3 Budućnost Podgorica

Be1 NFA, Haverfordwest County, Inter Escaldes, KA Akureyri, Larne, Narva Trans, Naxxar Lions, Odabasy, Rabotnicki, Shelbourne, Skënderbeu and Víkingur were making their UEFA Youth League debuts in the first round. It was Be1 NFA and Naxxar Lions' first club appearances in any UEFA competition.

Dinamo Tbilisi, Jelgava, Lincoln Red Imps and Racing Union were aiming to get through a UEFA Youth League round for the first time.

UEFA Youth League knockout phase: Road to Nyon

Round of 32 draw: 12 December, Nyon

Round of 32: 3/4 February

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)