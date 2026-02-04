UEFA Youth League round of 32 report: Inter, Paris Saint-Germain, Atleti through

The UEFA Youth League round of 32 concluded in dramatic fashion on Wednesday, with the line-up for the round of 16 now set.

In front of a record-breaking crowd of 50,000 in Cologne, Inter left it late to score 97th and 99th-minute goals through Dilan Zarate and Roberts Kukulis to beat Köln 3-1. Meanwhile Rodrigo Marina was the hero for Real Betis, netting a hat-trick in his side's 5-1 victory over Tottenham.

Who is through to the round of 16? Atleti (ESP), AZ Alkmaar (NED), Benfica (POR), Chelsea (ENG), Club Brugge (BEL), Frankfurt (GER), HJK (FIN), Inter (ITA), Legia Warszawa (POL), Maccabi Haifa (ISR), Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Real Betis (ESP), Real Madrid (ESP), Sporting CP (POR), Villarreal (ESP), Žilina (SVK)

There were two dramatic penalty shoot-out victories, with Maccabi Haifa beating holders Barcelona 3-1 following a 2-2 draw and HJK Helsinki defeating Manchester City 5-4 after a thrilling 3-3 draw in normal time, to become the first Finnish side to reach the round of 16.

Elsewhere Benfica and Villarreal secured 3-2 triumphs over Slavia Praha and Leverkusen respectively, Legia Waszawa overcame Ajax 2-1, Sporting CP saw off Puskás Akadémia by the same scoreline and there were big wins for Atleti over Dynamo Kyiv (6-2) and Paris over Dinamo-Minsk (4-0).

On Tuesday, a Bendegúz Kovács hat-trick helped AZ beat Borussia Dortmund 4-0 and reach the round of 16 for the fifth year running. Another former champion, Real Madrid, kept up their unique record of getting there in all 12 competition editions thanks to a 5-2 defeat of Marseille. In the process they became the first club to reach 100 games and 250 goals in the UEFA Youth League.

Two-time winners Chelsea, who topped the league phase table, edged out PSV Eindhoven after an epic penalty shoot-out.

Highlights: Chelsea 1-1 PSV (7-6 pens)

Club Brugge recovered from two down to beat Monaco 3-2 and reach the round of 16 for the first time, a feat matched by Eintracht Frankfurt as they overcame Athletic Club on penalties. Žilina will make their third last-16 appearance in five seasons after their own comeback to defeat Liverpool 2-1.

The 16 winners go into the draw at 13:00 CET on Friday that will set the knockout bracket for the rest of the competition.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE ROUND OF 32 MATCHES

Tuesday 3 February

AZ Alkmaar 4-0 Borussia Dortmund

Club Brugge 3-2 Monaco

Real Madrid 5-2 Marseille

Žilina 2-1 Liverpool

Chelsea 1-1 PSV (Chelsea win 7-6 on pens)

Athletic Club 2-2 Frankfurt (Frankfurt win 4-3 on pens)

Highlights: Club Brugge 3-2 Monaco

Wednesday 4 February

Dynamo Kyiv 2-6 Atleti

Legia Warszawa 2-1 Ajax

Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Dinamo-Minsk

Benfica 3-2 Slavia Praha

Villarreal 3-2 Leverkusen

HJK Helsinki 3-3 Manchester City (HJK Helsinki win 5-4 on pens)

Puskás Akadémia 1-2 Sporting CP

Maccabi Haifa 2-2 Barcelona (Maccabi Haifa win 3-1 on pens)

Köln 1-3 Inter

Real Betis 5-1 Tottenham

Highlights: Real Madrid 5-2 Marseille

ROAD TO NYON: UEFA YOUTH LEAGUE KNOCKOUT CALENDAR

Knockout draw (round of 16 onwards): 6 February, Nyon

Round of 16: 24/25 February

Quarter-finals: 17/18 March

Semi-finals: 17 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)

Final: 20 April (Colovray Sports Centre, Nyon)