UEFA Youth League round of 16: Atleti, Benfica, Club Brugge, Inter, Paris, Real Madrid, Sporting, Villarreal through

The UEFA Youth League quarter-final ties are set after the completion of the round of 16.

Among those through are former champions Benfica and Real Madrid, past runners-up Paris Saint-Germain and two other teams with experience of the four-team knockout finals, Atlético de Madrid and Sporting CP. By contrast, Club Brugge and Villarreal are into the last eight for the first time and Inter also aim for a Nyon debut, while AZ Alkmaar's loss to Benfica means that for the third season running, none of the previous year's semi-finalists will get through again.

The draw for the rest of the competition is already made, with the quarter-finals on 17/18 March. The winners progress to the knockout finals in Nyon on 17 and 20 April.

Road to Nyon: Youth League knockout bracket Quarter-finals (17/18 March) Inter vs Benfica

Real Madrid vs Sporting CP

Atlético de Madrid vs Club Brugge

Villarreal vs Paris Saint-Germain Semi-finals (17 April, Nyon) Inter / Benfica vs Atlético de Madrid / Club Brugge

Real Madrid / Sporting CP vs Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain Final (20 April, Nyon) Inter / Benfica / Atlético de Madrid / Club Brugge vs Real Madrid / Sporting CP / Villarreal / Paris Saint-Germain

Where to watch the Youth League: TV/streams/highlights

Wednesday's matches

Benfica 6-2 AZ Alkmaar

Benfica were aiming to avenge last season's round of 32 penalties elimination by fellow former Youth League champions AZ and two minutes in, Francisco Silva headed home a Federico Coletta cross. Jaden Umeh made it 2-0 on 20 minutes, applying a first-time finish, and soon after when his shot was blocked by an AZ defender, Francisco Silva buried the rebound, though the visitors swiftly pulled one back when Bendegúz Kovács converted a penalty following a foul on Hessel de Wit.

Benfica kept on pressing and Coletta hit the post before Francisco Silva completed his hat-trick in the 38th minute, meeting a Gonçalo Moreira corner. Just before the hour mark Umeh's cross was headed in by Gonçalo Moreira, and Miguel Figueiredo then nodded home before De Wit set up Kovács for his second as last season's semi-finalists AZ bowed out and Benfica made their seventh quarter-final.

Paris Saint-Germain 6-1 HJK Helsinki

Paris began brightly and in the sixth minute had a penalty when Jere Kari fouled Adam Ayari, who stepped up himself to convert, and he scored again just past the quarter-hour with a low strike from outside the box. Pierre Mounguengue got the third on 27 minutes, meeting Mathis Jangeal's free-kick with a half-volley.

Jangeal made it four himself in the 55th minute after newly-introduced substitute Ethan Luvambano won possession though Art Berisha then pulled one back for HJK, the first Finnish side to reach this stage. Late on Younes Idder added another for Paris, followed by the pick of the goals by substitute Yanis Khafi from distance, confirming the 2015/16 runners-up in their fourth quarter-final.

Atlético de Madrid 1-1 Maccabi Haifa (Atleti win 4-3 on penalties)

Jorge Rajado gave Atleti a fourth-minute lead, completing a swift counterattack by rounding goalkeeper Mark Golenkov and tapping into an empty net. The home side continued to dominate against the club that knocked out holders Barcelona in the round of 32, Rajado going close again more than once.

Rajado was also denied by Golenkov early in the second half but Maccabi were starting to create chances and with 20 minutes to go substitute Ilay Roach's shot was cleared off the line by Daniel Muñoz, and Yinon Faingezicht turned in the rebound. Atleti replacement Gonzalo Gross hit the post but a shoot-out was required and while Maccabi's second penalty by Noam Sztejfman was saved by Diego Piqueras, the home side converted all five of their kicks to reach their sixth quarter-final.

Real Madrid 1-0 Chelsea

Madrid, keeping up their record of playing in the round of 16 in all 12 competition editions, made a bright start and led league phase table-toppers Chelsea in the ninth minute thanks to Daniel Yañez's deflected shot from outside the box. Chelsea got stronger as the first half went on, with Genesis Antwi denied after a solo run and Jesse Derry close just before the break.

Chelsea continued to hunt for an equaliser in the second half, but fellow former champions Madrid were able to keep them at bay. Home substitute Jacobo Ortega hit the inside of the post late on but the victory takes Madrid into their ninth quarter-final, two more than any other club.

Žilina 0-1 Club Brugge

Žilina, who lost both their previous round of 16 ties on penalties, made a positive start, Patrik Baleja going close. But it was Club Brugge, in this round for the first time, who led in the 35th minute as Tian Koren finished off a clever free-kick move.

In the 65th minute Tobias Lund Jensen was sent clear for the visitors but goalkeeper Jakub Jokl was alert to the danger, and at the other end substitute Dominik Pecsuk missed from a good position. Still Žilina pressed but again they fall in the last 16 as Club Brugge's run continues.

Villarreal 2-1 Legia Warszawa

In a meeting of two round of 16 debutants, Legia – the first Polish side to reach this stage – were down to ten men just after the half hour when Szymon Chojecki was sent off for a foul on Joselillo Gaitán. And Villarreal led early in the second half; Hugo López directing in Joselillo Gaitán's ball.

With two minutes to go Julio Arjona Teres doubled Villarreal's advantage after heading in Adrian Vivo's cross. Samuel Kovacik converted an added-time penalty for Legia after Villarreal substitute Moussa Traore fouled Mateusz Lauryn.

Tuesday's matches

Inter 5-3 Real Betis

Youth League round of 16 highlights: Inter 5-3 Real Betis

Inter's Jamal Iddrissou scored twice in the first six minutes, converting a penalty after being brought down by Betis goalkeeper Yan Zhuravskyi and then heading in a Mattia Mosconi cross. Betis responded well; on 32 minutes Morante pulled one back from a free-kick and just before half-time Rica's corner was headed in by Rodrigo Marina. Not long after the break Marina became the first player to ten goals in the competition this season after being played through by Iván Corralejo.

But in the 70th minute Iddrissou completed his hat-trick, turning in Mattia Marello's free-kick, and shortly afterwards Mosconi ran from halfway and passed for substitute Matias Mancuso to restore Inter's lead. In added time Jean Emmanuel N'Agoran was sent off for Betis, conceding a free-kick curled in by Marello to confirm Inter's second straight quarter-final appearance.

Eintracht Frankfurt 0-1 Sporting CP

Youth League round of 16 highlights: Frankfurt 0-1 Sporting CP

Sporting took a 19th-minute lead in bizarre circumstances when Salvador Blopa's cross from the right spun in off the foot of Amil Siljevic. The home goalkeeper did deny Blopa early in the second half and also tipped over a Gabriel Silva free-kick just past the hour as part of a string of saves that kept Frankfurt in the game.

As the second half wore on Frankfurt started to press for an equaliser but Sporting kept them at bay. With seven minutes left the home side lost Boakye Osei to a second booking and Sporting ensured their third quarter-final in five seasons.