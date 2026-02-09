UEFA Youth League round of 16 starts 24 February

The UEFA Youth League round of 16 is played on 24 and 25 February, with the contenders all two wins away from April's four-team finals in Nyon, Switzerland.

All ties from the round of 16 onwards are one-off games, which if level on 90 minutes will go to a penalty shoot-out. The draw for the rest of the competition is already made.

Tuesday 24 February

Inter vs Real Betis (14:00)

Inter are aiming to reach their third quarter-final after winning away at Köln in the last 32 in front of a competition-record 50,000 crowd.

Betis are in the last 16 for the first time.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (16:00)

Frankfurt are in the last 16 for the first time.

Sporting CP, who reached the Nyon semis in 2022/23, lost to another German side, Stuttgart, in the round of 16 last season.

Wednesday 25 February

Paris Saint-Germain vs HJK Helsinki (14:00)

Paris were 2015/16 runners-up.

HJK are the first Finnish side to reach this stage.

Benfica vs AZ Alkmaar (15:00)

Benfica were winners in 2021/22 (in their joint-record fourth final); AZ succeeded them as champions in 2022/23.

AZ beat Benfica on penalties in the round of 32 last season on their way to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea (16:00)

Real Madrid, who have reached the last 16 of all 12 editions, were champions in 2019/20.

Unbeaten league phase table-toppers Chelsea are two-time winners and, like Benfica, have reached four finals.

Žilina vs Club Brugge (16:00)

Žilina are in the round of 16 for the third time in five seasons.

Club Brugge are in the last 16 for the first time

Atlético de Madrid vs Maccabi Haifa (16:00)

Atleti reached the semi-finals in 2021/22.

Maccabi Haifa knocked out holders Barcelona to become the first side from Israel to reach this stage.

Villarreal vs Legia Warszawa (17:00)

Villarreal have reached the last 16 for the first time.

Legia are the first side from Poland to reach this stage

All times CET